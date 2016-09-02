Dragons open with impressive win

MILACA - The Dragons opened the season in style, pummeling Milaca on Thursday in Milaca.

Litchfield scored 42 first-half points and amassed 476 total yards, including 221 yards through the air.

Logan Nelson did substantial damage on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Madsen collected 128 yards and a touchdown on just four receptions, and quarterback Josh Prahl hit 10 of 15 passes for 216 yards.

The Dragons play on the road against next week, traveling to Watertown-Mayer for a 7p.m. game on Sept. 9.

See Saturday's Tribune for more information on Thursday's victory.

RCW 13, Underwood 6

Renville County West started their football season with a big upset against last year's state runner-up in 9 man.

Defense was the key for the Jaguars against Underwood, who kept last year's runner-up to only six points.

The Jaguars opened up the scoring with a four-yard run from quarterback Trent Kjersten. Kjersten was all over the field on Thursday, also adding a 43-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Mortensen. Defensively, he led his team with 15 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Underwood scored a touchdown in the second quarter but couldn't convert a two-point attempt and the passing touchdown from Kjersten to Mortensen in the fourth quarter was only icing on the cake.

RCW will look to ride the momentum next week against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

Underwood (0-1)................0 6 0 0 — 6

RCW (1-0).................0 7 0 6 — 13

R— Trent Kjersten 4 run (Jamie Castillo kick)

U— Carter Peterson 3 run (run failed)

R— Spencer Mortensen 43 pass from Trent Kjersten (kick fail)

Underwood

First downs: 11 ... Rushing: 34-133 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-10-38-2 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 7-50

Rushing: Brodey Rocholl 13-82, Bradley Winkels 8-27, Carter Peterson 5-19 ... Passing: Carter Peterson 5-9-38-2 ... Receiving: Levi Blafkowski 2-22, Jacob Thompson 2-16 ... Punting: Winkels 4-120 ... Interceptions: Brodey Rocholl 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (total): Seth Johansen 10, Winkels 9, Peterson 7, Rocholl 6 ... QB sacks: none

RCW

First downs: 14 ... Rushing: 46-150 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-5-70-1 ... Fumbles lost: none ... Penalties: 4-30

Rushing: Tino Salinas 13-66, Trent Kjersten 25-56, Jamie Castillo 7-23, Andy Villarreal 1-5 ... Passing: Kjersten 4-5-70-1 ... Receiving: Spencer Mortensen 3-71 ... Punting: Kjersten 5-125 ... Interceptions: Kjersten, Villarreal ... Fumble recoveries: Kjersten, Castillo ... Tackles (total): Kjersten 15, Castillo 9, Mortensen 8, Tanner Read 8, Villarreal 7, Stephen Countryman 8, Salinas 5, Spencer Wohlman 3, Jack Howard 2, Kyle Miller 1 ... QB sacks: Mortensen 2

Dawson-Boyd 28, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 14

Dawson-Boyd opened its season with a commanding win over Sleepy Eye St. Mary's that was dominated by a strong defense.

Nick Strate threw for 136 yards against the Dawson-Boyd defense but he also threw five interceptions that the Blackjacks took advantage of a number of times.

Eli Weber only had two carries for the Blackjacks but he was efficient, taking one back to the house for 46 yards. He also caught all six completed passes for 83 yards.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (0-1).................0 0 7 7 — 14

Dawson-Boyd (1-0).................0 14 0 14 — 28

D— Braden Thompson 12 interception return (kick failed)

D— Keaton Schuelke 10 run (Schuelke run)

S— Nathan Schroepfur 4 run (kick good)

D— Eli Weber 46 run (Swenson to Frutzky pass)

D— Bentley Boike 4 run (kick failed)

S— Schroepfer 27 pass from Strate (kick good)

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's

First downs: not provided ... Rushing: 72 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-21-136-5 ... Fumbles lost: not provided ... Penalties: 10-50

Rushing: Kyle Windschitl 5-10, Nathan Schroepfer 15-63, Nick Strate 10 (-1) ... Passing: Strate 9-21-136-5 ... Receiving: Andrew Kiecker 3-55, Nic Helget 5-69, Nathan Schroepfer 1-27 ... Punting: Andrick Sanchez 2-46 ... Interceptions: not provided ... Fumble recoveries: not provided ... Tackles (solo-assist): not provided ... QB sacks: not provided

Dawson-Boyd

First downs: not provided ... Rushing: 220 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 6-12-83-0 ... Fumbles lost: not provided ... Penalties: 7-55

Rushing: Colton Husby 13-42, Bentley Boike 13-68, Keaton Schuelke 7-35, Alex Swenson 3 (-13), Eli Weber 2-48 ... Passing: Alex Swenson 6-12-83 ... Receiving: Weber 6-83 ... Punting: Weber 3-122 ... Interceptions: not provided... Fumble recoveries: not provided ... Tackles (solo-assist): not provided ... QB sacks: not provided