Polanco may stop turnstile at shortstop for Twins

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) makes a throw to first to get Detroit Tigers center fielder Cameron Maybin out in the seventh inning at Comerica Park last week. Photo by Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—It has been quite the revolving door for the Twins at shortstop over the past dozen years.

Since Cristian Guzman bolted via free agency for the Washington Nationals after six straight Opening Day starts in Minnesota from 1999-2004, 10 men have enjoyed that responsibility.

Only Jason Bartlett (2005 and 2007) and Pedro Florimon (2013-14) have made multiple Opening Day starts as the de facto infield captain in that span. Juan Castro, Adam Everett, Nick Punto, J.J. Hardy, Alexi Casilla, Jamey Carroll, Danny Santana and Eduardo Escobar also took their turns at nailing down what has become the least stable spot on the diamond.

Now along comes prized rookie Jorge Polanco, who at 23 seems to have the pedigree and the offensive skill to stop the turnstile. Over the past Twins' past 40 games, Polanco has been the starting shortstop 37 times.

Whether he is making the most of this extended audition or not, the switch hitter from the Dominican Republic seems to have grabbed his manager's attention.

"I think he's handled it fairly well," Paul Molitor said recently. "He's not going to get an 'A' grade, but it's been enough to where I haven't changed my opinion about running him out there almost every day. And I think the more he's played there, the better he's played."

Since supplanting Escobar on Aug. 7, Polanco has been charged with seven errors. That number could be higher if not for several scoops by Joe Mauer and Kennys Vargas on throws Polanco has bounced, but the slender infielder with a greyhound's physique also has made his share of off-balance throws, especially on chances that have taken him up the middle or forced him to race in behind the pitcher's mound.

"The hiccups have been minimal," Molitor said. "It's good to see. We don't know what we're going to do this winter, but he's definitely showing me little by little that it has to be seriously considered, the chance of him being the shortstop."

WINTER PLANS

While Twins fans await the plumes of white smoke from atop the Minnie and Paul sign in the coming weeks, signifying a new administration in baseball operations, Polanco is already planning his offseason.

After hitting .281 with a .359 on-base percentage in 112 games over the past three seasons for Los Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League, Polanco intends to return for more offseason sharpening.

"I might start a little later than usual," Polanco said, "but I'm thinking I'm going to play."

While typically used as the primary second baseman by Escogido manager Luis Rojas, Polanco says he will make a request before signing on for the 2016-17 winter season. After scraping off significant rust in the field that accumulated while making zero starts at shortstop for Triple-A Rochester, he wants to keep the momentum rolling.

"I'm planning to talk to them," Polanco said. "I will tell them that I want to play shortstop."

Last year Polanco watched as Tampa Bay Rays utility man Taylor Motter split time at the glamour spot with Erik Gonzalez of Triple-A Columbus (Cleveland Indians) and 32-year-old journeyman Pedro Lopez, who is playing this season in Mexico. That trio combined to make 27 errors in 51 regular-season games at shortstop last winter, while Polanco played just two of his 40 games there.

Polanco isn't sure about the other two, but he knows Gonzalez plans to return. Big-league clubs can make positional requests, but it has long been the case that winning comes first in winter ball, especially in the baseball-mad Dominican.

"I'm feeling very good, very comfortable (at shortstop)," Polanco said. "We'll see."

Even his throwing arm, which has long profiled better at second base, appears to be making progress in the areas of accuracy and strength.

"My arm is stronger," Polanco said. "I lift weights for my shoulder and I use the (exercise) bands to get stronger as well. I'm always exercising my arm, doing long toss when I can. I practice a lot."

Indeed, it has become a common sight over the past six weeks for Polanco to join boyhood friend Miguel Sano for early work with Gene Glynn, Twins third-base coach and infield instructor. For the most part, the work seems to be paying off.

SOUR METRICS

Offensively, Polanco has pretty much won over any doubters. Entering the final dozen games of this lost season, his .344 OBP ranks ninth among all big-league rookies with at least 200 plate appearances.

His weighted offensive production is 5 percent above league average, and the anecdotal evidence suggests he should be able to stick with the stick.

Molitor speaks glowingly about Polanco's "style of hitting and the intelligence he brings to the game." He has shown the ability to take a pregame plan from hitting coaches Tom Brunansky and Rudy Hernandez and carry those through that night's assignment.

"I've seen him make some really good adjustments to people that have figured him out early in the game and he comes back later in the game and makes an adjustment," Molitor said. "There's a lot of things to like about how he goes about his at-bats on a day-to-day basis."

Defensive metrics, however, aren't as generous toward Polanco.

Through his first 309 innings at the position this season, Polanco was tied for 33rd among big-league shortstops with minus-5 defensive runs saved. That left him just ahead of Escobar (minus-7) and better than just eight of the 45 shortstops with at least 200 innings this year.

In defensive wins above replacement, Polanco ranked 34th at minus-0.8; Escobar was 40th.

In Ultimate Zone Rating per 150 games, Polanco was 35th, just five spots ahead of Escobar.

Even so, unless the Twins part with star second baseman Brian Dozier in an offseason blockbuster, Polanco's best chance for regular playing time still seems to be at shortstop. While Polanco, who is out of minor league options, will again make close to the minimum salary, Escobar is looking at another raise via arbitration, likely pushing his take close to $3 million.

"As far as his future, I'm not sure where that's going to go," Molitor said of Polanco. "He's one of those guys you can pretty much count on, given his status and where he's at with his career and his service. He's got a good chance to be on our team next year."

Whether Polanco is the one to finally stop that revolving door at shortstop remains to be seen.

"I think over time you'll see improvement," Molitor said. "He absorbs that stuff well. He's just kind of learning how to play the position up here at a speed that he probably hasn't seen too often. He's learning how fast this game can move up here."