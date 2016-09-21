Roundup: Cardinal Pride HOF induction is Sept. 30

WILLMAR — Cardinal Pride will be hosting the annual Hall of Fame Induction prior to the Willmar High School Homecoming football game Sept. 30.

The 2016 inductees are Rand Middleton, Carol Maursetter, Tim Brunner and Warren Vanderbill

The Cardinal Pride Hall of Fame banquet is at 3:30 p.m. at Hodapp Field. Cost is $10. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 26.

The Homecoming game against St. Cloud Apollo is 7 p.m.

For tickets, call Allison Dirksen at 320-295-2257.

See the Tribune next week for biographies and other information about the inductees and the Cardinal Pride banquet.

Boys Soccer

Willmar 3, Alexandria 3, 2OT

The Willmar boys soccer team got chances but couldn't find the back of the net in the second half and overtime periods and drew with Alexandria on Tuesday in Alexandria.

The Cardinals scored three first-half goals - Abdi Abdihakim scored first and Jesus Nevarez tallied twice - and led 3-1 at the break.

But that was it for the Cardinal offense and Cameron Rice's goal in the 72nd minute tied the game. Neither team scored in two five-minute overtime periods.

Alexandria's Zach Harstad made 13 saves, several of which made the difference in the game, said Willmar head coach Jeff Winter.

"He's a good goalie," Winter said of Harstad. "Lot of our shots on goal were good chances and he came up big."

The Cardinals, 9-0-1, take on another undefeated team, St. Cloud Tech, in a Central Lakes Conference match at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Kennedy School field.

Willmar (9-0-1)................. 3 0 0 0 — 3

Alexandria................... 1 2 0 0 — 3

FIRST HALF — Willmar: Abdi Abdihakim (Blake Hisken) 5th minute ... Willmar: Jesus Nevarez (gerson maldonado-Garcia) 12th minute ... Alexandria: Michael Kuhn 19th minute ... Willmar: Nevarez (Fernando Zavala) 37th minute

SECOND HALF — Alexandria: Kuhn 65th minute ... Alexandria: Cameron Rice 72nd minute

FIRST OT — No scoring

SECOND OT — No scoring

SHOTS ON GOAL — Willmar: 16 ... Alexandria: 10

GOALIE SAVES — Willmar: Manny Obregon 6 ... Alexandria: Zach Harstad 13

DEFENSIVE SAVES — Francis Winter 1

Girls Soccer

Willmar 0, Alexandria 0 2OT

The Willmar girls soccer team found itself in a scoreless deadlock against Alexandria on Tuesday that resulted in Willmar's first draw of the season.

The defense stepped up big time for Willmar, shutting out their first opponent of the season. Laura Christianson stopped all five shots she faced for her first clean sheet.

Jenna Stauffenecker, one of the defensive leaders for Willmar, came up with a defensive save in the 70th minute to help her goalie out and keep Alexandria off the board.

Willmar takes on St. Cloud Tech on Thursday at St. Cloud State.

Alexandria (2-5-4)................. 0 0 0 0 — 0

Willmar (1-6-1)................... 0 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST HALF — No scoring

SECOND HALF — No scoring

FIRST OT — No scoring

SECOND OT — No scoring

SHOTS ON GOAL — Alexandria: 5 ... Willmar: 9

GOALIE SAVES — Alexandria: Emma Ziegler 9 ... Willmar: Laura Christianson 5

DEFENSIVE SAVES — Alexandria: none ... Willmar: Jenna Stauffenecker 1

Cross Country

MADISON — Montevideo's Kurt TeBeest won the boys race and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd's Jordyn Sterud was first among a strong contingent of teammates in the girls race at the LQPV/DB Invitational on Tuesday at the Madison Country Club.

TeBeest won in 17 minutes, 03.88 seconds, about seven seconds ahead of second-place Keiser Freetly of LQPV/DB.

Freetly's teammate Mike Kvaal finished fifth and all five Eagles finished in the top 23 to place first in team scoring.

The LQPV/DB girls team placed five runners in the top 14 to claim the team title.

LQPV/DB Invite

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson- Boyd 57 (2) Murray County Central 72 (3) Pipestone 80 (4) Redwood Valley 84 (5) Montevideo 93 (6) Milbank (S.D.) 120 (7) Yellow Medicine East 200 (8) MACCRAY/RCW 229

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kurt TeBeest, Mont, 17:03.88 (2) Keiser Freetly, LQP, 17:10.11 (3) Carter Menz, RV, 17:21.32 (4) Michael Suda, Pipe, 17:35.51 (5) Mike Kvaal, LQP, 17:53.32

LQPV/DB — (2) Freetly; (5) Kvaal (12) Stephen Martin 18:41.17 (15) Braxton Thompson 18:53.96 (23) Eean Allpress 19:47.09

Montevideo — (1) TeBeest (7) Josh Tastad 18:05.24 (22) Cole Reitan 19:23.49 (29) Bryce Nelson 20:04.99 (34) John VanRavenswaay 20:28.54

YME — (10) Rory Shackelford 18:39.19 (46) Tate Schulte 22;43.10 (47) Bryant Bestland 22:55.98 (48) Jake Kluver 23:59.40 (49) Dylan Moe 24:00.37

MACCRAY — (39) Tony Froland 20:47.01 (43) Justin Schrupp 21:44.42 (44) Noah Christians 21:52.05 (58) Bryan Larson 26:25.53

