Cardinals down Eagles
WILLMAR—The Willmar girls tennis team posted a dominant shutout of St. Cloud Apollo at the Willmar High School tennis courts on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cardinals were consistent from top to bottom, winning every match in two sets. Cayle Hovland led it off with a 6-0, 6-0 performance at No. 1 singles and it was matched throughout the lineup. Eighth-grader Elise Bierbaum also went 6-0, 6-0 while her other singles teammates didn't lose more than two games.
"We knew Apollo would be a soft match so the game plan was to play solid tennis," said head coach Jim Anderson.
Willmar will get going again on Thursday with a visit to Fergus Falls.
Willmar 7, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Singles
(1) Cayle Hovland, W, def. Taryn Czech 6-0 6-0 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Grace Middendorf 6-0 6-0 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Megan Koprek 6-1 6-0 (4) Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Ashley Grise 6-1 6-1
Doubles
(1) Amanda Zuidema/Kirah Kessler-Gross, W, def. Bailey Seppelt/Andrea Decker 6-3 6-3 (2) Ashley Prahl/Chloe Hansen, W, def. Megan Benboom/Rachel Leen 6-2 7-6 (8-6) (3) Olivia Corneil/Makenna Hogan, W, def. Keanna Brudwich/Jackie Middendorf 6-0 6-2