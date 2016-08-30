Cards fall to Rocori

WILLMAR — The loss of No. 1 singles player Cayle Hovland was too much for Willmar to overcome as the Cardinals dropped a tight 4-3 Central Lakes Conference final to Rocori in girls tennis Tuesday.

Filling in for the injured Hovland, Elise Bierbaum hung with Rocori's Brynn Sauer but couldn't get over the hump in either set, losing 7-5, 7-6.

The biggest difference came in doubles, with the Spartans winning all three matches.

In defeat, Willmars second, third and fourth singles players all won with ease.

Jordyn Swoboda won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2, while Lydia Morrell and Chloe Hansen each earned 6-1, 6-0 wins at 3- and 4-doubles.

Rocori 4, Willmar 3

Singles

(1) Brynn Sauer, R, def. Elise Bierbaum 7-5, 7-6 (2) Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Abby Kaluza 6-3 6-1 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Megan Kallhoff 6-1 6-0 (4) Chloe Hanson, W, def. Andrea Eisenschenk 6-1 6-0

Doubles

(1) Carly Reitmeier and Hailey Torborg, R, def. Kya Egge and Ashley Prahl 6-0 6-3 (2) Grace Schneider and Amanda Molitor, R, def. Amanda Zuidema and Avery Hovland 6-0 3-6 6-3 (3) Drew Jokela and Amanda Schroden, R, def. Olivia Corneil and Makenna Hogan 6-2 4-6 6-4

Benson/KMS 4, Melrose 3

Benson/KMS faced their strongest competition of the year so far on Tuesday and eked out a West Central Conference victory.

Melrose featured strong competitors at No. 1 and No. 2 singles but Benson/KMS was the deeper team. Melrose's Becky Klaphake bested Katie Samuelson in a three set match and Madison Worms outlasted Benson/KMS' Kellie Enderson 6-0 7-6 (7-5).

From there, though, Benson/KMS took over and soundly won at No. 3 and 4 singles.

Depth was the key for Benson/KMS once again in doubles, where they grabbed victories at No. 2 and 3 doubles.

Singles

(1) Becky Klaphake, M, def. Katie Samuelson 6-3 2-6 6-3 (2) Madison Worms, M, def. Kellie Enderson 6-0 7-6 (7-5) (3) Anne Dieter, B, def. Allie Toenies 6-3 6-1 (4) Sophia Curriel, B, def. McKayla Schleper 6-3 6-1

Doubles

(1) Mady Brinkman and Jessica Kerfeld, M, def. Gracie Grussing and Olivia Vergin 5-7 6-1 6-3 (2) Grace Ricard and Olivia Hoffman, B, def. Hayden Rausch and Kristen Bussmann 6-2 6-2 (3) Rose McDonald and Cassandra Fugleberg, B, def. Christine Rolfzen and Hanna Wiechmann 6-0 6-2

LQPV/DB 6, YME 1

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd looked strong against Yellow Medicine East on Tuesday. YME was only able to grab one win at No. 4 singles. Raelin Enstad beat Bree Kalloff 6-2, 6-4 as a silver lining for the Sting.

Molly Hacker and Ashtyn Oie defeated their opponents in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.

In No.1 doubles, Courtney Hanson and Karissa Jahn put up a dominant 6-0, 6-0 score against Rachel Trudel and Emilee Speh and LQPV/DB went on to sweep doubles.

Singles

(1) Molly Hacker, L, def. Anne Clarke 6-4 6-3 (2) Ashtyn Oie, L, def. Whitney Tennis 6-4 6-1 (3) Katie Breberg, L, def. Chelsey Niemeyer 1-6 6-4 7-6 (4) Raelin Enstad, Y, def. Bree Kalloff 6-2 6-4

Doubles

(1) Courtney Hanson and Karissa Jahn, L, def. Rachel Trudel and Emilee Speh 6-0 6-0 (2) Anna Hacker and Jessica Sigdahl, L, def. Hannah Lecy and Chelsea Hoernemann 6-2 6-3 (3) Addi Oie and Rachel Halvorson, L, def. Macie Sik and Kindra Wintz 6-1 6-1

Minnewaska 7, MACCRAY 0

Minnewaska put up a dominant performance against MACCRAY on Tuesday. The Lakers won all seven matches in straight sets including three 6-0, 6-0 victories.

Danielle Thorfinnson and Myranda Thoen shut out their opponents at No. 2 and 3 singles while Aiden Riley and Madelynn Reichmann did the same to their No. 2 doubles opponent.

