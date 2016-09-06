Dragons push Holy Family but lose tough match

LITCHFIELD - Litchfield won the first three singles matches but Holy Family pulled out win in the four others—three requiring three sets—to hold off the Dragons in a Wright County Conference match on Tuesday.

Natalie Nelson at 1-single, Shanna Kinny at 2-singles and Laney Huhner at 3-singles notched the Dragons' victories. All won in straight sets.

The Dragons play at Annandale at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Holy Family 4, Litchfield 3

Singles

(1) Natalie Nelson, L, def. Sophie Lynch 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 (2) Shanna Kinny, L, def. Alle Agerland 6-3 6-0 (3) Laney Huhner, L, def. Emma Terris 6-2 6-2 (4) Maggie Berg, H, def. Taylar Smith 3-6 6-2 6-2

Doubles

(1) Libby Moakley/Lindsey Harris, H, def. Avery Stilwell/Vaida Behnke 4-6 6-3 6-4 (2) Mary Siefert/Alexis Pricco, H, def. Neriah Lara/Alyssa Ross 7-6 6-3 (3) Natalie Carter/Elle Hauser/Morgan Randt/Maddy Benson 6-3 3-6 6-1

NLS 6, BBE 1

New London-Spicer got back on the winning track against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Tuesday. The Wildcats were coming off three straight 7-0 losses when they took on the Jaguars and they came out in full force. They were dominant, winning six matches in straight sets.

BBE's Morgan Meyer was the only winner for the Jaguars on the day and she did so in commanding fashion, beating April Groff 6-0, 6-0.

Singles

(1) Erin Loterbauer, N, def. Erin Rooney 6-0 6-2 (2) Morgan Meyer, B, def. April Groff 6-0 6-0 (3) Ruby Parson, N, def. Adison Wohlman 6-2 6-1 (4) Ava Hanson, N, def. Mallory Bents 6-2 6-3

Doubles

(1) Kylie Thompson and Shea Oman, N, def. Sonja Carson and Sarah Schmitz 6-0 6-2 (2) Michelle Johnson and Emma Spors, N, def. Kim Terhaar and Ericka Griener 6-1 6-0 (3) Annika Spors and Jenna Proehl, N, def. Amanda Feldman and Chandler TeBrake 6-0 6-0

Benson/KMS 7, MACCRAY 0

Benson/KMS has been unbeatable all year and Tuesday was no different. They were dominant against MACCRAY, winning all matches but one in straight sets.

Four of the seven wins came with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline.

Benson/KMS has a big matchup on Thursday at home when they take on Minnewaska which is 9-2 on the season.

Singles

(1) Katie Samuelson, B, def Missy Marcus 6-1 6-2 (2) Kellie Enderson, B, def. Kendra Hammerschmidt 6-2 6-2 (3) Anne Dieter, B, def Allison Shupert 6-0 6-0 (4) Gracie Lenz, B, def. Jade Bedel 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Olivia Hoffman and Olivia Vergin, B, def. Heather Marcus and Jessica Wellnitz 6-2 3-6 6-4 (2) Gracie Grussing and Grace Ricard, B, def. Haley Rhode and Grace Haugen 6-0 6-0 (3) Cassie Fugleberg and Rose McDonald, B, def. Mikayla Howp and Hailey Berghuis 6-0 6-0

Montevideo 5, Sauk Centre 2

Montevideo split its singles matches with Sauk Centre on Tuesday but had a strong outing from all doubles performers to finish with a home win.

Anna VanRavenswaay and Rachel West had a commanding win in No. 1 doubles for the T-Hawks.

Kori Douglas and Elizabeth Padula each grabbed two-set wins in singles as well.

Singles

(1) Morgan Kranz, S, def. Kendra Wanke 6-1, 6-0 (2) Kori Douglas, M, def. Melissa Zimmerman 7-5 6-2 (3) Maria Jennissen, S, def. Susannah Wamstead 6-0 6-0 (4) Elizabeth Padula, M, def. Emily Primus 7-5 6-4

Doubles

(1) Anna VanRavenswaay and Rachel West, M, def. Erica Middendorf and Hannah Mockros 6-3 6-1 (2) Erica Loose and Andrea Loose, M, def. Savanna Marthaler and Natalie Berndt 6-1 7-5 (3) Taylor Knutson and Abby Gremmels, M, def. Sarah Middendorf and Alexis Tate 6-2 7-5

YME 5, Marshall 2

YME picked up its first win of the season against a similarly winless Marshall.

Anne Clarke set the tone with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Marshall's Crista Schultze in No. 1 singles. The Sting had straight set wins in all of their other singles matches as well.

Marshall's only solace came via a pair of doubles victories.

Singles

(1) Anne Clarke, Y, def. Crista Schultze 6-1 6-2 (2) Whitney Tennis, Y, def. Rebekah Bergjord 6-1 6-2 (3) Chelsey Niemeyer, Y, def. Katie Ewing 6-2 6-3 (4) Raelin Enstad, Y, def. Rachel Vankeolen 6-1 6-2

Doubles

(1) Tori St. Aubin and Chisom Nwakama, M, def. Rachel Trudel and Emilee Speh 6-4 6-2 (2) Hannah Lecy and Chelsea Hoernemann, Y, def. Kelsey Boerboom and Kayley Hoflock 6-1 6-0 (3) Ann Schwarz and Jordyn Guerrero, M, def. Macie Sik and Ashley Niemeyer 6-2 6-1

Melrose 6, LQPV/DB 1

Melrose had to battle in a few matches but ultimately came out on top in all but one against Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd.

LQPV/DB grabbed its only win of the day in No. 2 doubles where Jessica Sigdahl and Anna Hacker came out on top 6-2, 7-5.

Singles

(1) Becky Klaphake, M, def. Molly Harker 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 (2) Madison Worms, M, def. Ashtyn Oie 6-4 6-1 (3) Allie Toenies, M, def. Karly Brebag 3-6 6-4 6-2 (4) Kayla Schleper, M, def. Bree Kallhoff 6-4 6-2

Doubles

(1) Mady Brinkman and Jessica Kerfeld, M, def. Courtney Hanson and Karissa Jahi 6-4 6-2 (2) Jessica Sigdahl and Anna Hacker, L, def. Haiden Rausch and Kristen Bussman 6-2 7-5 (3) Christina Rolfzen and Camryn Brinkman, M, def. Rachel halverson and Addi Oie 7-6 6-3