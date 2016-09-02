Search
    Ridgewater crushes Riverland

    By Tribune Sports Today at 12:10 a.m.

    AUSTIN—Ridgewater handled winless Riverland as expected on Thursday, downing their opponents in three easy sets.

    The first set was the closest, with the Warriors coming out on top 25-18. The second set got ugly as Ridgewater coasted to a 25-9 victory before ending the game on top 25-13.

    Baylie Kubesh helped her team with 23 set assists and a pair of kills. She also had a solo block.

    The Warriors will play again today as part of the College of DuPage invitational.

    Ridgewater 3, Riverland 0

    Ridgewater (6-0)............................ 25 25 25

    Riverland (0-6).............................. 18 9 13

    Ridgewater

    Serving (aces): Hailey Leiding 1, Jamie Goblirsch 2, Catelyn Haug 2, Sadie Pingel 1, Evie Resop 1 ... Set assists: Baylie Kubesh 23, Haug 2 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 2, Leiding 3, Haug 4, Ashley Froelich 4, Kiana Johnson 7, Lexie Skoglund 2, Ashley Vealetzek 5, Kallee Anderson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Kubesh 1, Leiding 2, Froelich 1, Anderson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Goblirsch 5, Haug 5

    Riverland

    Statistics not provided

