Willmar offense comes alive in second half, downs Eagles

Jesus Nevarez jostles for position in the first half of Willmar's game against Heritage Christian. Nevarez scored two goals in the second half of a 4-1 Cardinal win. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

WILLMAR — Sakawe Shadoor and Jesus Nevarez scored two goals apiece and Willmar overcame a frustrating first half to down Heritage Christian 4-1 in boys soccer Tuesday at the Kennedy School field.

Despite dominating possession in the first 40 minutes, the Cardinals failed to convert numerous scoring opportunities and found themselves in a 1-0 hole.

But Shadoor, who had three shots bounce off the post in the first half, kick-started a major scoring surge, getting Willmar on the board 1:48 into the second half.

It was the first of four goals the Cardinals would score in a 9:45 stretch. Nevarez gave them the lead at the 47:07 mark, and Shadoor added his second goal just 20 seconds later.

Nevarez scored the final goal on a penalty kick at the 49 minute mark.

After the struggles of the first half, Cardinal head coach Jeff Winter complemented the way his team adjusted after the break.

"The first half was very frustrating," he said. "But they definitely worked the second half game plan much better."

Winter said the game plan was to attack the net from all sides after coming almost exclusively from the right side early.

The win improved the Cardinals to 2-0. They've allowed just six shots on goal in their first two matches.

Though pleased with many aspects of his team's early season performance, Winter is still hoping to see more consistency as the year goes on.

"Out of the two games, I'd say we've played (one) full game (the way) we wanted," he said.

Willmar 4, Heritage Christian 1

Heritage Christian (1-2)................. 1 0 — 1

Willmar (2-0)................... 0 4 — 4

FIRST HALF — (1) Heritage Christian - Jordan Huesby 13th minute

SECOND HALF — (1) Willmar - Sakawe Shadoor (Fernando Zavala) 41st minute (2) Willmar - Jesus Nevarez (Zavala) 47th minute (3) Willmar - Shadoor 47th minute (4) Nevarez (Shadoor) 49th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Heritage Christian 3, Willmar 15

GOALIE SAVES — Heritage Christian: Jack Vander top 11 ... Willmar: Manny Obregon 2

DEFENSIVE SAVES — None