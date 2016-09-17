Cards can't find its groove on the ground

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd DispatchWillmar’s Noah Slagter runs the ball against Brainerd Friday at Don Adamson Field in Brainerd.

BRAINERD — Willmar couldn't punch up its offense after scoring late in the first quarter and Brainerd's Charlie Garaets scored all three Warrior touchdowns in a 21-7 victory over the Cardinals on Friday in a game delayed more than 90 minutes by lightning.

The Cardinals fell to 0-3 overall and return home Friday to face Alexandria at 7 p.m. at Hodapp Field.

Lightning before the scheduled 7 p.m. game pushed the start time well past 8 p.m. and Willmar couldn't find much spark in its ground game.

The Cardinals managed just 66 yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Donald Jurek and the Card receivers picked up the slack—Jurek hit 19 of 34 passes for 199 yards and the TD to Tyler Johnson—but that was the only time Willmar dented the end zone.

Brainerd piled up 286 rushing yards, with Garaets carrying 27 times for 210 yards and the three scores.

Willmar receiver Nick Prokosch made six catches for 50 yards, Noah Slagter also caught six balls for 32 yards and Jake Evans made five receptions for 48 yards.

Brainerd 21, Willmar 7

Willmar.................7 0 0 0 — 7

Brainerd.................7 7 0 7 — 21

B — Charlie Garaets 4 run (run failed)

W — Tyler Johnson 16 pass from Donald Jurek (Ryan Liimatta kick)

B — Garaets 3 run (Garrett run)

B — Garaets 11 run (kick good)

Willmar

First downs: 13 ... Rushing: 23-66 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 19-34-199-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 6-36

Rushing: Donald Jurek 3-7, Jake Evans 2-2, Tyler Johnson 1-0, Levi Hauser 17-57 ... Passing: Jurek 19-34-199-1 ... Receiving: Evans 5-48, Noah Slagter 6-32, Johnson 3-49, Hauser 1-2, Nick Prokosch 6-50, Drey Dirksen 1-12 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: Ty Roelofs 1 ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Johnson 9-5, Brady Reigstad 7-2, Dirksen 5-4, Louis Russell 3-3, Grant Duininck 3-2 ... QB sacks: None

Brainerd

First downs: 18 ... Rushing: 61-286 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-8-78-1 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 5-50

Rushing: Will Peabody 17-41, Garaets 37-210 ... Passing: Peabody 5-8-78-1 ... Receiving: Pat Gervanek 2-34, Max Boran 1-32 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: NA ... Fumble recoveries: NA