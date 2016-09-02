ACGC edges BBE on last-second field goal

BELGRADE— After missing a first quarter extra point, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City kicker Kolt Soine was benched.

Given a chance to redeem himself later, he took full advantage.

Soine hit a 31-yard field goal with one second to play, and the Falcons edged Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 31-28 in a thrilling game Friday.

BBE tied the game with 3:49 to play on a 13-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Gilbert, but the Falcons moved right down the field, setting up Soine's game-winner

Jeremy Nelson and Jaren Kaddatz rushed for 87 and 82 yards respectively and each scored a touchdown. Rylan Molinaro added 101 yards receiving for the Falcons, who scored 22 points in the second quarter.

Despite being outgained 398-234, the Jaguars stayed in the game, thanks largely to explosive plays by Adam Jaeger.

Jaeger returned the opening kickoff for a 97-yard score, and added another touchdown on a 47-yard reception in the second quarter.

Both teams are on the road next Friday. The Falcons travel to Morris while the Jags take on Royalton. Both games are at 7 p.m.

ACGC 31, BBE 28

ACGC (1-0).................6 22 0 3 — 31

BBE (0-1).................13 8 0 7 — 28

B — Adam Jaeger 97 kick return (Jacob Weller kick)

A — Jaren Kaddatz 31 run (kick failed)

B — Ryan Illes 1 run (kick blocked)

A — Adam Johnson 2 run (Kaddatz run)

A — Ryan Amdahl 25 pass from Kaddatz (Jeremy Nelson run)

B — Jaeger 47 pass from Illes (Illes run)

A — Jeremy Nelson 1 run (kick failed)

B — Isaiah Gilbert 13 run (Jacob Weller kick)

A — Kolt Soine 31 field goal

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

First downs: 23 ... Rushing: 59-246 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-14-152-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0... Penalties: 7-45

Rushing: Jeremy Nelson 22-87, Jaren Kaddatz 19-82, Adam Johnson 17-76, Kolt Soine 1-1 ... Passing: Kaddatz 8-12-137-0, Michael Trebil 1-2-15-0 ... Receiving: Rylan Molinaro 6-101, Ryan Amdahl 3-51... Punting: Johnson 2-58 (29), Kaddatz 1-31 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: Hunter Vandeputte 1, Trey Johnson 1, Luke Gilbertson 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Wyatt Renne 3-4, Soine 2-6 ... QB sacks: Molinaro

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

First downs: 10 ... Rushing: 29-74 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 7-14-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0... Penalties: 4-30

Rushing: Isaiah 8-28, Ryan Illies 6-22, Adam Jaeger 13-22, Tyler Bents 1-4, Thaniel Cebulla 1--2 ... Passing: Illies 7-14-160-0 ... Receiving: Jaeger 5-102, Ryan Olmscheid 1-42, Thaniel Cebulla 1-16 ... Punting: Jacob Weller 5-146 (29.2) ... Interceptions: 0 ... Fumble recoveries: 0... Tackles (solo-assist): Jaeger 4-15, Isaiah Gilbert 3-11, Seth Roering 5-9... QB sacks: 0

GSL 27, NLS 21 OT

Michael Forar's second touchdown of the game was his biggest, coming in overtime, and it was the deciding score against New London-Spicer on Friday in Glencoe.

NLS led 21-14 with about seven minutes left but committed personal foul on a third-and-nine play and GSL scored two plays later to tie the game.

The Panthers held the Wildcats on their first overtime possession and Forar scored from four yards out to win the game.

"I'm really happy how we played overall," said NLS head coach Dan Essler.

Brandon Adelman hit on 10 of 17 throws for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Evan Haugen had seven catches for 93 yards and a score, and Kelly Bennetts and Blake Schuck also caught scoring passes.

The Wildcats play another tough road game at Becker at 7 p.m. Friday.

NLS (0-1).................0 13 8 0 0 — 21

GSL (1-0).................7 7 0 7 6 — 27

G — Carson Streich 1 run (Joey Cullen kick)

N — Kelly Bennetts 49 pass from Brandon Adelman (Blake Schuck kick)

G — Michael Forar 5 run (Cullen kick)

N — Evan Haugen 11 pass from Adelman (kick failed)

N — Schuck 12 pass from Adelman (Schuck run)

G — Kyle Christiansen 20 pass from Luke Frahm (Cullen kick)

G — Forar 4 run

New London-Spicer

First downs: 14 ... Rushing: 31-66 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 12-21-192-1 ... Fumbles lost: None ... Penalties: 6-58

Rushing: Jackson Ness 13-44, Josh Soine 8-27, Blake Schuck 5-12, Wyatt White 1-7 ... Passing: Brandon Adelman 10-17-162-1, Evan Haugen 1-3-13-0, Schuck 1-1-17-0 ... Receiving: Haugen 7-93, Schuck 3-20, Kelly Bennetts 1-49, John Perkins 1-17, Ben Dobmeier 1-3 ... Punting: Schuck 3-109 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: Hunter Vandeputte 1, Trey Johnson 1, Luke Gilbertson 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): White 11-4, Soine 10-1, Nash Thrush 6-4, Hunter Sjoberg 9-0, Blake Peterson 6-3, Trey Johnson 5-3, Gilbertson 6-1 ... QB sacks: Erich Feist 1

