Gophers fire wrestling coach who was on paid leave

Minnesota wrestling Coach J Robinson talks with Nick Dardanes (149 lb.) during his match against Penn State's Zach Beitz as the No. 2-ranked Gophers face top-ranked Penn State at the University of Minnesota on Sunday Feb. 9, 2014. (Pioneer Press: Sherri LaRose-Chiglo)

MINNEAPOLIS—J Robinson has been fired as the University of Minnesota's wrestling coach, the school announced Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Robinson, 70, had been on paid leave while the school investigated his handling allegations that some of his wrestlers were taking and selling the anti-anxiety drug Xanax. The results of that probe were released Wednesday afternoon, as well.

Acting head coach Brandon Eggum will be interim head coach this season.

Robinson was under contract through 2020 and owed $150,000 a year. Lawyers for Robinson and the school had been negotiating an amicable exit for weeks.

A complaint filed through the U's confidential EthicsPoint system on April 7 accused Robinson of trying to protect as many as 11 wrestlers, who, according to a complainant claiming to be a team member, were buying, using and selling the prescription anti-anxiety drug Xanax.

An investigation by University of Minnesota police was forwarded to the Hennepin County attorney's office, resulting in no legal charges. The school's internal investigation, launched April 8, was finished in late August.