Cards prevail in OT

Willmar's Cole Monson, No. 6, leaps after a corner kick in the Cardinals' 3-2 overtime win over Marshall Monday. Teammate Jesus Nevarez, No. 14, scored the game-winning goal. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

WILLMAR— A sluggish offensive showing and the absence of one of its key players wasn't enough to knock the Willmar boys soccer team from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Jesus Nevarez scored with 27 seconds remaining in the first overtime period and the Cardinals overcame several missed scoring chances to top Marshall 3-2 Monday night, improving their record to 6-0.

The Cardinals, who outshot the Tigers 15-7, took advantage of a mistake by Marshall goalie Jacob Monzon to tie the game at the 49 minute mark.

Monzon punched a loose ball into the air but came out too far from the goal, allowing Willmar's Eric Meza to gather it and sail a shot over the goalie before he could get back into position.

Fernando Zavala, who assisted on Nevarez' winning goal, had a goal of his own in the first period.

After missing numerous open shots around the net, Cardinal players that were visibly and vocally frustrated for much of the game erupted when the go-ahead goal hit the back of the net.

"I really challenged the guys going into overtime," head coach Jeff Winter said. "I just told them, 'you've got to want this,' and they responded."

One possible reason for the offensive struggles was the absence of midfielder Sakawe Shadoor, one of the team's top scorers. Shadoor sat out in recognition of Eid al-Adha.

While happy to survive with a perfect record in tact, Winter wasn't making excuses, saying his offense has to stop wasting scoring opportunities.

"(Inconsistency) has been our M.O.," he said. "We've got to fix that."

A busy week for Willmar continues today with a 5 p.m. match at Rocori.

Willmar 3, Marshall 2

Marshall (4-4)................. 1 1 0 0 — 2

Willmar (6-0)................... 1 1 1 0 — 3

FIRST HALF — (1) Marshall: Loving Stee 7th minute ... (2) Willmar: Fernando Zavala (Blake Hisken) 31st minute

SECOND HALF — (3) Marshall: Chase VanDeVere 43rd minutes ... (4) Willmar: Eric Meza 49th minute

FIRST OVERTIME — (5) Willmar: Jesus Nevarez (Zavala) 84th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Marshall 7 Willmar 15

GOALIE SAVES — Marshall: Jacob Monzon 12... Willmar: Manny Obregon 5

DEFENSIVE SAVES — None