Cardinals down Eagles

    By Tribune Sports Today at 2:39 a.m.
    Willmar's Lydia Morrell returns a serve in her No. 3 singles match on Tuesday at the Willmar High School tennis courts. She beat St. Cloud Apollo's Megan Koprek 6-1, 6-0 in her team's 7-0 victory. Jake Schultz / Tribune1 / 3
    Willmar's Olivia Corneil returns a ball with doubles teammate Makenna Hogan watching her back. The duo won in No. 3 doubles on Tuesday 6-0, 6-2 on the Willmar High School tennis courts. Jake Schultz / Tribune2 / 3
    Willmar's Olivia Corneil tries to chip a ball over the net in a No. 3 doubles match against St. Cloud Apollo. Corneil and Makenna Hogan won the match 6-0, 6-2. Jake Schultz / Tribune3 / 3

    WILLMAR—The Willmar girls tennis team posted a dominant shutout of St. Cloud Apollo at the Willmar High School tennis courts on Tuesday afternoon.

    The Cardinals were consistent from top to bottom, winning every match in two sets. Cayle Hovland led it off with a 6-0, 6-0 performance at No. 1 singles and it was matched throughout the lineup. Eighth-grader Elise Bierbaum also went 6-0, 6-0 while her other singles teammates didn't lose more than two games.

    "We knew Apollo would be a soft match so the game plan was to play solid tennis," said head coach Jim Anderson.

    Willmar will get going again on Thursday with a visit to Fergus Falls.

    Willmar 7, St. Cloud Apollo 0

    Singles

    (1) Cayle Hovland, W, def. Taryn Czech 6-0 6-0 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Grace Middendorf 6-0 6-0 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Megan Koprek 6-1 6-0 (4) Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Ashley Grise 6-1 6-1

    Doubles

    (1) Amanda Zuidema/Kirah Kessler-Gross, W, def. Bailey Seppelt/Andrea Decker 6-3 6-3 (2) Ashley Prahl/Chloe Hansen, W, def. Megan Benboom/Rachel Leen 6-2 7-6 (8-6) (3) Olivia Corneil/Makenna Hogan, W, def. Keanna Brudwich/Jackie Middendorf 6-0 6-2

