Tennis powerhouse Tech pounces on Willmar

WILLMAR - The Willmar volleyball team knew going into its bout with St. Cloud Tech that it would be tough and the Cardinals got what they expected in a 6-1 drubbing on Tuesday at the Willmar High School courts.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Cardinals head coach Jim Anderson had some positives to take away from the match including a Jordyn Swoboda victory at No. 4 singles.

"She played really well. She's overcome a lot and to win in straight sets was great to see," Anderson said.

Elsewhere on the courts, the Tarrolly sisters dominated for Tech at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles.

Avery Hovland and Karina Rice came the closest to victory in doubles, losing 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.

"We knew the match would be a bump in the road but also understand that we can take some positives out of the match," Anderson said. "Watching the Tech girls display how high the bar is to be a complete player was really important for our team."

That makes four straight losses for the Cardinals who will hope to get back in the win column with on Thursday when they visit Brainerd.

SC Tech 6, Willmar 1

Singles

(1) Taylor Tarrolly, T, def. Cayle Hovland 6-1 6-1 (2) Katelyn Tarrolly, T, def. Elise Bierbaum 6-2 6-2 (3) Ashley Tarrolly, T, def. Lydia Morrell 6-0 6-0 (4) Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Natalie Peterson 6-2 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles

(1) Rebekah Zwiener and Anne Bowe, T, def. Amanda Zuidema and Kirah Kessler-Gross 6-0 6-3 (2) Courtney Donnelly and Kelsey Kline, T, def. Kya Egge and Olivia Corrleil 6-1 6-0 (3) Lauren Brettingen and Natalie Kuntz, T, def. Avery Hovland and Karina Rice 6-4 7-5