Card girls dominate Shocky Strand cross country race

MOORHEAD — The nationally ranked Willmar girls cross country team opened the 2016 season with a bang, placing all seven of its runners in the top 14 to dominate the field at the Shocky Strand Invitational on Monday.

The Willmar boys placed fifth in its 10-team field with 132 points. Perham won with 42 points.

In the girls race, Jessa Hanson placed second, Kayla Rudie placed third, Sophie Schmitz was fourth and Heidi Schmitz finished eighth.

Leah Hanson rounded out the scoring with a 10th-place finish and Serena Monson (12th) and Elise Duininck (14th) weren't far behind.

"Our top seven girls all improved on their times from last year on the same course while running a smart conservative race," said head coach Jerry Popp.

The Cardinals girls, ranked No. 7 nationally, run against Edina, ranked No. 5 nationally, at the Hopkins Invite at Gale Woods Farm on Sept. 8 in Minnetrista.

"That will feature many metro schools and give us a feeling for where we are at state-wise," Popp said. "We still have some work to do but it is early."

In the boys race, Mason Wendt was Willmar's top finisher in 13th place. Harley Anez placed 19th and Jonas Anez was 29th.

"We are very young and it showed today as our guys were all over the place," Popp said. "We are hoping to add a few kids yet and we have the talent to move up."

Shocky Strand Invite

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) Perham 42 (2) Bemidji 68 (3) Fargo Davies 81 (4) Grand Forks Red River 86 (5) Willmar 132 (6) Grand Forks Central 139 (7) Moorhead 139 (8) Fergus Falls 257 (9) Thief River Falls 291 (10 Hawley-Ulen Hitterdal 299

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hunter Lucas, FD, 15:49.16 (2) Ben Hutchison, GFRR, 16:36.26 (3) Isaac Berg, Bem, 16:39.51 (4) Jacob Dickerson, Per, 17:06.26 (5) Richie Osborn, GFC, 17:15.41

WILLMAR — (13) Mason Wendt 17:46.20 (19) Harley Anez 18:05.86 (29) Jonas Anez 18:28.14 (35) Hudeife Mire 18:46.51 (36) Kyle Knofczynski 18:48.93 (39) Jared Ruter 18:54.03 (41) Cael Carlson 18:59.26

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) Willmar 27 (2) Grand Forks Central 63 (3) Fargo Davies 93 (4) Perham 94 (5) Bemidji 118 (6) Moorhead 130 (7) Thief River Falls 209 (8) Fergus Falls 227

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Karly Ackley, GFC, 18:08.97 (2) Jessa Hanson 19:00.20 (3) Kayla Rudie 19:03.97 (4) Sophie Schmitz 19:18.64 (8) Heidi Schmitz 19:35.64 (10) Leah Haxxxx

TEAM — J. Hanson, Rudie, S. Schmitz, (8) Heidi Schmitz 19:35.64 (10) Leah Hanson 19:49.84 (12) Serena Monson 20:07.93 (14) Elise Duininck 20:13.43

MCA Invite

Sadie Thompson and Jordyn Sterud each finished in the top five, leading Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson Boyd to a win at a 14-team Morris/Chokio-Alberta Invite Monday in Morris.

LQPV/DB finished with a score of 42, seven points better than runner-up Rocori.

Thompson finished in 21 minutes to take second, while Sterud placed fourth in 21:32.

Isabel Schirm (9th, 22:09.3), Georgia Will (12th, 22:27) and Grace Hegland (15th, 22:36) completed the scoring.

Two other local runners placed in the top 20.

New London-Spicer's Maddie Bisek finished 20th in 23 minutes. NLS placed fifth with 187 points. Morris/CA's Savannah Aanerud was 17th for sixth-place. The Tigers finished at 189.

Paynesville was ninth with 207. Benson/KMS had just four runners and didn't record a score.

In the boys race, Keiser Freetly and Mike Kvaaal each had top-10 finishes but LQPV/DB had to settle for second, scoring 79 to West Central Area's 48.

Freetly placed fourth in 17:23, with Kvaal running an 18:12 for sixth.

NLS' Tristan Thompson was the only other local to place in the top 10. He was 10th in 18:36.

Morris (169 points), NLS (191), Paynesville (195) and Benson/KMS (246) placed seventh through 10th in the team standings.

