Cards hit rough patch, fall to Alexandria

WILLMAR - A season of high expectations has hit an early rough patch for the Willmar girls tennis team, which fell 5-2 to Alexandria Thursday.

An inexperienced doubles group continued to struggle, dropping all three matches in straight sets.

Elise Bierbum and Lydia Morrell both earned singles wins, but it wasn't enough to get the Cardinals over the hump.

Top singles player Cayle Hovland, who missed Tuesday's loss to Rocori with a back injury, returned Thursday, losing 7-5, 6-4 to Ellie Ronning.

Things don't get easier for the Cardinals, who host the always tough St. Cloud Tech Tigers on Tuesday. Tech beat 19-time reigning Class AA state champion Edina this season.

Alexandria 5, Willmar 2

Singles

(1) Ellie Ronning, A, def. Cayle Hovland 7-5 6-4 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Jamie Lanoue 6-3 6-1 (2) Kim Snell, A, def. Jordyn Swoboda 7-5 6-2 (4) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Alli Prestby 6-2 6-0

Doubles

(1) Kaity Peterson and Mariah Wegner, A, def. Ashley Prahl and Chloe Hansen 6-2 6-1 (2) Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmier, A, def. Amanda Zuidema and Kirah Kessler-Gross 6-4 6-3 (3) Brianna Holm and Madison Reisman 6-0 6-0

Delano 7, Litchfield 0

The Litchfield tennis team ran into a buzzsaw, falling to Delano in a Wright County Conference match on Thursday in Delano.

The Dragons were unable to take a set in any of the seven matches.

Singles

(1) Ginger Valentine, D, def. Natalie Nelson 6-3 6-1 (2) Katie Schlief, D, def. Shanna Kinny 6-2 6-2 (3) Kitty Bonine, D, def. Laney Huhner 6-0 6-0 (4) Steph Almquist, D, def. Taylar Smith 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Jacki Damberg/Alyssa Trautman, D, def. Vaida Behnke/Avery Stilwell 6-4 6-2 (2) Natalie Pupp/Brandi Sleyton, D, def. Neriah Lara/Alyssa Ross 6-1 6-1 (3) Abby Scheck/Paige Barfnecht, D, def. Morgan Randt/Maddy Benson 6-3 6-1

Osakis 6, Montevideo 1

Osakis was all over Montevideo on Thursday that featured six two-set wins.

Anna VanRavenswaay and Rachel West were the only winners from the Thunder Hawks as they won a close won in No. 1 doubles against Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky at 2-6 6-4 7-5.

The T-Hawks are now 3-4 on the young season and will play again on Tuesday at home against Sauk Centre.

Singles

(1) Tia Dykema, O, def. Kendra Wanke 6-1 6-2 (2) Shea Olson, O, def. Kori Douglas 6-1 6-0 (3) Lauren Scheur, O, def. Susie Wamstead 6-1 6-1 (4) Camryn Hoffarth, O, Elizabeth Padula 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Anna VanRavenswaay and Rachel West, M, def. Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky 2-6 6-4 7-5 (2) Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth, O, def. Erica Loose and Andrea Loose 6-0 6-0 (3) Dinara Dykema and Kiara Hensley, O, def. Taylor Knutson and Abby Gremmels 6-2 6-2

Osakis 7, BBE 0

Osakis dominated BBE on Thursday by sweeping all competition.

The Jaguars couldn't manage any set wins.

Singles

(1) Dykema, O, def. Erin Rooney 6-0 6-0 (2) Shea Olson, O, def. Morgan Meyer 6-3 6-1, (3) Lawen Scherr, O, def. Mallory Bents 6-1 6-0 (4) Camryn Hoffarth, O, def. Ericka Greiner 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Liz Sabrowsky and Nicolle Klukken, O, def. Sarah Schmitz and Sonja Carson 6-1 6-0 (2) Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler, O, def. Kim Terhaar and Amanda Feldman 6-0 6-0 (3) Morgan Rach and Alexa Lien, O, def. Kylie Terhaar and Chandler TeBrake 6-0 6-1

BBE 5, St. John's Prep 2

BBE won against St. John's Prep with key wins from their No. 1 singles and all doubles.

Erin Rooney topped Prep's Annie Ellis 6-3, 6-0 to get things started. The Jaguars also grabbed a No. 2 singles win, eked out by Morgan Meyer.

The doubles were impressive, going through all three pairs with ease.

