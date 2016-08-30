Cardinals open season with shutout loss

WATERTOWN - Willmar girls proved that there's a lot they need to work on after Tuesday's season-opening 5-0 loss to Watertown-Mayer.

The Royals opened up the scoring early at home with a Quinn Nichols goal in the fifth minute. McKenzie Bohach doubled the score three minutes later with one of her own.

The second half just got worse for the Cardinals when Bailey Barden and Claire Killian scored a pair right after the second half-opening whistle.

Killian added another in the 66th minute.

"We just underestimated our opponents and that's not good in your first game," head coach Chelsea Brown said.

The Cardinals were outshot 17-8 in the game and goalie Laura Christianson was forced to make 12 saves in the game.

Willmar will hope for a better reception at home on Thursday when they play hosts to St. Cloud Apollo.

Watertown-Mayer 5, Willmar 0

Willmar (0-1)................. 0 0 — 0

Watertown-Mayer (2-0)................... 2 3 — 5

FIRST HALF — (1) Watertown-Mayer - Quinn Nichols 5th minute ... (2) Watertown-Mayer McKenzie Bohach 8th minute

SECOND HALF — (3) Bailey Barden 46th minute ... (4) Claire Killian 47th minute ... (5) Killian 66th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Willmar 8 ... Watertown-Mayer 17

GOALIE SAVES — Willmar: Laura Christianson 12 ... Watertown-Mayer: Sage Heitz 8

DEFENSIVE SAVES — none