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) LQPV/DB 42 (2) Rocori 49 (3) Canby/Minneota 106 (4) Melrose 176 (5) NLS 187 (6) MACA 189 (7) Redwood Valley 197 (8) Sauk Centre 199 (9) Paynesville 207 (10) Hendricks 258; Benson/KMS, WCA, Osakis and Wheaton/H-N Incomplete

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jayda Woods, R, 20:15 (2) Sadie Thompson, LQPV/DV, 21:00 (3) Lauren Karnitz, RV, 21:13 (4) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/DB, 21:32 (5) Carley Kraemer, R, 21:50

LQPV/DB— (2) Thompson 21:00 (4) Sterud 21:32 (9) Isabel Schirm 22:09.3 (12) Georgia Will 22:27 (15) Grace Hegland 22:36

NLS— (20) Maddie Bisek, 23:00 (21) Taylor Harrier 23:01 (38) Danielle Jamison 25:14 (41) Olivia Vincent 25:23 (67) Caroline Wehseler 29:00

MACA— (17) Savannah Aanerud 22:51 (25) Malory Anderson 23:10 (34) Midori Soderberg 24:40 (50) Correy Hickman 26:40 (63) Kaylie Raths 28:44

Paynesville— (30) Macy Carlson 24:03 (35) Alyssa Meed 24:45 (39) Ellie Zimmerman 25:19 (49) Katelyn Spanier 26:19 (55) Kjerstin Campbell 27:51

Benson/KMS— (51) Tessa Grewe 27:19 (54) Kaitlyn Berreau 27:42 (64) Amiah Akerson 28:52 (74) Ashley Tostenson 30:41

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) WCA 48 (2) LQPV/DB 79 (3) Rocori 91 (4) Redwood Valley 129 (5) Melrose 132 (6) Canby/Minneota 166 (7) MACA 169 (8) NLS 191 (9) Paynesville 195 (10)Benson/KMS 246 (11) Sauk Centre 315; Osakis and Hendricks Incomplete

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ryley Nelson, WCA, 17:01 (2) Jacob Bright, WCA, 17:19 (3) Keiser Freetly, LQPV/DB, 17:23 (4) Carter Menz, RV, 17:37 (5) Evan Wigham, R, 18:03

LQPV/DB— (3) Freetly 17:23 (6) Mike Kvaal 18:12 (13) Braxton Thompson 18:50 (28) Eean Allpres 20:04 (29) Colby Deuth 20:12

MACA— (11) Solomon Johnson 18:38 (19) Noah Stewart 19:30 (30) Tate Nelson 20:15 (35) Tyler Reimers 20:28 (72) Dylan DeToy 23:14

NLS— (10) Tristan Thompson 18:36 (33) Ty Bisek 20:23 (48) Carter Andreson 21:10 (49) Ander Arnold 21:11 (51) Tyson P{rentice 21:41

Paynesville— (22) Preston Carlson 19:44 (32) Eric Johnson 20:22 (45) Riley Zimerman 21:02 (46) James Pritchett 21:06 (50) Brody Strand 21:21

Benson/KMS— (17) Brady Ascheman 19:18 (18) Jonathan Tostenson 19:27 (65) Enoch Driscoll 22:18 (69) Eli Wold 22:57.5 (77) Austin Ose 24:40

Girls Tennis

LQPV/DB 5, Pipestone 2

The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd girls tennis team took three singles matches and Courtney Hanson and Karissa Jahn and Addi Oie and Rachel Halverson won at 1- and 3-doubles in a victory over Pipestone on Monday.

Molly Hacker, Ashtyn Oie and Katie Breberg picked up LQPV/DB's singles victories.

Singles

(1) Molly Hacker, L, def. Lauren Lapthorn 6-4 6-2 (2) Ashtyn Oie, L, def. Paige Ahrendt 6-0 4-6 10-5 (3) Katie Breberg, L, def. Hannah Berg 6-1 6-1 (4) Carmen Skyberg, P, def. Bree Kalloff 6-4 6-3

Doubles

(1) Courtney Hanson/Karissa Jahn, L, def. Kirsten Houg/Serena Wipf 6-3 6-3 (2) Aspen Schelhaas/Paige Morgan, P, def. Jessica Sigdahl/Anna Hacker 6-3 7-6 (9-7) (3) Addi Oie/Rachel Halverson, L, def. Marah Steenstra/Rachel Skyberg 3-6 6-4 11-9

Litchfield 5, Rocori 2

Litchfield kept it's hot start to the season going with two dual victories on Monday to improve to 4-1.

