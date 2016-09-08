Cross Country: Wildcat boys win Holdingford Invite

HOLDINGFORD — The New London-Spicer boys cross country team placed three runners in the top 15 and the Wildcats edged Albany by two points and third-place Holdingford by five points to win the Holdingford Invitational on Thursday.

The NLS girls team scored 140 points and placed sixth. The Morris/Chokio-Alberta girls placed third and the Tigers boys team was fifth.

NLS' Tristan Thompson placed fifth and Anders Arnold was sixth. Tyler Bisek was just 30 seconds off their pace and placed 15th.

Maddie Carrington gave the MCA girls team a sixth-place finish and Malory Anderson placed ninth while Savannah Aanerud brought home a 12th-place finish.

NLS' Maddie Bisek finished 11th and Tyler Harrier was 14th.

Holdingford Invite

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 61 (2) Albany 63 (3) Holdingford 66 (4) Melrose 74 (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 116 (6) Maple Lake 140 (7) St. John's Prep 182 (8) Sauk Centre 194

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jordan Malikowski, Royalton, 17:15.89 (2) Jake Andreas, Pierz, 17:22.39 (3) Luke Ryan, Hold, 17:23.54 (4) Nathan Budde, Mel, 17:34.64 (5) Tristan Thompson, NLS, 17:48.97

New London-Spicer — (5) Thompson (6) Anders Arnold 17:58.14 (15) Ty Bisek, NLS, 18:27.64 (22) Max Maher 18:49.75 (28) Tyson Prentice 19:04.37 (35) Carter Andresen 19:37.22 (41) Caden Lien 19:57.33

Morris/Chokio-Alberta — (7) Solomon Johnson 18:02.47 (9) Noah Stewart 18:08.97 (26) Tate Nelson 19:01.14 (42) Tyler Reimers 20:11.10 (54) Dylan DeToy 21:56.89 (55) Brock Anderson 21:56.97

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) Albany 61 (2) Maple Lake 71 (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 83 (4) St. Cloud Cathedral 89 (5) Sauk Centre 124 (6) New London-Spicer 140 (7) Melrose 155 (8) Pierz 181 (9) Royalton 264

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kate O'Brien, Sauk Centre, 20:23.78 (2) Kristine Kalthoff, Alb, 20:26.78 (3) Augusta Demarais, ML, 20:41.60 (4) Johanna Merten, Hol, 20:48.06 (5) Andrea Fromelt, SCC, 21:03.67

Morris/Chokio-Alberta — (6) Maddie Carrington 21:07.98 (9) Malory Anderson 21:19.92 (12) Savannah Aanerud 21:36.78 (29) Midori Soderberg 22:50.92 (37) Kylie Raths 23:26.42 (39) Correy Hickman 23:36.63

New London-Spicer — (11) Maddie Bisek 21:29.87 (14) Tayler Harrier 21:41.67 (33) Danni Jamison 23:03.73 (46) Stella Depuydt 24:54.92 (52) Caroline Wehseler 25:37.92 (58) Melaney Madsen 26:27.65 (59) Rheanna Lobbins 26:46.42