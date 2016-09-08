Prep Soccer: Card boys roll to 5-0 with win over Storm

SAUK RAPIDS — Fernando Zavala had two goals and two assists, helping the Willmar boys soccer team stay unbeaten with a 5-1 win over Sauk Rapids Thursday.

Zavala scored goals in the 12th and 32nd minute in the first period, then added two assists in the second.

Sakawe Shadoor had a goal and two assists, while Jesus Nevarez added a goal and assist for the Cardinals.

Keeper Manny Obregon saved 10 of 11 shots. He's allowed one or fewer goals in four of Willmar's five games.

Now 5-0, the Cardinals return home Monday with a 5 p.m. match against Marshall.

Willmar 5, Sauk Rapids 1

Willmar (5-0)................. 3 2 — 5

Sauk Rapids (2-3-1)................... 1 0 — 1

FIRST HALF — Willmar: Jesus Nevarez (Sakawe Shadoor) 8th minute...Willmar: Fernando Zavala (Nevarez) 12th minutes...Sauk Rapids: Grant Marolf (Cole Orton) 21st minute...Willmar: Zavala (Shadoor) 32nd minute

SECOND HALF — Willmar: Cole Monson (Zavala) 52nd minute...Willmar: Shadoor (Zavala)

SHOTS ON GOAL — Willmar 16, Sauk Rapids 11

GOALIE SAVES — Willmar: Manny Obregon 10, Sauk Rapids: Ethan Baker 11

DEFENSIVE SAVES — None

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids 2, Willmar 0

The Willmar girls team's offense came alive against Sauk Rapids but the Cardinals couldn't convert on enough chances to get their first win of the season on Thursday in Saukd Rapids.

Willmar's Jenna Stauffenecker scored the team's first goal of the season but Sauk Rapids' two first-half goals stood up, despite the Storm being outshot 9-3.

"This was definitely a game where the score did not reflect the dominant team," Willmar head coach Chelsea Brown said. "(We) created many opportunities to drive the ball forward. Hannah Bollig had many break away situations. but just couldn't punch one in the back of the net."

Stauffenecker closed the gap with a penalty kick goal in the 45th minute.

Sauk Rapids................. 2 0 — 2

Willmar................... 0 1 — 1

FIRST HALF — Sauk Rapids: Alexa Paulson 2nd minute ... Sauk Rapids: Allyson Walz 18th minute

SECOND HALF — Willmar: Jenna Stauffenecker 45th minute pk

SHOTS ON GOAL — Sauk Rapids: 3 ... Willmar 9

GOALIE SAVES — Sauk Rapids: Allison Mach and Sydney Plemel 8 ... Willmar: Laura Christianson 1

DEFENSIVE SAVES — NA

Swimming & Diving

WILLMAR — Willmar dropped another duel in the pool on Thursday at home. They played hosts to Sartell who came in and dropped the Cardinals 105-79.

The Cardinals won six of the events including each of the three relays.

Senior Anna Backes was a member of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams that took first and also won the individual 100 and 200 freestyle races.

Sartell 105, Willmar 79

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Willmar (Moira Revier, Hannah Arnold, Abby McCormack, Amanda Mathiasen) 2:00.87

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Anna Backes, W, 2:05.13 (5) Kiana Gallinger, W, 2:17.07

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Madelynn Hedlund, S, 2:22.99 (3) Hannah Arnold, W, 2:28.78

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Anna Ellis, S, 25.72 (2) Moira Revier, W, 26.70 (4) Abby McCormack, W, 27.54

DIVING — (1) Claire Boschee, S, 226.15 (2) Erica Schramm, W, 212.70 (3) Olivia Welsh, W, 192.80 (5) Maddie Stoeberl, W, 168.30

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Anna Ellis, S, 1:04.16 (4) Abby McCormack, W, 1:10.44

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Anna Backes, W, 56.95 (5) Amanda Mathiasen, W, 1:00.82

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Madelynn Hedlund, S, 5:38.73 (3) Kiana Gallinger, W, 5:58.51

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Willmar (Hannah Arnold, Anna Backes, Amanda Mathiasen, Moira Revier) 1:46.93 (5) Willmar (Edyn Saulsbury, Avery Welsh, Anna Peterson, Erica Schramm) 1:55.30

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Natalia Silva, S, 1:06.31 (4) Heather Jorschumb, W, 1:14.15

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Hannah Arnold, W, 1:17.12 (4) Ava Brogren, W, 1:24.70 (5) Edyn Saulsbury, W, 1:24.77

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Willmar (Anna Backes, Abby McCormack, Amanda Mathiasen, Moira Revier) 3:57.58 (2) Willmar (Anna Peterson, Avery Welsh, Heather Jorschumb, Kiana Gallinger) 4:28.49 (3) Willmar (Qiana Jones, Emily Morris, Idella Miller, Grace Culshaw) 4:40.35