Prep football: Montevideo holds off Lakers' rally

Minnewaska quarterback Colin Richards gets dragged down by Montevideo's Thomas O'Malley in Saturday's game in Alexandria. Jake Schultz / Tribune

Minnewaska's Dennis VanDyke evades Montevideo's Isaac Douglas in the Lakers' 13-8 loss to the T-Hawks Saturday afternoon in Alexandria. Jake Schultz / Tribune

Montevideo's Isaac Douglas scampers in for a touchdown in the T-Hawks 13-8 win over Montevideo on Saturday in Alexandria. Jake Schultz / Tribune

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnewaska football scored its first points of the season but Montevideo was able to hold off a late Laker rally to earn a 13-8 win in Alexandria on Saturday.

The game, scheduled as a Laker home game, was played at Alexandria High School while Minnewaska's field remains under construction.

Montevideo overpowered the Lakers in the first half, scoring a touchdown in each of the first two quarters. The first came on an eight-play, run-only drive that ended on Reece Kuhlmann's three-yard touchdown run.

The Thunder Hawks scored again on Isaac Douglas' eight-yard quarterback keeper later in the second quarter.

Minnewaska, which was shut out in its season-opener against Holdingford, was kept off the board in the first half thanks to an overpowering Montevideo defense.

It was the Laker defense, though, that spurred their own offense.

Montevideo recovered a fumble in the Minnewaska red zone but the Lakers stuffed the T-Hawks four times for a turnover on downs. After their own failed drive, the Lakers were forced to punt from deep in their own end zone but forced a fumble on the punt return to regain the ball and momentum.

With 2:10 remaining in the game Minnewaska got on the board with their own quarterback keeper, this time on Colin Richards' sneak. Richards completed a pass to Jack Blevins for the two-point conversion that made it 13-8.

Minnewaska would get another chance with a minute left in the game but couldn't complete the comeback and the T-Hawks had their first win of the season.

The Lakers' schedule doesn't get any easier with a trip to Olivia to take on BOLD Friday followed by a game against Morris/Chokio-Alberta at the University of Minnesota, Morris the following week. Montevideo, on the other hand, will take on winless Sauk Centre on Friday.

Montevideo 13, Minnewaska 8

Montevideo (1-1)................. 7 6 0 0 — 13

Minnewaska (0-2)................. 0 0 0 8 — 8

Mon— Reece Kuhlmann 3 run (Blaine Sederstrom kick)

Mon— Isaac Douglas 8 run (kick failed)

MW— Colin Richards 1 run (Jack Blevins pass from Richards)

Montevideo

First downs: 14 ... Rushing: 36-145 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-19-72-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 5-31

Rushing: Riley Emery 8-43, Hunter Ward 2-1, Isaac Douglas 9-27, Blaine Sederstrom 2-7, Reece Kuhlmann 14-57 ... Passing: Douglas 9-19-72-0 ... Receiving: Emery 5-43, Sederstrom 3-20 ... Punting: Hunter Ward 2-71, Kuhlmann 3-94 ... Interceptions: Austin Sachariason 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Kuhlmann 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: Ward 1, Thomas O'Malley 1, Chase Pearson 1

Minnewaska

First downs: 10 ... Rushing: 37-87 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 8-15-45-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 5-52

Rushing: Colin Richards 9-3, Garrett Jensen 9-26, Ryan Christianson 19-58 ... Passing: Richards 8-15-45-1 ... Receiving: Dennis VanDyke 3-36, Jackson Johnsrud 1-7, Ryan Christianson 1-1, Jaeger Jergenson 3-29 ... Punting: Chris Claussen 5-162 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Jordan Koubsky 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: none

Friday's scores

Benson 28, YME 26 3 OT

The Benson Braves had to fight for their first win of the season, needing three overtime periods to down Yellow Medicine East in Granite Falls on Friday night.

