Card swimmers come up short in Melrose

MELROSE— Willmar came up plenty short in the pool on Tuesday where they lost 106-78 to Melrose.

The Cardinals only finished with three victories on the day including an impressive victory from Erica Schramm who scored a 202.75 from the one-meter diving platform. Her closest competitor was teammate Maddie Stoeberl who finished with 173.80.

Abby McCormack had her first career varsity win in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 1:09.75.

The highlight of the day for Melrose came when Mikayla Von Wahlde set a 32-year-old pool record in the 100 backstroke. She swam it in 1:00.32, more than two seconds better than the old record.

Melrose 106, Willmar 78

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Melrose 1:58.80 (2) Willmar (Moira Revier, Hannah Arnold, Abby McCormack, Amanda Mathiasen) 2:01.46

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Stefanie Rasmussen, M, 2:06.69 (2) Anna Backes, W, 2:08.11 (5) Josie Miller, W, 2:22.70

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Gracie Drossel, M, 2:31.21 (2) Kiana Gallinger, W, 2:39.26 (5) Heather Jorschumb, W, 2:51.09

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Savana Bitz, M, 25.79 (2) Moira Revier, W, 27.22 (4) Edyn Saulsbury, W, 27.82 (5) Hannah Arnold, W, 27.87

DIVING — (1) Erica Schramm, W, 202.75 (2) Maddie Stoeberl, W, 173.80 (3) Olivia Welsh, W, 171.70

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Abby McCormack, W, 1:09.75 (5) Grace Culshaw, W, 1:21.72

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Savana Bitz, M, 56.10 (3) Anna Backes, W, 57.82 (5) Amanda Mathiasen, W, 1:01.32

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Stefanie Rasmussen, M, 5:33.39 (2) Kiana Gallinger, W, 6:02.50 (5) Emily Morris, W, 6:45.22

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Melrose 1:47.58 (2) Willmar (Amanda Mathiasen, Anna Backes, Abby McCormack, Hannah Arnold) 1:49.13 (3) Willmar (Anna Peterson, Edyn Saulsbury, Erica Schramm, Kiana Gallinger) 1:54.52

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Mikayla Von Wahlde, M, 1:00.32 (3) Moira Revier, W, 1:05.65 (5) Heather Jorschumb, W, 1:14.77

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Gracie Drossel, M, 1:15.98 (2) Hannah Arnold, W, 1:17.08 (4) Edyn Saulsbury, W, 1:23.04

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Willmar (Anna Backes, Moira Revier, Abby McCormack, Amanda Mathiasen) 3:59.92 (2) Willmar (Kiana Gallinger, Heather Jorschumb, Anna Peterson, Josie Miller) 4:22.53