The Dragons defeated Rocori 5-2 and shutout Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in the double-duals tournament in Litchfield.

Rocori's Amanda Stadther took down Litchfield's Natalie Nelson in No. 1 singles but the Dragons went on to dominate the rest of the match.

Shanna Kinny and Laney Huhner won in straight sets at No. 2 and 3 singles while Taylar Smith had to battle in her No. 4 singles match against Megan Kalthoff. She held on for the win, though, with a 4-6, 6-2, 10-3 performance.

In doubles, Avery Stilwell and Vaida Behnke easily won 6-1, 6-0 against Carly Reitmeier and Haily Torborg.

Singles

(1) Amanda Stadther, R, def. Natalie Nelson 6-1 5-7 10-4 (2) Shanna Kinny, L, def. Amy Bertram 6-2 6-1 (3) Laney Huhner, L, def. Abbi Kaluza 6-2 6-3 (4) Taylar Smith, L, def. Megan Kalthoff 4-6 6-2 10-3

Doubles

(1) Avery Stilwell and Vaida Behnke, L, def. Carly Reitmeier and Haily Torborg 6-1 6-0 (2) Alyssa Ross and Neriah Lara, L, def. Amanda Molitor and Grace Schneider 6-3 6-3 (3) Amanda Schroden and Angela Molitor, R, def. Morgan Randt and Maddy Benson 6-3 5-7 12-10

Litchfield 7, LPGE 0

Litchfield's Natalie Nelson got back into the win column in Monday's second team match of the day. Nelson took it to her opponent 6-4, 1-6, 10-4.

Other than that, the Dragons breezed through the rest of the day, winning every other match in straight sets.

Singles

(1) Nelson, Lit, def. Abby Ecker 6-4 1-6 10-4 (2) Kinny, Lit, def. Ally Ecker 6-2 6-2 (3) Huhner, Lit, def. Moriah Cabulla 6-1 6-0 (4) Smith, Lit, def. Abbi Olson 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Stilwell and Behnke, Lit, def. Alison G and Lupita Mora 6-3 6-3 (2) Ross and Lara, Lit, def. Kalley Levine and Emily Bergschait 6-0 6-0 (3) Benson and Randt, Lit, def. Jaxx Paschan and Cathleen Reifer 6-0 6-0

Prep Volleyball

KMS 3, Benson 0

KMS trounced Benson thanks to a steady performance in the middle from Sam Gjerde on Monday in Kerkhoven.

Gjerde logged a team-high 24 set assists and five aces. She also had two kills while tacking on 10 digs.

Gjerde wasn't the only one with a strong defensive performance. Tori Everson led the team in digs with 13 and Katie Krieger racked up 10 digs as part of an impressive team total of 58.

Benson's Kaitlyn Knutson led her team with two aces and 10 digs. She also had five set assists.

Benson will get back on the court on Thursday at BOLD and KMS will have another home match against Minnewaska on Thursday.

Benson............................ 22 15 22

KMS.............................. 25 25 25

Benson

Serving (aces): Kaitlyn Knutson 2, Anna Gosson 1, Sophie Ascheman 1, Nicole Berens 1 ... Set assists: Courtney McNeill 8, Knutson 5, Danielle Himley 2 ... Hitting (kills): Ascheman 8, Amanda Nissen 3, Presley Gonnerman 3, Gosson 1, Himley 1 ... Blocking (aces): statistics not provided ... Digs (5 or more): Knutson 10, Gosson 8, Ascheman 7, Megan Amundson 9, Berens 6

KMS

Serving (aces): Katie Krieger 1, Lexi Lamecker 1, Molly Jeppesen 2, Sam Gjerde 5, Tori Everson 1, Halie Nichols 1 ... Set assists: Lamecker 5, Gjerde 24 ... Hitting (kills): Alex Walsh 9, Lydia Wagner 2, Jeppesen 7, Gjerde 2, Everson 11 ... Blocking (aces): statistics not provided ... Digs (5 or more): Everson 13, Krieger 10, Lamecker 9, Gjerde 10, Wagner 7, Jeppesen 3, Nichols 6