Roundup: Card boys thump Spartans

COLD SPRING — Willmar boys soccer was down by two goals after 10 minutes but bounced back in a remarkable way, eventually beating Rocori 8-3 in Cold Spring on Tuesday.

Rocori scored one in the first minute with a nice shot from Uriel Rodriguez that beat Willmar goalkeeper Manny Obregon. Nine minutes later, Rodriguez netted another one via a penalty kick to put his team up 2-0.

Penalty shots were a theme in the game as the referees allowed two to each side by the time all was said and done.

It was a penalty shot that put Willmar on the board when Ben Gonzalez was dragged down in the box in the 15th minute. Sakawe Shadoor tied the game up just three minutes later, one of two goals he scored on the day.

Gerson Maldonado-Garcia put the team up briefly before Rocori tied it up once again with another penalty kick.

Shadoor added his second goal in the 39th minute to put his team up 4-3 and put them up for good.

The second half was all Willmar as they scored another four goals including two from Jesus Nevarez. He finished the game with a hat trick and an assist.

Cardinal coach Jeff Winter said it's been an important week for his team who also came from behind to beat Marshall 3-2 in overtime on Monday.

"Both of the games this week have been pretty physical so some of our guys are banged up but it's the middle of the season and that's the way it has to be," Winter said. "Despite the little injuries our team has shown we can come from behind."

The Cardinals will look to change the recent trend of coming from behind on Thursday with a home match against Brainerd.

Willmar 8, Rocori 3

Willmar (7-0)................. 4 4 — 8

Rocori (4-3-1)................... 3 0 — 3

FIRST HALF — (1) Rocori: Uriel Rodriguez 1st minute (2) Rocori: Rodriguez 10th minute PK (3) Willmar: Gerson Maldonado-Garcia (Ben Gonzalez) 15th minute PK (4) Willmar: Sakawe Shadoor (Jesus Nevarez) 18th minute (5) Willmar: Maldonado-Garcia 28th minute (6) Rocori: name not available 35th minute PK (7) Willmar: Shadoor (Maldonado-Garcia) 39th minute

SECOND HALF — (8) Willmar: Nevarez (Blake Hisken) 42nd minute (9) Willmar: Hisken (Francis Winter) 50th minute (10) Willmar: Nevarez (Hisken) 70th minute (11) Willmar: Nevarez (Abdi Nunow) 72nd minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Willmar: 17 ... Rocori: 11

GOALIE SAVES — Willmar: Manny Obregon 8 saves ... Rocori: Ludwing Martinez 9 saves

DEFENSIVE SAVES — none

Girls Soccer

Willmar 5, Rocori 0

The Cardinals dominated all phases of the game, shutting out the Spartans for their first win.

Hannah Johnson had two goals, with Rachel Swanson, Lauren Knight and Hannah Bollig all adding one in a five-goal first half. Willmar had scored just one goal in its first four matches.

As strong as the offense was, the defense was even better, as Rocori wasn't able to get off a single shot.

Things get much tougher for the Cardinals Thursday, when they travel to face unbeaten Brainerd at 7 p.m.

Rocori (0-5-1)................. 0 0 — 0

Willmar (1-4)................... 5 0 — 0

FIRST HALF — (1) Rachel Swanson 6th minuted (2) Hannah Johnson 17th minute (3) Lauren Knight 20th minute (4) Johnson 22nd minute (5) Hannah Bollig 30th minute

SECOND HALF — None

SHOTS ON GOAL — Rocori 0, Willmar 10

GOALIE SAVES — Rocori: 5... Willmar: 0

DEFENSIVE SAVES — None

Swimming & Diving

MONTEVIDEO — Montevideo won eight events and edged Holdingford in a dual meet on Tuesday.

Montevideo 97, Holdingford 88

Winner and Montevideo scorers

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Montevideo (Rylee Schultz, Nicole Feldhake, Kyra Fokken, Cortney Pauling) 2:07.57 (3) Montevideo (Kira Bartunek, Calysta Stenson, Ashton Pauling, Alyssa Stultz) 2:08.74

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Greta Rongstad, M, 2:23.81 (3) Madeline Gorham, M, 2:26.46

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Tessa Schwinghammer, H, 2:30.49 (2) Nicole Feldhake, M, 2:38.20 (3) Alyssa Stultz, M, 2:42.92

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Cortney Pauling, M, 28.28 (2) Ashton Pauling, M, 28.68 (5) Kelsey Toft, M, 30.52

DIVING — (1) Kennedy Olson, M, 157.90 (4) McKayla Streich, M, 125.75

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Bridgette Catton, H, 1:10.13 (2) Kyra Fokken, M, 1:10.86 (3) Ashton Pauling, M, 1:11.87

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Cortney Pauling, M, 1:02.85 (4) Madeline Gorham, M, 1:05.42

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Alyssa Stultz, M, 6:20.39 (2) Greta Rongstad, M, 6:32.54

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Holdingford 1:53.49 (2) Montevideo (Nicole Feldhake, Cortney Pauling, Kyra Fokken, Ashton Pauling) 1:53.98 (3) Montevideo (Madeline Gorham, Rylee Schultz, Kelsey Toft, Calysta Stenson) 1:59.69

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Tessa Schwinghammer, H, 1:06.85 (4) Rylee Schultz, M, 1:16.87 (5) Anna Jeremiason, M, 1:17.22

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Nicole Feldhake, M, 1:17.75 (4) Calysta Stenson, M, 1:25.68

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Montevideo (Alyssa Stultz, Greta Rongstad, Rylee Schultz, Kyra Fokken) 4:12.96 (3) Montevideo (Madeline Gorham, Kelsey Toft, Ellie Sandven, Ashley Anderson) 4:37.92

Amateur Golf

Graves takes Valley title

Tom Graves shot a five-round total of 188 to win the Valley Golf Men's Club Tournament over the weekend.

The golfers played two round on Saturday and three rounds on Sunday.

Graves won by two strokes over Bill Iverson. Brock Magnuson and Mike Saulsbury shots 194s to tie for third. Ryan Scheffler was fifth at 195 and Dan Graves carded a 197 for sixth place.

Dustin Carlson shot a three-round total of 118 to best Dave Graves by a shot in the President's Flight. Don Nelson was third at 123, Rick Hess was fourth with a 124, Mark Johnston was fifth at 128 and Dave Burns was sixth at 128.

Mike Negen won the First Flight, followed by Roger Braun, Lynn Rahn and Jeff Sawyer.

Cody Knake won the Second Flight, followed by John Radabaugh, Dwayne Power and Bryce Engstad.

In the Valley Golf Women's Club Tournament, Carol Jasperson repeated as champion, followed by Pam Mayer.

Shirley Martin won the First Flight, followed by Lorna Bahl and Peggy Ebnet.