Glencoe-Silver Lake

First downs: 19 ... Rushing: 60-226 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-8-71-0 ... Fumbles lost: 3 ... Penalties: 4-39

Rushing: Michael Forar 27-123, Carson Streich 15-92 ... Passing: Luke Frahm 3-8-71-0 ... Receiving: Streich 2-51, Kyle Christiansen 1-20 ... Punting: Carson Chap 1-40 ... Interceptions: NA

HLWW 40, Montevideo 8

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted rolled up 32 first half points and limited the Thunder Hawks to 96 total yards in both teams' season-opener on Friday in Montevideo.

HLWW quarterback Brennan Barth scored two touchdowns and Connor Huston closed out the first half with a 61-yard TD run.

D'Angelo Kimbrough scored the T-Hawks' lone touchdown, recovering a fumble in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Montevideo plays Minnewaska at 2 p.m. Saturday in Alexandria. Minnewaska's field is under construction and will play its home games in Alexandria this season.

HLWW (1-0).................8 24 8 0 — 40

Montevideo (0-1).................0 0 0 8 — 8

H — Sam Gatz 12 run (Gatz run)

H — Brennan Barth 1 run (Ben Maus pass from Barth)

H — Maus 50 interception return (Dawson Altringer run)

H — Connor Huston 61 run (Altringer run)

H — Barth 5 run (28 run good)

M — D'Angelo Kimbrough fumble recover in end zone (Isaac Douglas run)

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

First downs: 16 ... Rushing: 47-314 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 1-2-17-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 10-75

Rushing: Connor Huston 10-98, Sam Gatz 13-80 ... Passing: Brennan Barth 1-2-17-0 ... Receiving: Brad Bickmann 1-17 ... Punting: Huston 2-17.5 ... Interceptions: Maus 2 ... Fumble recoveries: None

Montevideo

First downs: 5 ... Rushing: 23-70 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-13-26-2 ... Fumbles lost: None ... Penalties: 4-35

Rushing: Reece Kuhlmann 9-35, Hunter Ward 7-26, Isaac Hoogeveen 1-17 ... Passing: Isaac Douglas 3-12-26-2, Hoogeveen 0-1-0-0 ... Receiving: Riley Emery 2-23, Blaine Sederstrom 1-3 ... Punting: Kuhlmann 4-30.5 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: Kimbrough 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Kuhlmann 4-6, Sederstrom 3-6, Douglas 3-1, Emery 2-3, Thomas O'Malley 2-3, Ward 3-1, Jackson Snell 1-6 ... QB sacks: None

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Benson 0

Benson had no answer for a balanced Eden Valley-Watkins, which dominated all phases in a blowout win.

The Eagles gained 228 yards on the ground, 157 through the air, and held the Braves to just 125 yards total.

Brett Sulier had 44 yards rushing, and Max Peterson had 32 yards receiving on three catches for Benson, which travels to YME next Friday.

EVW (1-0)................. 14 15 20 0— 49

Benson (0-1).................0 0 0 0 — 0

EVW— Jamison Kuechle 30 run (Jacob Streit kick)

EVW— Matt Schindler 11 pass from Reese Jansen (Streit kick)

EVW— Jansen 11 run (kick blocked)

EVW— Safety quarterback tackled in end zone by Streit

EVW— Schindler 42 pass Jansen (Streit kick)

EVW— Streit 5 pass from Jansen (Streit kick)

EVW— Kuechle 66 run (Streit kick)

EVW— Deshaun Haag 38 run (kick failed)

Eden Valley-Watkins

First downs: 8... Rushing: 22-228 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 10-15-157-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 5-40

Rushing: Kuechle 8-146, Haag 1-38... Passing: Jansen 10-15-157-0... Receiving: Schindler 5-110, Greg Lux 3-32, Streit 2-15... Punting: Schindler 1-30, Adam Stommes 1-25 ... Interceptions: Kuechle and Mitchell Molitor 1... Fumble recoveries: Streit... Tackles (solo-assist): None... QB sacks: 1 team sack

Benson

First downs: 9... Rushing: 44-84 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-15-41-2 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 5-38

Rushing: Brett Sulier 19-44, Aaron Zosel 10-34, Ty Hedman 3-9, Layton Connelley 9-11, Jared Knutson 2-8... Passing: Connelley 4-11-37-2, Hedman 1-4-4-0... Receiving: Max Peterson 3-32, Knutson 1-4, Zack Sonnabend 1-5... Punting: Connelley 4-30.3... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: Kaden Schmidt 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Knutson 1-4, Peterson 3-2, Devin Vergin 1-4, Sulier 1-3... QB sacks: None

Morris/CA 29, West Central 7

Four different Tigers scored touchdowns and Morris/Chokio-Alberta defeated West Central on Friday at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.