Singles

(1)Erin Rooney, B, def. Annie Ellis 6-3 6-0 (2) Morgan Meyer, B, def. Regan Mies 4-6 6-3 1-0 (10-2) (3) Anna Zheng (S) def. Sonja Carson 6-2 6-4 (4) Vicky Zhu, S, def. Ericka Greiner 6-4 6-0

Doubles

(1) Sarah Schmitz and Mallroy Bents, B, def. Jin Kim and Katie Miller 7-6 (5-7) 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) (2) Kim Terhaar and Amanda Feldman, B, def. Lilly Xie and Miranda Curnut 6-3 6-2 (3) Kylie Terhaar and Chandler TeBrake, B, def. Sami Severnak and Maura Cofell 6-3 7-5

Millbank 7, BBE 0

Millbank (S.D.) handled BBE as easily as Osakis did. Erin Rooney put in a pair of close sets but couldn't manage a victory.

Singles

(1) Paige Johnson, M, def. Erin Rooney 7-5, 6-3 (2) Tatiana Stemsrud, M, def. Morgan Meyer 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 (3) Jodi DeVaal, M, def. Sonja Carson 6-4 6-3 (4) Jamie DeVaal, M, def. Adison Wohlman 6-2 6-1

Doubles

(1) Hallie Essington and Rhianna Cantine, M, def. Sarah Schmitz and Mallory Bents 6-0 6-4 (2) Rhianna Welberg and Jenna Johnson, M, def. Kim Terhaar and Ericka Greiner 7-5 6-2 (3) Hattie Muellenbach and Kaitlyn Schmitt, M, def. Amanda Feldman and Chandler TeBrake 6-3 6-3

Melrose 7, MACCRAY 0

The Dutch rolled by the Wolverines in a non-conference match on Thursday.

Melrose dropped just seven games and won three 6-0, 6-0 matches.

Singles

(1) Becky Klaphake, Mel., def. Missy Marcus 6-0 6-2 (2) Madison Worms, Mel., def. Kendra Hammerschmidt 6-0 6-1 (3) Christine Rolfzen, Mel. def. Allison Shubert 6-0 6-1 (4) Kayla Schleper, Mel. def. Jade Bedel 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Mady Brinkman/Jessica Kerfeld, Mel., def. Heather Marcus/Jessica Wellnitz 6-0 6-3 (2) Haiden Rausch/Kristen Bussmann, Mel., def. McKayla Hopp/Grace Haugen 6-0 6-0 (3) Allie Toenies/Camryn Brinkman, Mel., def. Lizabeth D'Latorre/Hailey Berghuis 6-0 6-0

Benson/KMS 5, Sauk Centre 2

A doubles sweep helped Benson/KMS keep its record perfect.

No. 3 doubles team Cassandra Fugleberg and Rose McDonald were the most dominant, winning two 6-0 sets, while the No. 2 team of Grace Ricard and Olivia Hoffman won 6-1, 6-1.

Top doubles squad Gracie Grussing and Olivia Hoffman won with ease as well, winning 6-3, 6-2.

The Braves also got straight set wins at No. 3 and 4 singles. Anne Dieter won 6-3, 7-5 while Sophia Curriel won 6-1, 6-3.

The 9-0 Braves host MACCRAY on Tuesday before hosting a big conference showdown with Minnewaska.

Singles

(1) Morgan Kranz, S, def. Katie Samuelson 6-1 6-2 (2) Melissa Zimmerman, S, def. Kellie Enderson 6-2 6-2 (3) Anne Dieter, B, def. Maria Jennisen 6-3 7-5 (4) Sophia Curriel, B, def. Emily Primus 6-1 6-3

Doubles

(1) Gracie Grussing and Olivia Hoffman, B, def. Erica Middendorf and Hannah Mockros 6-3 6-2 (2) Grace Ricard and Olivia Hoffman, B, def. Savanna Marthaler and Natalie Berndt 6-1 6-1 (3) Cassandra Fugleberg and Rose McDonald, B, def. Sarah Middendorf and Alexis Tate 6-0 6-0

MCA/WC 4, YME 3

A 3-0 finish in doubles keyed Morris/West Central's tight win over YME.

The best match of the night came at No. 3 doubles, where Morgan Rohloff and Lilly Swanson overcame a 6-1 loss in the opening set, coming back to beat Macie Sik and Ashley Niemyer 6-1, 7-5 over the next two.

Chelsey Niemeyer had the most dominant of YME's singles wins, topping Rachel Michaelson 6-0 6-0 at No. 3.

Singles

(1) Anne Clarke, Y, def. Katie Cannon 6-3 6-3 (2) Brittany Randt, M, def. Whitney Tennis 6-3 7-5 (3) Chelsey Niemeyer, Y, def. Rachel Michaelson 6-0 6-0 (4) Raelin Enstad, Y, def. Ryanne Long 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus, M, def. Rachel Trudel and Emilee Speh 6-2 6-0 (2) Lea Asmus and Hannah Watzke, M, def. Chelsea Hoerneman and Hannah Lecy 6-0 7-6 (3) Morgan Rohloff and Lilly Swanson, M, def. Macie Sik and Ashley Niemeyer 1-6 6-1 7-5