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 36 (2) Pipestone 84 (3) Redwood Valley 86 (4) Milbank (S.D.) 87 (5) Murray County Central 90 (6) Yellow Medicine East 162 (7) Ortonville 167

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jordyn Sterud, LQP, 20:21.59 (2) Lauren Karnitz, RV, 20:32.21 (3) Morgan Gehl, MCC, 20:42.97 (4) Sadie Thompson, LQP, 20:56.47 (5) Livia Wallace, Pipe, 21:03.36

LQPV/DB — (1) Sterud (4) Thompson (7) Georgia Will 21:25.01 (10) Alex Sather 22:02.60 (14) Anne Kennedy 22:48.50

YME — (15) Kaitlyn Ladwig 22:54.35 (26) Cassie Weir 23:56.02 (37) Violet Anderson 26:03.51 (41) Alyssa Formo 27:25.79 (43) Courtney Winter 28:18.39

Melrose Invite

Melrose's Nathan Budde won his team's own invitational and five Dutch runners finished in the top 13 to barely edge Benson/KMS on Tuesday at the Meadowlark Golf Course.

Melrose finished with 38 points and B/KMS, which placed its top five in the top 15, had 39. Litchfield was third with 68 points.

The Melrose girls team also scored 38 points to win, followed by Sauk Centre with 41.

B/KMS' Libby Peters was fourth and Litchfield's Savannah Joldersma was 13th.

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) Melrose 38 (2) Benson/KMS 39 (3) Litchfield 68 (4) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 96 (5) Sauk Centre 128

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Nathan Budde, Mel, 17:45.5 (2) Josh Bailey, Ben, 17:55.5 (3) Jonathan Tostenson, Ben, 18:20.2 (4) Preston Poepping, Mel, 18:22.7 (5) Cameron Larson, LPGE, 18:27.0

Benson/KMS — (2) Bailey (3) Tostenson (9) JayEven McGee 18:58.3 (10) Brady Ascheman 19:04.2 (15) Devin Bundy 19:39.5

Litchfield — (6) Griffin Kinny 18:44.6 (7) Ben Ammermann 18:51.1 (16) Owen Boerema 19:50.4 (19) Cody Lendt 20:10.9 (20) Tyler Peterson 20:11.1

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) Melrose 38 92) Sauk Centre 41 (3) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 80 (4) Litchfield 94 (5) Benson/KMS 96

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kate O'Brien, SC, 20:56.4 (2) Ashley Herdering, Mel, 22:14.3 (3) Alexandria Christen, SC, 22:25.8 (4) Libby Peters, BKMS, 22:41.7 (5) Allison Pohlmann, Mel, 23:00.4

Litchfield — (13) Savannah Joldersman 24:01.8 (14) Ruby Radunz 24:20.0 (20) Courtney Carlson 26:20.9 (21) Grace Walsh 26:32.6 (26) Avery Jones 27:05.8

Benson/KMS — (4) Peters (17) Kaitlyn Berreau 25:29.4 (23) Ashley Tostenson 26:59.7 (25) Serenity Driscoll 27:01.9 (27) Amiah Akerson 27:24.3

Swimming & Diving

Sauk Centre 116, Montevideo 69

Sauk Centre won nine events on Tuesday to defeat Montevideo 116-69.

Nicole Feldhake was part of all three Montevideo wins, touching first in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Sauk Centre (Kali Sayovtiz, Morgan Marthaler, Jenna Kill, Jenna Rachey) 2:03.91 (2) Montevideo (Rylee Schultz, Nicole Feldhake, Kyra Fokken, Cortney Pauling) 2:10.01

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Alyssa Kohorst, S, 2:11.63 (4) Alyssa Stultz, M, 2:23.16 (5) Greta Rongstad, M, 2:26.35

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Kali Sayovtiz, S, 2:23.14 (3) Kyra Fokken, M, 2:41.37 (5) Ashton Pauling, M, 2:50.60

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Nicole Feldhake, M, 28.20 (2) Calysta Stenson, M, 28.97 (5) Madeline Gorham, M, 29.55

DIVING — (1) Hannah Berg, S, 165.40 (3) McKayla Streich, M, 148.40

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Jenna Kill, S, 1:09.44 (2) Ashton Pauling, M, 1:10.83 (4) Cortney pauling, M, 1:16.59

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Alyssa Kohorst, S, 58.11 (2) Kyra Fokken, M, 1:00.74 (5) Greta Rongstad, M, 1:04.97

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Jenna Rachey, S, 6:07.86 (3) Alyssa Stultz, M, 6:19.36 (5) Madeline Gorham, M, 6:33.39

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Montevideo (Cortney Pauling, Nicole Feldhake, Kyra Fokken, Ashton Pauling) 1:52.16 (3) Montevideo (Madeline Gorham, Kelsey Toft, Zola Olson, Calysta Stenson) 1:59.18

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Jenna Kill, S, 1:08.90 (2) Rylee Schultz, M, 1:16.13 (3) Anna Jeremiason, M, 1:17.67

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Nicole Feldhake, M, 1:18.00 (4) Calysta Stenson, M, 1:27.86

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Sauk Centre (Morgan Marthaler, Hannah Berg, Emily Mensen, Alyssa Kohorst) 4:19.65 (2) Montevideo (Alyssa Stultz, Rylee Schultz, Greta Rongstad, Cortney Pauling) 4:21.14