Cardinals down Eagles

Willmar's Lydia Morrell returns a serve in her No. 3 singles match on Tuesday at the Willmar High School tennis courts. She beat St. Cloud Apollo's Megan Koprek 6-1, 6-0 in her team's 7-0 victory. Jake Schultz / Tribune

Willmar's Olivia Corneil tries to chip a ball over the net in a No. 3 doubles match against St. Cloud Apollo. Corneil and Makenna Hogan won the match 6-0, 6-2. Jake Schultz / Tribune

Willmar's Olivia Corneil returns a ball with doubles teammate Makenna Hogan watching her back. The duo won in No. 3 doubles on Tuesday 6-0, 6-2 on the Willmar High School tennis courts. Jake Schultz / Tribune

The Cardinals were consistent from top to bottom, winning every match in two sets. Cayle Hovland led it off with a 6-0, 6-0 performance at No. 1 singles and it was matched throughout the lineup. Eighth-grader Elise Bierbaum also went 6-0, 6-0 while her other singles teammates didn't lose more than two games.

"We knew Apollo would be a soft match so the game plan was to play solid tennis," said head coach Jim Anderson.

Willmar will get going again on Thursday with a visit to Fergus Falls.

Willmar 7, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Singles

(1) Cayle Hovland, W, def. Taryn Czech 6-0 6-0 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Grace Middendorf 6-0 6-0 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Megan Koprek 6-1 6-0 (4) Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Ashley Grise 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Amanda Zuidema/Kirah Kessler-Gross, W, def. Bailey Seppelt/Andrea Decker 6-3 6-3 (2) Ashley Prahl/Chloe Hansen, W, def. Megan Benboom/Rachel Leen 6-2 7-6 (8-6) (3) Olivia Corneil/Makenna Hogan, W, def. Keanna Brudwich/Jackie Middendorf 6-0 6-2