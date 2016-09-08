MACCRAY overwhelms Blackjacks in Camden match

The Wolverines jumped out to a hot start in the first two sets, going on an 11-1 run to begin each set and they continued their dominance throughout.

Dawson-Boyd only managed seven points in the first two sets and reached 10 in the third. As a team, they only had four kills.

MACCRAY, on the other hand, had strong statistics up and down the lineup, with setter Sydney Schwitters leading the way. She had four aces, 25 set assists, seven digs and four kills.

Carly Orwick was also impressive, earning the only block of the night while adding 11 digs and nine kills.

MACCRAY 3, Dawson-Boyd 0

Dawson-Boyd............................ 7 7 10

MACCRAY.............................. 25 25 25

Dawson-Boyd

Serving (aces): Lydia Aafedt 1, Amelia Olson 1 ... Set assists: Katie Willander 2, Lydia Aafedt 2 ... Hitting (kills): Avery Bartunek 1, Mary Bothun 1, Willander 1, Hannah Stelter 1 ... Blocking (aces): Willander 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Bothun 5, Willander 7, Stelter 6, Olson 5

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitters 4, Danni Burns 2, Ellie Hultgren 4, Meghan Listerud 6, Carly Orwick 2 ... Set assists: Schwitters 25 ... Hitting (kills): Schwitters 4, Ellie Thein 6, Danni Burns 3, Orwick 9, Olivia Ruiter 5, Piper Asche 10 ... Blocking (aces): Orwick 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Schwitters 7, Thein 14, Hultgren 8, Orwick 11, Listerud 9