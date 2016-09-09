NLS upsets two-time reigning champ Becker

BECKER — Given the chance to pull an upset of the two-time reigning Class AAAA football champions on the road, New London-Spicer took a big gamble in overtime.

It paid off.

Brandon Adelman hit a leaping Blake Shuck in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion, lifting the Wildcats to a 42-41 upset Friday.

The conversion followed a one-yard Jackson Ness touchdown run on fourth and goal. Ness finished the game with 205 yards and three touchdowns.

After initially sending his kicking team onto the field, NLS Coach Dan Essler changed his mind, calling a timeout before giving his offense the chance to finish off the game.

It marked the second-straight road overtime game to open the season for NLS, which lost 27-21 to Glencoe-Silver-Lake last week.

Though saying his team was already playing with a lot of confidence, Essler still believes Friday's win will have a significant impact going forward.

"It's a huge confidence builder for us," he said. "Becker's an excellent football team and to beat them was a bit of a surprise."

The Wildcats host Albany in their home opener next Friday.

NLS 42, Becker 41 (OT)

NLS (1-1).................6 0 21 7 8 — 42

Becker (0-2).................7 0 13 14 7 — 41

NLS— Jackson Ness 43 run (kick failed)

B— Sydney Boros 4 run (kick)

B— Lucas Dertinger 4 pass from Josh Fobee (kick good)

NLS— Ness 56 run (Evan Haugen pass from Brandon Adelman)

B— Dertinger from Fobee 4 pass (pass failed)

NLS— Josh Soine 6 run (kick failed)

NLS— Soine 11 run (Blake Shuck kick)

NLS— Haugen 28 pass from Brandon Adelman (Shuck kick)

B— Boros 44 pass from Fobee (Dertinger kick)

B— Cale MacMillian 1 run (Dertinger kick)

B— Dertinger 10 run (Dertinger kick)

NLS— Ness 1 run (Shuck from Adelman)

NLS

First downs: 13... Rushing: 42-267 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 10-15-106-0... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 8-42

Rushing: Jackson Ness 22-205, Josh Soine 12-54, Brandon Adelman 4-11... Passing: Adelman 10-15-106-0... Receiving: Kelly Bennetts 3-41, Evan Haugen 2-38, Ness 2-13, Blake Shuck 1-8, John Perkins 2-6... Punting: Shuck 2-66 (33.0) ... Interceptions: Blake Peterson 1... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): Wyatt White 5-0, Nash Thrush 7-2, Soine 6-1, Luke Gilbertson 6-0, Ness 4-1, Peterson 1-4... QB sacks: Nick Reiper 1

Becker

First downs: 13... Rushing: 35-133 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 12-24-267-1 ... Fumbles lost: None ... Penalties: 9-67

Rushing: Boros 16-83, Cale MacMillian 13-40, Josh Fobee 6-10... Passing: Fobee 12-24-267-1... Receiving: Boros 3-122, Dertinger 5-37, Arlan Bauman 3-97, Tyler Lindquist 1-11 ... Punting: Bobby Fobee 1-37 ... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A