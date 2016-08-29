BBE battles Minneota but Vikings prevail

BBE's Jaden Gossen returns a serve from Minneota in the third set of Monday's season-opening 3-1 loss to the Vikings at Ridgewater College. Jake Schultz / Tribune

Allison Gruber and Nicole Wesbur of BBE go for a block against Minneota's Lizzy Gillingham. The Jaguars went on to lose 3-1 at Ridgewater College in their season opener. Jake Schultz / Tribune

WILLMAR—The BBE volleyball team opened up its season on Monday with a hard-fought battle against Minneota at Ridgewater College.

The Jaguars narrowly took the first set but couldn't get past the Vikings in the three remaining sets and fell 3-1.

The Jaguars acted as hosts in their season-opener and came out strong with a 25-22 first set win. From there, though, it was a dog fight.

Minneota opened the second set with a 10-6 run and looked strong. BBE was able to bounce back and take a 14-13 lead of their own but that was as good as it would get for the Jaguars. Minneota went on a 12-8 run and took the second set 25-22.

With the game tied, Minneota appeared to take momentum and run with it. The Vikings started the third set 8-5 then went on a 7-1 run to take a 15-6 lead.

BBE head coach Kevin Weller took the opportunity to put Jenna Fischer into the game and she made an impact with a pair of aces and a unique left-handed look that changed tempo. She was able to help her teammates shrink the deficit but couldn't ultimately salvage the set and dropped it 25-17.

The fourth and final set featured plenty of back-and-forth scoring but the Vikings couldn't be stopped late. Minneota took the final set 25-19.

The Jaguars will try to get one in the win column at 3:45 Thursday at MACCRAY.

Minneota 3, BBE 1

Minneota............................ 22 25 25 25

BBE .............................. 25 22 17 19

Minneota

Statistics not provided

BBE

Serving (aces): Kendra Schmitz 2, Morgan Gronli 2, Sarah Feely 3, Tessa Halvorson 2 ... Set assists: Halvorson 20, Schmitz 1 ... Hitting (kills): Ally Gruber 13, Gronli 11, Feely 3, Wesbur 2, Halvorson 1, Jenna Fischer 1 ... Blocking (aces): Gruber 2, Schmitz 3, Gronli 2, Nicole Wesbur 2, Sarah Feely 3, Halvorson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Halvorson 17, Gruber 12, Gronli 11, Gossen 7, Schmitz 6, Feely 2, Jordyn Steffensen 1