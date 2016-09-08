Tennis: Willmar snaps losing streak at Brainerd

BRAINERD - Jordyn Swoboda came back from a set down to win at No. 4 doubles, and Willmar snapped a three-match losing streak with a 4-3 win at Brainerd in girls tennis action Thursday.

After opening with a 6-4 loss, Swoboda earned a 7-6 (7-3 tiebreaker) win in the second set before taking the third 6-0.

She was part of a Cardinal sweep in singles with Cayle Hovland, Elise Bierbaum and Lydia Morrell all winning in straight sets.

Willmar travels to Monticello for an invitational Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Willmar 4, Brainerd 3

Singles

(1) Cayle Hovland, W, def. Payge Fitterer 6-3 6-2 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Libby Kurtzman 6-1 6-2 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Kate Kurtzman 6-4 6-4 (4) Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Kiera Schweitzberger 4-6 7-6 6-0

Doubles

(1) Kennedy Rusk and Britney Fletcher, B, def. Amanda Zuidema and Kirah Kesler-Gross 6-3 6-2 (2) Taya Person and Sydney Stock, B, def. Ashley Prahl and Kya Egge 6-0 6-3 (3) Jaycie Hinrichs and Maria Bell, B, def. Avery Hovland and Olivia Corneil 5-7 6-1 6-4

NLS 7, MACCRAY 0

April Groff earned her first career varsity win on Thursday as NLS coasted to a 7-0 victory over MACCRAY.

Groff had to battle for that first win, going 7-5, 3-6, 11-9 over Kendra Hammerschmidt.

The Wildcats had 6-0, 6-0 wins in No. 3 and 4 singles as well as No. 3 doubles.

Singles

(1) Erin Loterbauer, N, def. Missy Marcus 6-1 6-1 (2) April Groff, N, def. Kendra Hammerschmidt 7-5 3-6 11-9 (3) Ruby Parsons, N, def. Allison Shubert 6-0 6-0 (4) Ava Hanson, N, def. Jade Bedel 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Kylie Thompson and Shea Oman, N, def. Heather Marcus and Jessica Wellnitz 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 10-7 (2) Michelle Johnson and Emma Spors, N, def. Grace Haugen and Haley Rhode 6-3 6-0 (3) Annika Spors and Jenna Proehl, N, def. McKayla Hopp and Lizbeth D'latorre 6-0 6-0

Sauk Centre 4, LQPV/DB 3

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd had a tale of two matches in a 4-3 Sauk Centre win on Thursday.

Sauk Centre was dominant in all four singles wins but LQPV/DB proved to have a superior trio of pairs, winning all three doubles matches.

Singles

(1) Morgan Kranz, S, def. Molly Hacker 6-0 6-3 (2) Melissa Zimmermann, S, Ashtyn Oie 6-1 6-2 (3) Maria Jennissen, S, def. Katie Breberg 6-1 6-1 (4) Erica Middendorf, S, def. Bree Kallhoff 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Karissa Jahn and Courtney hanson, L, def. Emily Primus and Hannah Mockros 6-1 6-2 (2) Anna Hacker and Jessica Sigdahl, L, def. Savanna Marthaler and Sarah Middendorf 6-1 6-0 (3) Rachel Halvorson and Addi Oie, L, def. Alexis Tate and Natalie Berndt 6-3 6-1

Litchfield 6, Annandale 1

The Dragons earned six straight-set victories and easily won their Wright County Conference opener.

Natalie Nelson, Shanna Kinny, Laney Huhner and Taylar Smith got Litchfield a clean sweep in singles. The teams of Vaida Behnke and Avery Stillwell and Alyssa Ross and Neriah Lara also earned decisive doubles wins.

Singles

(1) Natalie Nelson, L, def. Heidi Stang 6-3 6-0 (2) Shanna Kinny, L, def. Teagan Hood Beckman 7-6 6-3 (3) Laney Huhner, L, Maddie Helget def. 6-3 6-1 (4) Taylar Smith, L, def. Jennah Groth 6-3 6-4

Doubles

(1) Vaida Behnke and Avery Stillwell, L, def. Samantha Borders and Abby Mikel 6-2 6-2 (2) Alyssa Ross and Neriah Lara, L, def. Emily Moe and Hailey Manninen 7-5 6-2 (3) Carly Knowles and Josie Burd, A, def. Maddy Benson and Morgan Randt 6-3 4-6 7-5

Montevideo 4, YME 2

Montevideo won two singles and two doubles matches to edge Yellow Medicine East in a match halted by rain on Thursday in Montevideo.

YME's Anne Clark led Kendra Wanke 6-4 heading into the second set when rain stopped play.

Singles

(1) Anne Clarke led Kendra Wanke 6-4 when match suspended by rain (2) Kori Douglas, M, def. Whitney Tennis 6-2 6-1 (3) Susanna Wamstead, M, def. Chelsey Niemeyer 6-2 7-5 (4) Raelin Enstad, Y, def. Elizabeth Padula 6-3 6-0

Doubles

(1) Anna VanRavenswaay/Rachel West, M, def. Hanny Lecy/Chelsea Hoernemann 6-0 6-1 (2) Rachel Trudel/Emilee Speh, Y, def. Taylor Knutson/Abby Gremmels 6-2 3-6 6-2 (3) Marissa Rekow/Hannah Cushing, M, def. Macie Sik/Ashley Niemeyer 4-6 6-0 6-1

Melrose 5, Morris/CA 2

A dominant win by Lea Asmus at No. 3 singles was the highlight for the Tigers in a 5-2 loss.

Asmus beat Allie Toenis 6-1, 6-0.

Lilly Swanson and Rachel Michaelson also picked up at win at No. 3 doubles, beating Julia Welle and Hanna Wiechman 7-5, 6-4

Singles

(1) Becky Klaphake, Mel, def. Brittany Randt 6-3 6-0 (2) Madison Worms, Mel, def. Katie Cannon 6-7 6-3 6-4 (3) Lea Asmus, Mor, def. Allie Toenis 6-1 6-0 (4) Kayla Schleper, MEl, def. Ryanne Long 7-6, 6-2

Doubles

(1) Jessica Kerfeld and Kristen Bussmann, Mel, def. Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus 6-2 6-0 (2) Haiden Rausch and Christine Rolfzen, Mel, def. Morgan Rohloff and Hannah Wutzke 6-3 6-1 (3) Lilly Swanson and Rachel Michaelson, Mor. def. Julia Welle and Hanna Wiechman 7-5 6-4