Singles

(1) Joelle Thorfinnson, MW, def. Missy Marcus 6-2 6-0 (2) Danielle Thorfinnson, MW, def. Kendra Hammerschmidt 6-0 6-0 (3) Myranda Thoen, MW, def. Allison Shubert 6-0 6-0 (4) Alissa Thorfinnson, MW, def. Jade Bedel 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Anna Vold and Greta Reichmann, MW, def. Heather Marcus and Jessica Wellnitz 6-1 6-2 (2) Aiden Riley and Madelynn Reichman, MW, def. Grace Haugen and Haley Rhode 6-0 6-0 (3) Camryn Mithun and Hannah Orlowski, MW, def. McKayla Hopp and Elizabeth Dlatorre 6-0 6-1

Montevideo 5, Redwood Valley 2

A sweep of doubles and a singles split helped the Thunder Hawks get an easy win.

Erica Loose and Andrea Loose won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles while Taylor Knutson and Abigail Gremmels dropped just one set at No. 3.

Monte's Kori Douglas (No. 2 singles), Elizabeth Padula (No.4) and the No. 1 doubles team of Anna VanRavenswaay and Rachel West also won in straight sets.

Singles

(1) Janessa Whitaker, RV, def. Kendra Wanke 6-3 6-3 (2) Kori Douglas, M, def. Gabby Hoble 6-3 6-1 (3) Ashlyn Doering, RV, def. Susannah Wamstad 6-3 6-2 (4) Elizabeth Padula, M, def. Annika Gibby 6-4 6-2

Doubles

(1) Anna VanRavenswaay and Rachel West, M, def. Lauren Kodet and Gillian Read 7-5 6-2 (2) Erica Loose and Andrea Loose, M, def. Bailey Klause and Tess Minshower 6-0 6-0 (3) Taylor Knutson and Abigail Gremmels, M, def. Brian Sandy and Aubrey Bidinger 6-0 6-1

Foley 7, NLS 0

No. 3 singles player Kylie Thompson was the only Wildcat to win more than one game in a set as Foley cruised by New London-Spicer on Tuesday in Foley.

Singles

(1) Kayla McIver, F, def. Erin Loterbauer 6-0 6-0 (2) Kylee Funk, F, def Shea Oman 6-0 6-0 (3) Kylee Frisbie, F, def. Kylie Thompson 6-4 6-2 (4)Olivia Wells, F, def. Alex Suchy 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1)Peyton Kopel and Maddie Gorecki, F, def. Emma Spors and Annika Spors 6-1 6-1 (2) Hailey Kurtz and Maggie Kipka, F, def. Michelle Johnson and Jenna Proehl 6-0 6-0 (3) Kate Corrigan and Dani Rueckert, F, def. April Groff and Ava Hanson 6-1 6-1

Litchfield 4, Hutchinson 3

Natalie Nelson, Shanny Kinny and Laney Huhner won singles matches to stake Litchfield to three points and Avery Stilwell and Vaida Behnke wrapped up the match, coming from a set down to win at 1-doubles on Tuesday.

The Dragons travel to play Delano at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Singles

(1) Natalie Nelson, L, def. Olivia Watzke 6-4 6-1 (2) Shanna Kinny, L, def. Grace Johnson 6-2 6-2 (3) Laney Huhner, L, def. Sydney Mandelkow 6-2 6-2 (4) Bella Maher, H, def. Taylar Smith 6-4 4-6 6-3

Doubles

(1) Avery Stilwell/Vaida Behnke, L, def. Ellie Larson/Molly Trettin 5-7 6-0 6-4 (2) Olivia Hansen/Kaitlyn Kellerman, H, def. Alyssa Ross/Neriah Lara 6-0 6-2 (3) Britta Johnson/Haley Knorr, H, def. Morgan Randt/Maddy Benson 7-6 (7-5) 2-6 6-0

Monday's result

Minnewaska 5, Osakis 2

The Lakers kept their hot streak going against Osakis on Monday. Joelle Thorfinnson had to battle in her No. 1 singles match against Tia Dykema but prevailed with a strong third set, ultimately winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The remaining singles competitors from Minnewaska won in straight sets.

Osakis got their first win of the day at No. 1 doubles. Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky were in a close battle with Minnewaska's Anna Vold and Greta Reichmann, which eventually went in Osakis' favor 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-5.

Osakis grabbed an easy win at No. 2 doubles but Minnewaska bounced back and took a No. 3 doubles victory to finish the match 5-2.

Singles

(1) Joelle Thorfinnson, MW, def. Tia Dykema 6-4 4-6 6-3 (2) Danielle Thorfinnson, MW, def. Shea Olson 6-1 6-4 (3) Myranda Thoen, MW, def.Lauren Scherr 6-2 6-1 (4) Alissa Thorfinnson, MW, def. Camryn Hoffarth 6-3 6-2

Doubles

(1) Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky, O, def. Anna Vold and Greta Reichmann 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-5 (2) Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler, O, def. Madelynn Reichmann and Raelynn Wildman 6-1 6-0 (3) Hannah Orlowski and Camry Mithun, MW, def. Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema 7-6 (7-5) 2-6 10-7