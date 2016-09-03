Football: Buffalo blows past Willmar

BUFFALO — Willmar opened it's football season on the road against Buffalo and they had their defense torn apart by Buffalo, losing 47-20.

The Cardinals started the scoring with a big time 67 yard touchdown pass from Donald Jurek to Noah Slagter but the lead didn't hold for long. The Bison got on the board three times in the first, started off with a pass from Aidan Bouman to Tucker Johnson that went for 37 yards.

Bouman had himself a day to remember, throwing for 231 yards and five touchdowns on the day.

Bouman threw a touchdown to Treyton Welch and then another to Johnson to end the first quarter and Buffalo were on their way to an overwhelming victory.

Willmar entered Friday with questions on how new starter Jurek would do and he answered the call, going 17-for-29 for 260 yards and three passing touchdowns.

The defense was the biggest problem, allowing an even 400 yards and 47 points on the day.

Willmar will try to right the ship next Friday at home against Rocori.

Buffalo 47, Willmar 20

Willmar (0-1).................6 7 7 0 — 20

Buffalo (1-0)................. 20 7 7 13 — 47

W — Noah Slagter 67 pass from Donald Jurek (kick no good)

B — Tucker Johnson 37 pass from Bouman (kick is good)

B — Welch 17 pass from Bouman (kick is no good)

B — Johnson 16 pass from Bouman (kick is good)

W — Slagter 15 pass from Jurek (kick is good)

B — Welch 14 pass from Bouman (kick is good)

B — Johnson 9 pass from Bouman (kick is good)

W — Jake Evans 8 pass from Jurek (kick is good)

B — Habisch 2 run (kick is no good)

B — Andrew Johnson 20 pass from Trent Johnson (kick is good)

Willmar

First downs: N/A ... Rushing: 28-31 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 17-29-260-2 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: N/A

Rushing: Jurek 11-10, Tyler Johnson 8-38, Owens 8-(-18) ... Passing: Jurek 17-29-260-2 ... Receiving: Jake Evans 2-23, Slagther 9-138, Tyler Johnson 2-11, Nick Prokosch 6-58, Owens 1-10 ... Punting: N/A ... Interceptions: Drey Dirksen 1, Evans 1 ... Fumble recoveries: N/A ... Tackles (solo-assist): Evans 2-1, Slagter 3-1, Drey Dirksen 4-1, Nick Prokosch 3-0, Tyler Johnson 7-3, Brady Reigstad 3-1 ... QB sacks: N/A

Buffalo

First downs: N/A ... Rushing: 41-169 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 14-25-231-2 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: N/A

Rushing: Habisch 16-62, Schiller 19-95 ... Passing: Bauman 13-24-211-2 ... Receiving: Welch 4-46, A Johnson 2-29, T Johnson 7-144 ... Punting: N/A ... Interceptions: N/A ... Fumble recoveries: N/A ... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A ... QB sacks: N/A