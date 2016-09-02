Ridgewater crushes Riverland

AUSTIN—Ridgewater handled winless Riverland as expected on Thursday, downing their opponents in three easy sets.

The first set was the closest, with the Warriors coming out on top 25-18. The second set got ugly as Ridgewater coasted to a 25-9 victory before ending the game on top 25-13.

Baylie Kubesh helped her team with 23 set assists and a pair of kills. She also had a solo block.

The Warriors will play again today as part of the College of DuPage invitational.

Ridgewater 3, Riverland 0

Ridgewater (6-0)............................ 25 25 25

Riverland (0-6).............................. 18 9 13

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Hailey Leiding 1, Jamie Goblirsch 2, Catelyn Haug 2, Sadie Pingel 1, Evie Resop 1 ... Set assists: Baylie Kubesh 23, Haug 2 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 2, Leiding 3, Haug 4, Ashley Froelich 4, Kiana Johnson 7, Lexie Skoglund 2, Ashley Vealetzek 5, Kallee Anderson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Kubesh 1, Leiding 2, Froelich 1, Anderson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Goblirsch 5, Haug 5

Riverland

Statistics not provided