Tennis: Cards handle Sartell for seventh-straight win

WILLMAR—Dominant singles play helped the Willmar girls tennis team overpower Sartell-St. Stephen 6-1 at the Willmar High School courts on Tuesday.

The Cardinals' No. 3 singles participant Lydia Morrell was recently named the Central Lakes Conference tennis player of the week after winning two-straight matches in straight sets. On Tuesday, she had her toughest match in awhile: she won 6-1, 6-0.

Chloe Hansen has accepted her new role at No. 4 singles well and proved it again Tuesday afternoon with a swift 6-0, 6-0 decision.

Sartell grabbed its lone win at No. 1 doubles in a very back-and-forth match that went 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The Cardinals have won seven straight but they have the toughest section of their schedule up next. They'll have to face the only three teams that defeated them this season.

"The honeymoon period is over, now we need to get ready to finish off the regular season with four tough matches," said Willmar head coach Jim Anderson.

First, they'll travel to Cold Spring to take on Rocori on Thursday, a team that beat them 4-3 earlier this season. After that they'll host Alexandria before making a trip to take on St. Cloud Tech. They'll end the regular season on Oct. 4 at home against Brainerd.

Willmar 6, Sartell 1

Singles

(1) Cayle Hovland, W, def. Kiana Schueerd 6-2 6-0 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Madilyn Fesenmoier 6-2 6-1 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Karen Radi 6-1 6-0 (4) Chloe Hansen, W, def. Faith Schlect 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Emma Zenzen/Renee Schroder, S, def. Amanda Zuidema/Kirah Kessler-Gross 6-4 4-6 6-3 (2) Jordyn Swoboda/Ashley Prahl, W, def. Callie Grosz/Katie Kulus 6-6 (7-5) 6-2 (3) Avery Hovland/Kya Egge, def. Katie Kulus/Erin Van Koevering 1-6 6-3 6-2

Mound-Westonka 7, NLS 0

The Wildcats won just three singles games in a decisive loss to the the White Hawks.

NLS' doubles teams were more competitive, but only managed to win one set. Kylie Thompson and Shea Oman went the distance, but fell 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to Ellie Burris and MAddie Niederer.

Singles

(1) Evann Welty, M, def. Erin Loterbauer 6-0 6-0 (2) Alex Welty, M, def. April Groff 6-0 6-0 (3) Kristina Linder, M, def. Ruby Parsons 6-0 6-1 (4) Molly Schoephoerster, M, def. Ava Hanson 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Ellie Burris/Maddie Niederer, M, def. Kylie Thompson/Shea Oman 6-3 3-6 6-4 (2) Leah Richter/Jamie Goldberg, M, def. Michelle Johnson/Emma Spors 7-5 6-2 (3) Lauren Burris/Makenzie Anderson, M, def. Annika Spors/Jenna Proehl 6-0 7-6 (7-3)

Orono 4, Litchfield 3

The Litchfield girls tennis team won the top three singles matches but that was it as the Dragons dropped a Wright County Conference match on Tuesday.

Natalie Nelson, Shanna Kinny and Laney Huhner all won their singles matches in straight sets.

The Dragons travel to play New London-Spicer in another WCC match at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in New London.

Singles

(1) Natalie Nelson, L, def Caroline Martin 6-2 6-3 (2) Shanna Kinny, L, def. Katie Lewis 6-1 6-0 (3) Laney Huhner, L, def. Anna-Maya Sipila 6-4 6-1 (4) Sarah Gustafson, O, def. Taylor Smith 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-3

Doubles

(1) Taylor Gill/Sophie Peterson, O, def. Vaide Behnke Avery Stilwell 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7-5) (2) Molly Swenson/Ella Langer, O, def. Alyssa Ross/Neriah Lara 6-1 7-5 (3) Paige Gill/Barnes, O, def. Maddy Benson/Morgan Randt 6-1 6-1

Benson/KMS 6, Montevideo 1

Benson/KMS coasted to their 10th win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Montevideo in all but one match.

They cruised through all four singles matches, including a 6-0, 6-0 meeting between Benson/KMS' Anne Dieter and Kiana Enevoldsen.

Montevideo grabbed its lone win in No. 1 doubles with a 6-4, 6-1 win by Rachel West and Anna VanRavenswaay.

Benson/KMS will take on Litchfield at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Litchfield and the Thunder Hawks will head to Clara City on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. match against MACCRAY.

Singles

(1) Katie Samuelson, B, Kendra Wanke 6-1 6-1 (2) Kellie Enderson, B, def. Kori Douglas 6-3 6-4 (3) Anne Dieter, B, def. Kiana Enevoldsen 6-0 6-0 (4) Sophie Curriel, B, def. Elizabeth Padula 6-3 6-2

Doubles

(1) Rachel West/Anna VanRavenswaay, M, def. Gracie Grussing/Olivia Vergin 6-4 6-1 (2) Grace Ricard/Olivia Hoffman, B, def. Erica Loose/Andrea Loose 6-1 6-1 (3) Rose McDonald/Cassie Fugleberg, M, def. Taylor Knutson/Susannah Wamstead 6-4 6-4

LQPV/DB 5, Morris/CA 2

The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd tennis team won two of four singles matches and took two tough doubles points to down Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Tuesday in Morris.

Courtney Hanson and Katie Breberg won at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, and Rachel Halvorson and Addi Oie won a three-set match at No. 3 doubles.

Karissa Jahn and Kamryn Siedschlag won a second-set tiebreaker to prevail at No. 1 doubles and Anna Hacker and Jessica Sigdahl won it straight sets at No. 2 doubles.

Katie Cannon at No. 1 singles and Lea Asmus at No. 3 singles picked up the Tigers points.

Singles

(1) Katie Cannon, M, def. Molly Hacker 6-0 6-1 (2) Courtney Hanson, L, def. Brittany Randt 6-0 6-1 (3) Lea Asmus, M, def. Ashtyn Oie 6-1 6-2 (4) Katie Breberg, L, def. Rachel Michaelson 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Karissa Jahn/Kamryn Siedschlag, L. def. Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus 6-3 7-6 (7-5) (2) Anna Hacker/Jessica Sigdahl, L, def. Lilly Swanson/Hannah Watzke 6-2 6-0 (3) Rachel Halvorson/Addi Oie, L, def. Morgan Rohloff/Ryanne Long 6-4 2-6 6-3

YME 5, MACCRAY 2

Yellow Medicine East won three singles matches - Anne Clark, Chelsey Niemeyer and Raelin Enstad were victorious—and the Sting too two of three doubles matches on Tuesday.

Rachel Trudel and Emilee Speh won for the Sting at No. 2 doubles and Macie Sik and Ashley Niemeyer pinned down a point at No. 3 doubles.

Missy Marcus at No. 2 singles and Kendra Hammerschmidt and Jessica Wellnitz at No. 1 doubles earned MACCRAY's points.

Singles

(1) Anne Clark, Y, def. Heather Marcus 6-1 6-1 (2) Missy Marcus, M, def. Whitney Tennis 6-4 7-5 (3) Chelsey Niemeyer, Y, def. Kaytlyn Handt 6-0 6-0 (4) Raelin Enstad, Y, def. McKayla Hopp 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Kendra Hammerschmidt/Jessica Wellnitz, M, def. Chelsea Hoernemann/Hannah Lecy 6-1 6-3 (2) Rachel Trudel/Emilee Speh, Y, def. Allison Shubert.Jade Bedel 6-2 6-2 (3) Macie Sik/Ashley Niemeyer, Y, def. Grace Haugen/Haley Rhode 4-6 6-3 6-4