Ridgewater volleyball team rolls to 5-0

FERGUS FALLS — Ridgewater hit the road for the first time this season but the result didn't change and they once again came out on top 3-0 against Minnesota State Community Technical College-Fergus Falls.

The Warriors used an all-around effort to drop the Spartans and remain undefeated on the young season.

Baylie Kubesh played well, grabbing an ace and a team-high 26 set assists.

"For the first road match, I felt we played well," head coach Joe Sussenguth said. "Road wins are essential to the postseason in this division, so I'm pleased we were able to get this win as MSCTC-FF is one of the better teams in our division."

He credits a balanced offense and productive defense to the team's success Wednesday night.

They'll look to keep their undefeated run going this weekend at the College of DuPage invitational this weekend.

Ridgewater 3, Mn State 0

Ridgewater (5-0)............................ 25 26 25

Minnesota State (4-2).............................. 17 24 15

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Baylie Kubesh 1, Kailey Leiding 1, Jamie Goblirsch 1, Sadie Pingel 1, Natalie Neumann 1, Ashley Froelich 1 ... Set assists: Kubesh 26, Goblirsch 1, Haug 1, Pingel 1 ... Hitting (kills): Leiding 14, Kiana Johnson 10, Catelyn Haug 8, Froelich 5, Ashley Vealetzek 2, Kallee Anderson 2, Kubesh 4 ... Blocking (aces): Leiding 4 ... Digs (5 or more): Goblirsch 11, Haug 8, Lexie Skoglund 8, Kubesh 5

Minnesota State Community-Fergus Falls

Serving (aces): Lexi Frederick 1, Lindsey Dierks 1 ... Set assists: Emily Hendrickson 16, Mariah Hansen 4, Danielle Diedrich 2, Frederick 1 ... Hitting (kills): Dierks 7, Frederick 4, Hansen 3, Kayla Pring 9 ... Blocking (aces): Pring 2, Hansen 1, Diedrich 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Dierks 9, Hendrickson 8, Doranna Blascyk 8, Hansen 7, Claire Mathiesen 7, Kayla Pring 5

Prep Volleyball

Wabasso 3, YME 1

YME opened its season in unsensational fashion on Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Wabasso. Wabasso was in control for the majority of the match but the Sting did keep it close throughout. The largest margin of victory came from Wabasso in the final set where they ended 25-18.

Makyala Dyrdahl was productive on Wednesday, mounting 16 kills, 18 digs and an ace. Madison Hinz also did her best to control the center court with 29 set assists. She added three service aces as well.

YME will have their home opener today against Paynesville.

YME............................ 19 25 20 18

Wabasso.............................. 25 20 25 25

YME

Serving (aces): Madison Hinz 3, Ali Miller 1, Meeghen Dahlager 1, Makayla Dyrdahl 1 ... Set assists: Hinz 29, Dahlager 2, Saraya Burgeson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Makayla Dyrdahl 16, Dahlager 9, Hinz 5, Anna McCosh 3, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 3, Burgeson 2 ... Blocking (aces): Dahlager 2, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Makayla Dyrdahl 18, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 15, Hinz 13, Miller 10, Kaitlyn Mortenson 5, Burgerson 5

Wabasso

Statistics not provided