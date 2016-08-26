NLS volleyball team wins two at Albany Invite

ALBANY—New London-Spicer opened up their volleyball season with a 2-2 split at the Albany Invite against Sauk Centre, Maple Lake, Braham and Albany.

The Wildcats had a tough battle against Sauk Centre for their first match of the season. They snuck away with the first set with a 27-26 win but dropped the second set in unfortunate fashion, 25-13. The third and final set was well-fought but Sauk Centre topped the Wildcats 17-15.

The second match of the day was against Maple Lake and it didn't go well for the Wildcats once again. Maple Lake walked away the victors 2-0 (25-22, 25-22).

Down 0-2 to start the season, NLS used two strong performances to bounce back and reach .500 on the first day of the season.

The Wildcats battled hard with Braham in the first set, topping the Bombers 26-24. Then they waltzed to a 25-20 second set win to win their first match of the day.

NLS went down early in their final match of the day, dropping the first set 25-18 to the hosts. Once again, though, the Wildcats bounced back with a close victory, this time beating Albany in the second set 25-23 before earning the final set win 18-16.

Brooke Beuning was in charge of setting her teammates up the entire day and she finished with 102 set assists. She also tacked on 15 kills which was tied for the third best from her team.

Brennah Bergh was another key player on Friday, tallying 15 service aces with 24 kills, four blocks and 20 digs. Erin Tebben had the most kills, totalling 36.

NLS will get their regular season underway on Tuesday with a rematch against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, the team that ended their season last year.

Albany Invite

Team scores

Sauk Centre 2 (26-25-17), New London-Spicer 1 (27-13-15)

Maple Lake 2 (25-25), NLS 0 (21-21)

NLS 2 (26-25), Braham 0 (24-20)

NLS 2 (18-25-18), Albany 1 (25-23-16)

How NLS Fared

Serving (aces): Brennah Bergh 15, Brooke Beuning 3, Erin Tebben 1, Kabrie Weber 2, Rachel Vraa 1 ... Set assists: Beuning 102, Ashton Engelke 2, Erin Tebben 1 ... Hitting (kills): Bergh 24, Beuning 15, Engelke 2, Tebben 36, Weber 14, Annika Olson 15 ... Blocking (aces): Bergh 4, Beuning 4, Engelke 1, Tebben 3, Weber 10, Olson 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Bergh 20, Beuning 15, Hunter Paffrath 20, Weber 24, Rachel Vraa 20, Olson 22

Tennis

LQPV/DB sweeps at Milbank

MILBANK, S.D.—The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd tennis team swept its matches at the Milbank Invite on Friday.

LQPV/DB dropped just to sets, defeating the host team 5-2 and recording a 7-0 win over Marshall.

Molly Hacker and Ashtyn Oie won both their singles matches, and the doubles teams of Courtney Hanson and Karissa Jahn, Anna Hacker and Jessica Sigdahl and Addi Oie and Rachel Halvorson swept their matches.

LQPV/DB 5, Milbank 2

Singles

(1) Molly Hacker, L, def. Tiana Stemsrud 6-0 6-4 (2) Ashtyn Oie, L, Jodi DeVaal 3-6 6-4 10-2 (3) Jamie DeVaal, M, def. Katie Breberg 6-1 6-1 (4) Sarah Jarmon, M, def. Bree Kallhoff 6-3 6-1

Doubles

(1) Courtney Hanson/Karissa Jahn, L, def. Hallie Essington/Rhianna Cantine 7-5 6-1 (2) Anna Hacker/Jessica Sigdahl, L, def. Rhianna Welberg/Jenna Johnson 4-6 6-4 12-10 (3) Addi Oie/Rachel Halvorson, L, def. Hattie Muellenbach/Kaitlyn Schmitt 6-0 6-1

LQPV/DB 7, Marshall 0

Singles

(1) Molly Hacker, L, def. Criston Shultz 6-3 6-1 (2) Ashtyn Oie, L, 6-0 6-0 (3) Breberg, L, def. Katie Ewing 6-4 6-0 (4) Kallhoff, L, Rhianna Mastergard 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Hanson/Jahn, L, def. Tori St. Aubin 6-2 6-0 (2) Sigdahl/Anna Hacker, L, def. Kelsey Boerboom/Kaylee Hofloch 6-1 6-1 (3) Addie Oie/Halvorson 6-2 6-1

Benson/KMS 6, BBE 1

The Benson/KMS tennis team ran its win streak to seven with a victory over BBE on Friday in Benson.

Kelli Enderson, Cassie Fugleberg and Sophie Curriel took singles victories for the Braves, who swept the doubles matches.

Morgan Meyer picked up BBE's lone point at 2-singles.

Singles

(1) Kelli Enderson, BKMS, def. Erin Rooney 6-1 2-6 6-3 (2) Morgan Meyer, BBE, def. Anne Dieter 7-5 6-0 (3) Cassie Fugleberg, BKMS, def. Mallory Bents 6-0 6-0 (4) Sophie Curriel, BKMS, def. Ericka Greiner 6-0 6-2

Doubles

(1) Katie Samuelson/Gracie Grussing, BKMS, def. Sonja Carson/Adison Wohlman 6-2 6-1 (2) Olivia Hoffman/Rose McDonald, BKMS, def. Kim Terhaar/Amanda Feldman 6-1 6-1 (3) Grace Ricard/Gracie Lenz, BKMS, Kylie Terhaar/Paige Prentice 6-0 6-1