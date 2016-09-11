Sep 10, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (82) celebrates with Moffensive lineman Tyler Moore (77) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Dramatic music blares about two hours before each Gophers home football game at TCF Bank Stadium. It's the soundtrack for the team's "victory walk" across the field and into the tunnel of an often empty arena.

But there was drama added to the behind-the-scenes tradition Saturday. When the Gophers locked arms in groups of about five and made their march near the sideline, Indiana State players "were dancing on our 'M,'" in the middle of the field, said Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner.

"It got a little bit chippy there (before) the game on our 'victory walk' when they were taunting us," he said.

That move was treated as disrespect and fired up the Gophers, who charged to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 58-28 blowout win over the Sycamores. Minnesota (2-0) had its highest scoring output in the eight-year history of TCF Bank Stadium. Their 593 total yards Saturday were the most since 573 against the Hoosiers in 2013.

But Saturday's opponent was not a Big Ten colleague. The Sycamores were 5-6 last season in the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly known as Division I-AA.

Before the Gophers stepped foot on the turf for their pregame stroll, they had already felt slighted. Leidner said he thought he heard Indiana State coach Mike Sanford say Minnesota was like "an upper level D one double-A team."

So, that made two strikes and "we all kind of took that to heart and we really wanted to come out there and show them what Big Ten football was all about," Leidner said.

Leidner finished 20 for 30 for 295 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns. At least four of his passes were dropped.

Sycamores coach Sanford doesn't have a reputation as a provocateur, so did he really say that publicly?

"I think it was a radio interview," Leidner said.

With Gophers' station KFXN-FM, Sanford said before the game it was an "honor" to play a Big Ten team and it was "great" for his program.

Afterward, Sanford said, "We believed we were going to win the game, and we expected to win. I can't get up in the morning if I don't believe that.

He later added, "I thought and do want to give a lot of credit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers."

So, who passed along that radio interview story?

"Not really sure but it just did," said Drew Wolitarsky, who had a career high 125 receiving yards on eight catches and two touchdowns.

"Self-created maybe," Wolitarsky added. He and Leidner gave a slight chuckle.

Whether the basis of their angst was fact or fiction, the Gophers buried a non-conference foe unlike in 2015, when all three wins (Colorado State, Ohio and Kent State) were by three points.

On the first drive of the game Saturday, the Gophers had three false starts and two dropped passes, but Leidner had third-down conversions of 16, 11 and 15 yards. He then found Wolitarsky for a 20-yard touchdown connection.

The Gophers opened a 41-7 lead in the third quarter, with the only Sycamores score aided by a twice-tipped 58-yard pass on their first-quarter touchdown drive.

Later in the third quarter, Minnesota's defense allowed 14 points, including one TD off a double-reverse pass back to the quarterback. Claeys didn't care if that play was pulled from deep within the Sycamores top hat of tricks.

"You need to keep your energy up to play," Claeys said. "You only get to play 13 games. They're guaranteed 12 so I don't understand why you can't play those hard."

The Gophers offense scored 30 points in their season-opening win over Oregon State on Sept. 1, but Leidner said they were dissatisfied over three false starts, two scoreless quarters and two misfired pistol snaps.

"I think it's pretty big for us offensively because we had a bad taste in our mouth after last week," Leidner said. "We felt like we could have done some things better and to come out this week in practice and prepare extremely hard, I thought was huge and it really carried over into the game."

They won the game, even if there were mind games in play.