Jacob Zosel, Chase Metzger and Ryan Dietz ran for touchdown and quarterback Toby Sayles threw 17 yards to Connor Koebernick for another touchdown.

The Tigers play host to ACGC at 7 p.m. Friday at Big Cat Stadium.

West Central (0-1).................0 0 0 7 — 7

Morris/CA (1-0).................20 9 0 0 — 29

M — Jacob Zosel 6 run (Dylan Gillespie kick)

M — Chase Metzger 15 run (kick failed)

M — Connor Koebernick 17 pass from Toby Sayles (Gillespie kick)

M — Ryan Dietz 1 run (Gillespie kick)

M — Safety, Tim Travis tackled punter in end zone

W — Parker Clavin 80 pass from Ross Anderson (Mason Nibbe kick)

West Central

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 30-46 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-15-107-3 ... Fumbles lost: None ... Penalties: 10-70

Rushing: Jacob Dreschel 8-26 ... Passing: Ross Anderson 5-15-107-3 ... Receiving: Parker Clavin 2-86 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: 2 ... Fumble recoveries: 2

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 50-267 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-6-38-2 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 4-20

Rushing: Jacob Zosel 22-159, Chase Metzger 3-27 ... Passing: Toby Sayles 3-6-38-2 ... Receiving: Connor Koebernick 1-17, Ryan Bowman 1-8, Metzger 1-3 ... Punting: None ... Interceptions: Parker Dierks 1, Metzger 2 ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Ryan Dietz 5-5, Sayles 2-2, Zosel 2-2 ... QB sacks: None

Lac qui Parle Valley 20, Canby 12

Ross Olson had two touchdown receptions, Isaac Gerdes intercepted two passes, and the Eagles took down Canby.

Olson caught a pair of TD passes from Peyton Mortenson in the second quarter from 8 and 29 yards out. He caught all four of Mortenson's completions for 54 yards.

Gerdes and Peyton Mortenson, who had a team-high 12 tackles, led the Eagle defense, which held the Lancers to under 200 total yards.

LQPV is back on the road next Friday, taking on Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7 p.m.

LQPV (1-0)................. 6 14 0 0— 20

Canby (0-1).................0 6 6 0— 12

LQPV— Colton Struxness 3 run (Kick failed)

Canby— Nick Antony 15 run (kick failed)

LQPV— Ross Olson 8 pass from Evan Benson (run failed)

LQPV— Olson 29 pass from Benson (Peyton Mortenson run)

Canby— Noah Scott 13 pass from Sawyer Hansen (kick blocked)

LQPV

First downs: 9... Rushing: 45-180 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-11-54-2 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 7-30

Rushing: Struxness 18-60, Mortenson 21-55, Benson 5--5, Caden Bjornjeld 1--2... Passing: Benson 4-11-54-2... Receiving: Olson 4-54... Punting: Clayton Beck 5-23.8 ... Interceptions: Isaac Gerdes 2... Fumble recoveries: N/A... Tackles (solo-assist): Mortenson 5-7, Struxness 3-5, Dain Haas 2-5... QB sacks: Corey Roggenbuck 1

Canby

First downs: 6... Rushing: 27-100 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 10-20-87-2 ... Fumbles lost: 0... Penalties: 5-35

Rushing: Justin Merritt 15-55, Antony 4-32... Passing: Hansen 10-20-2... Receiving: Noah Scott 3-37, Adam Durfee 3-31... Punting: Mercer 5-37.4... Interceptions: Durfee 2... Fumble recoveries: N/A... Tackles (solo-assist): Payton Viessman 5-8, Antony 4-9... QB sacks: None

Thursday's result

Litchfield 55, Milaca 13

Litchfield (1-0).................14 28 13 0 — 55

Milaca (0-1).................6 0 7 0 — 13

Scoring plays not provided

Litchfield

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 28-263 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 11-17-221-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: NA

Rushing: Logan Nelson 13-131, Brandon Nelson 1-43, Isaac Rick 8-34, Josh Prahl 3-32, Dylan Madsen 3-23 ... Passing: Prahl 9-13-216-0, Matthew Wedin 2-4-5-0 ... Receiving: D. Madsen 4-129, Noah Kreger 2-71, Brandt Pedersen 1-11, Rick 1-5, J. Madsen 1-3, Bryce Kuechle 1-2, Jacob Schneider 1-0 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: Murphy Evans 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Jon Madsen 2, Carter Wattenhofer 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Kaleb Bartlett 5-9, J. Madsen 3-5, Jack Osterberg 1-5 ... QB sacks: NA

Milaca

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 9-80 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 11-19-161-1 ... Fumbles lost: 3 ... Penalties: NA

Rushing: Drew Talberg 1-41 ... Passing: Blake Kiel 11-19-161-1 ... Receiving: Keaton Martin 4-47 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: Joe Rosenberg 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA