Prep Football: BOLD throttles Mainstreeters

SAUK CENTRE — BOLD ran all over Sauk Centre to win their second game of the season 38-14 in Sauk Centre on Friday night.

The Warriors scored the first two touchdowns of the game in the second quarter after a scoreless first. Austin Einerson and Hayden Tersteeg each earned rushing touchdowns in the second quarter while Einerson added another receiving touchdown before the first half was up thanks to a 48 yard pass from freshman quarterback Jordan Sagedahl.

Einerson scored a touchdown to start the third quarter as well, this time a 21-yard effort to put his team on top 24-7. He finished the day with eight carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns with three receptions for 91 yards.

Tersteeg added another rushing touchdown in that quarter for his second of the game.

Freshman Gavin Vosika didn't score but he had a strong night as well, tallying 55 yards on nine carries.

BOLD will carry their undefeated 2-0 record into their first home game next Friday against Minnewaska.

BOLD 38, Sauk Centre 14

BOLD (2-0).................0 18 20 0 — 38

Sauk Centre (0-2).................0 7 7 0 — 14

B — Austin Einerson 1 run (kick failed)

B — Hayden Tersteeg 3 run (pass failed)

S — Kyle Froseth 7 pass from Simon Weller (Hunter Fletcher kick)

B — Einerson 48 pass from Jordan Sagedahl (pass failed)

B — Einerson 21 run (Jack Peppel kick)

S — Noah Lezer 12 run (Fletcher kick)

B — Dawson Vosika 18 pass from Sagedahl (kick failed)

B — Tersteeg 1 run (Peppel kick)

BOLD

First downs: n/a ... Rushing: 39-243 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 6-7-139-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 8-50

Rushing: Austin Einerson 8-77, Hayden Tersteeg 10-56, Gavin Vosika 9-55, Sam Marks 3-27, Blake Plass 9-28, Devin Gluesing 4-11 ... Passing: Jordan Sagedahl 6-7-139-0 ... Receiving: Einerson 3-91, Gavin Vosika 1-22, Dawson Vosika 1-18, Lucas Ryan 1-28 ... Punting: name not available 1-21 ... Interceptions: Gavin Vosika 1 ... Fumble recoveries: NA ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA

SAUK CENTRE

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 30-120 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 15-24-163-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 6-55

Rushing: Noah Lezer 16-55, Simon Weller 10-42, Kyle Froseth 2-9, Cade Neubert 1-9, Brady Miller 1-5 ... Passing: Weller 15-24-163-1 ... Receiving: Froseth 9-86, Cole Deters 3-53, Lezer 2-17, Neubert 1-2 ... Punting: Hunter Fletcher 2-59 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA

CGB 30, RCW 7

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley lead by just seven points at halftime but shut out Renville County West in the second half of a 9-man game Friday.

CGB's Riley Kleindl scored two first-half touchdowns but RCW' Trent Kjersten scored on a 3-yard run late in the half to cut CGB's lead to 14-7 at the half.

But CGB's Cedric Barnes and Jason Collin-Murphy ran for second-half TDs to put the game out of reach.

The Jaguars, now 1-1, play at Park Christian at 5 p.m. Friday in Moorhead.

RCW (1-1).................0 7 0 0 — 7

CGB (1-1).................0 14 8 8 — 30

C — Riley Kleindl 1 run (run failed)

C — Kleindl 5 run (Bryce Hoffman pass from Mason Zimmel)

R — Trent Kjersten 3 run (Jamie Castillo kick)

C — Cedric Barnes 32 run (Hoffman pass from Zimmel)

C — Jason Collin-Murphy 10 run (Kleindl run)

Renville County West

First downs: 8 ... Rushing: 34-125 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 6-14-83-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 6-36

Rushing: Trent Kjersten 10-37, Eric Piceno 6-30, Tino Salinas 7-28, Jorge Ramirez 2-29, Jamie Castillo 5-6 ... Passing: Kjersten 6-14-83-1 ... Receiving: Castillo 2-36, Reese Marks 1-24, Spencer Mortensen 2-15, Andy Villarreal 1-8 ... Punting: Kjersten 4-63 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: Villarreal 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Stephen Countryman 14, Mortensen 13, Piceno 12, Castillo 12, Villarreal 10, Kjersten 9, Salinas 9, Brody Elfering 8, Tanner Read 8, Spencer Wohlman 1, Marks 1 ... QB sacks: Elfering 2, Countryman 1, Read 1

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

First downs: 16 ... Rushing: 55-255 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-6-44-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 5-34

Rushing: Cedric Barnes 19-134, Jason Collin-Murphy 19-105 ... Passing: Mason Zimmel 4-6-44-0 ... Receiving: Lukas Adelman 2-20, Riley Kleindl 1-12, Bryce Hoffman 1-12 ... Punting: Adelman 1-14 ... Interceptions: Barnes 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Kleindl 1

Rockford 21, Paynesville 20

Paynesville was successful running the ball but couldn't convert extra points which ultimately was the difference in Friday night's 21-20 home loss to Rockford.

Gavin Stanger carried the ball 23 times for 119 yards for the Bulldogs, notching the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter.

Paynesville added another in the second quarter with a 40 yard touchdown reception by Grant Ludwig. Rockford, however, was able to respond with a 31 yard touchdown pass from Jacob Hall to Lucas Mason.

The fourth provided plenty of drama but Rockford ended on top thanks to Lucas Mason's successful PAT kick in the final minutes.

Paynesville remains winless on the season at 0-2 and will try to change that next week with a trip to Holdingford.

Paynesville (0-2)................. 6 6 0 6 — 20

Rockford (1-1).................0 6 0 15 — 21

P — Gavin Stanger 5 run (conversion failed)

P — Grant Ludwig 40 pass from Max Weidner (conversion successful)

R — Lucas Mason 31 pass from Jacob Hall (kick failed)

R — Kyle Calder 15 pass from Hall (conversion successful)

P — Weidner 18 run (conversion failed)

R — name not available touchdown run (Mason kick)

Paynesville

First downs: 18 ... Rushing: 55-284 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-6-79-0 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 2-8

Rushing: Gavin Stanger, 23-119, Max Weidner 19-111, Tyler Donabauer 10-35, Julian Chavez 2-7, Jake Arnold 1-2 ... Passing: Max Weidner 4-6-79-0 ... Receiving: Grant Ludwig 3-49, Grant Fuchs 1-30 ... Punting: none ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Larry Carlson 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Grant Leusink 1, Mitch Weidner 1, Austin Imholte 1 ... QB sacks: Grant Leusink 1

Rockford

First downs: 14 ... Rushing: 29-75 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 11-21-139-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 7-67

Rushing: Jacob Hall 12-27 ... Passing: Hall 11-20-139-0 ... Receiving: Lucas Mason 3-62, Hunter Petron 5-50, Kyle Calder 3-30 ... Punting: Mason 1-26 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Petron 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA

Litchfield 36, Watertown-Mayer 27

Josh Prahl accounted for 340 yards on offense from the quarterback position, lifting the Dragons to a 2-0 start.

Prahl threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns while adding 84 yards on the ground, 75 of which came on a fourth-quarter touchdown run.

Noah Kreger, Jon Madsen and Brandon Nelson all caught touchdown passes from Prahl, while Sam Tibbets added a 63-yard score from Brandon Nelson on a halfback pass.

Logan Nelson led the rushing attack with 102 yards on 15 carries.

The Dragons host Delano next week.

Litchfield (2-0).................3 21 0 12 — 36

Watertown-Mayer (0-2)................0 7 7 13 — 27

L— Tom DePotter 31 field goal

L— Noah Kreger 28 pass from Josh Prahl (DePotter kick)

L— Sam Tibbets 63 pass from Brandon Nelson (DePotter kick)

W— Corey Jobe 3 run (Nick Juncewski kick)

L— Jon Madsen 7 pass from Prahl (DePotter kick)

W— Jobe 8 run (Juncewski kick)

W— Adam Heilman 40 run (kick failed)

L— Prahl 75 run (kick failed)

W— Jobe 51 (Juncewski kick)

L— Brandon Nelson 68 pass from Prahl (kick failed)

Litchfield

First downs: 18... Rushing: 33-189 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 13-27-319-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 4-35

Rushing: Logan Nelson 15-102, Josh Prahl 16-84, Dylan Madsen 1-3... Passing: Prahl 12-26-256-0, Brandon Nelson 1-1-63-0... Receiving: Noah Kreger 4-107, B. Nelson 3-93, Jon Madsen 2-30, Dylan Madsen 2-27, Sam Tibbets 1-63, Logan Nelson 1-1... Punting: Prahl 4-27.0... Interceptions: Madsen and Trevor Meyer... Fumble recoveries: Madsen... Tackles (solo-assist): Tibbetts 16-0, Madsen 13-0, Carter Wattenhofer 6-3, Logan Wagner 5-1, Kaleb Bartlett 5-1, Riley DeWolf 5-1... QB sacks: DeWolf 1, Kal Jackman 1

Watertown-Mayer

First downs: 20... Rushing: 50-286 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 6-15-85-2... Fumbles lost: 1... Penalties: 6-52

Rushing: Corey Jobe 24-261, Nick Nolan 8-15... Passing: Adam Heilman 5-14-69-2, Nolan 1-1-16-0... Receiving: Nolan 3-33, Jake Hanley 2-36, Ethan McCleary 1-16... Punting: Chase Hoese 4-26.3 ... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: Kendal Nowlan... Tackles (solo-assist): NA... QB sacks: NA

USA 35, KMS 6

Myron Ripplinger threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in Upsala-Swanville Area's victory over KMS on Friday.

Ripplinger started the scoring on a 1-run but KMS countered with Dylan Rudningen's 5-yard run to close the gap.

But Ripplinger contributed to the next four scores, throwing three TD passes and and adding the extra point kicks on all four.

KMS' Brandin Dahl carried 14 times for 67 yards and he also caught five passes for 33 yards. Rudningen had 47 yards on eight carries.

The Saints play at Kimball at 7 p.m. Friday.

KMS (0-2).................6 0 0 0 — 6

USA (2-0).................7 7 14 7 — 35

U — Myron Ripplinger 1 run (Ripplinger kick)

K — Dylan Rudningen 5 run (pass failed)

U — Eric Koetter 20 pass from Ripplinger (Ripplinger kick)

U — Dalton Lauden 1 run (Ripplinger kick)

U — Koetter 35 pass from Ripplinger (Ripplinger kick)

U — Parker Barth 9 pass from Ripplinger (Ripplinger kick)

KMS

First downs: 11 ... Rushing: 27-117 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 7-16-55-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 7-57

Rushing: Brandin Dahl 14-61, Dylan Rudningen 8-47, Caleb Collins 4-9 ... Passing: Collins 7-16-55-1 ... Receiving: Dahl 5-33, Israel Rodriguez 2-22 ... Punting: Collins 8-242 (30.2) ... Interceptions: Wyatt Jones 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Brandon Rasmussen 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Rudningen 9-4, Jones 6-2, Josh Peterson 4-2, Weston Gjerde 5-0, Dahl 4-7 ... QB sacks: None

Upsala-Swanville

First downs: 26 ... Rushing: 53-187 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-20-156-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 6-50

Rushing: Dalton Lauden 25-105, Dylan Graves 8-39 ... Passing: Myron Ripplinger 9-20-156-1 ... Receiving: Eric Koetter 5-110, Parker Barth 3-43 ... Punting: Barth 4-157 ... Interceptions: Troy Evens 1 ... Fumble recoveries: NA ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA

LQPV 25, RTR 6

Peyton Mortenson and Colton Struxness ran all over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton for a convincing 25-6 win that moved Lac qui Parle Valley to 2-0 on the season.

Mortenson ran for three touchdowns on the day as part of his 26-carry, 123-yard performance. Struxness was the workhorse, though, carrying the ball 35 times for 178 yards and a touchdown. Mortenson also led his team with six tackles.

LQPV (2-0)................. 7 12 0 6 — 25

RTR (1-1)................. 0 0 0 6 — 6

L — Peyton Mortenson 15 run (Isaac Gerdes Kick)

L — Colton Struxness 1 run (kick blocked)

L — Mortenson 3 run (pass failed)

L — Mortenson 10 run (kick fail)

R — Tate Thooft 17 pass from Cooper Hansen (conversion failed)

Lac qui Parle Valley

First downs: 22 ... Rushing: 76-324 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 2-5-7-1 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 5-35

Rushing: Colton Struxness 35-178, Peyton Mortenson 26-123 ... Passing: name not available 2-5-7-1 ... Receiving: NA ... Punting: name not available 2-45 ... Interceptions: Evan Benson 1 ... Fumble recoveries: NA ... Tackles (solo-assist): Mortenson 6 ... QB sacks: Corey Roggenbuck 1

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

First downs: 7 ... Rushing: 20-149 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 7-19-91-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 8-60

Rushing: NA ... Passing: NA ... Receiving: NA ... Punting: name not available 2-80 ... Interceptions: NA ... Fumble recoveries: NA ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA

MACCRAY 26, BLHS 12

A staunch defensive performance combined with a strong run game propelled MACCRAY to its second victory of the year on Friday in Hector.

The Wolverines jumped out to a three-score lead before the Mustangs could do anything about it and by then it was too late.

Ben Burner finished the day as the team's leading rusher, carrying the ball 29 times for 189 yards.

MACCRAY quarterback Brady Madsen had his night highlighted by a 75 yard pass to Colton Ammerman.

The Wolverines will play again on Friday at home against Brandon/Evansville while Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart will take on Hancock.

MACCRAY (2-0)................. 8 16 2 0 — 26

BLHS (1-1)................. 0 0 12 0 — 12

M — Nic Pieper 3 run (Ben Burner run)

M — Burner 14 run (Burner run)

M — Colton Ammermann 75 pass from Brady Madsen (Burner run)

B — name not available 4 run (conversion failed)

M — Safety

B — name not available 2 run (conversion failed)

MACCRAY

First downs: 11 ... Rushing: 43-222 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 6-15-128-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 8-82

Rushing: Nic Pieper 7-31, Brady Madsen 7-24, Ben Burner 29-189... Passing: Brady Madsen 6-15-128-1 ... Receiving: Colton Ammermann 3-105, Jackson Grussing 2-13, Tyler Rothmeier 1-10 ... Punting: Brady Madsen 6-60 ... Interceptions: Grussing 3, Madsen 2 ... Fumble recoveries: Grussing 1, Tyler Rothmeier 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Ammermann 2-0, Pieper 0-1, Grussing 3-1, Braden Hoekstra 3-1, Madsen 3-1, Burner 6-0, Thomas Kirking 1-0, Jakob Zuidema 2-0, Rothmeier 3-2, Kelby Jaenisch 7-2, Renick 5-2, Josh Cavaness 1-2, Sam Hillbrands 4-3, Ole Sandry 1-0 ... QB sacks: none

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

First downs: 8 ... Rushing: 40-131 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 2-14-23-5 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 4-25

Individual stats not provided

Other Friday scores:

Benson 28, YME 26, 3 OT

Dawson-Boyd 14, Canby 7

Royalton 59, BBE 0

Brandon-Evansville 33, Hancock 8

No other information about these games was available at press time