Benson struck first with a 42-yard pass from Layton Connelly to Max Peterson but the point after kick was blocked to keep the game at 6-0. YME then used a pair of big runs for touchdowns to take a 12-6 lead. The Sting kept the Braves in check for a good portion of the remaining minutes but Connelly put his team back on top with another touchdown throw, this time to Brett Sulier.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first overtime period and traded touchdowns over the next two periods but a failed YME conversion in the third overtime gave the Braves the victory.

Benson and YME went about the game in very different ways. The Braves ran for only 39 yards while the Sting gained 241 yards on the ground. Benson and Connelly, however, were far more proficient in the air, throwing for 248 yards compared to YME's 56.

Benson will ride this momentum into a tough matchup on Friday at home against Morris/Chokio-Alberta and YME will face fellow week two loser ACGC in Grove City.

Benson (1-1)................. 6 0 0 6 0 8 8 — 28

YME (1-1).................0 12 0 0 0 8 6 — 26

B— Max Peterson 42 pass from Layton Connelly (kick blocked)

Y— Bryce Schmidt 28 run (kick failed)

Y— Austin Friese 75 run (kick failed)

B— Brett Sulier 23 pass from Connelly (kick failed)

Y— Friese 17 pass from Tom Lindstrom (Friese run)

B— Sulier 10 run (Peterson pass from Connelly)

B— Sulier 10 run (Peterson pass from Connelly)

Y— Friese 1 run (run failed)

Benson

First downs: 10 ... Rushing: 30-49 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 12-26-248-1 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 5-45

Rushing: Brett Sulier 10-34, Max Peterson 4-29, Layton Connelly 14-1 ... Passing: Connelly 12-26-248-1 ... Receiving: Peterson 6-186, Ty Hedman 2-8, Zach Burns 2-15, Justin Goosen 1-16, Sulier 1-23 ... Punting: Connelly 5-140 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Devin Vergin 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Sulier 6-9, Vergin 3-9, Matt Connolly 23-9, Shawn Aarhus 3-7, Aaron Zosel 2-7, Jared Knutson 1-6, Shane Flower 2-4, Zack Sonnabend 2-3, Layton Connelly 1-4, Justin Goossen 2-2, Max Peterson 2-1, Ross Grussing 0-3, Sam Lundebrek 0-2, Anthony Johnson 1-1, Ty Hedman 0-2, Hunter Gonnerman 1-0 ... QB sacks: Vergin 2, Peterson 1, Aarhus 1

YME

First downs: 10 ... Rushing: 53-241 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-8-56-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 12-75

Rushing: Austin Friese 18-139, Garrett Nordang 6-28, Bryce Schmidt 9-55, Cole Hatch 14-49, Tom Lindstrom 1-0, Jordan Odegaard 1-(-11)... Passing: Lindstrom 3-6-44-0, Friese 1-2-12-0 ... Receiving: Friese 2-38, Nordang 1-12, Bryce Schmidt 1-6 ... Punting: Brandon Schmidt 6-194 ... Interceptions: Friese 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: Jeseritz 1, Ethan Beckler 1

Royalton 59, BBE 0

BBE ran into a buzzsaw in Royalton on Friday night, getting trounced 59-0.

The Jaguars allowed 22 points in the first half and it didn't get much easier after that. Royalton was efficient in it's offense as quarterback Gavin Suska completed five of six passes for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the ground, five different ball carriers scored a touchdown including Riley Smieja who scored twice on 79 yards.

BBE will look to get their first win of the season on Friday with a home game against Browerville/Eagle Valley (2-0).

BBE (0-2).................0 0 0 0 — 0

Royalton (2-0)................. 22 22 7 8 — 59

R— Riley Smieja 2 run (Cole Wentland run)

R— Smieja 18 run (Wentland run)

R— Michael Petron 37 pass from Gavin Suska (conversion failed)

R— Petron 27 pass from Suska (conversion failed

R— Austin Zapzalka 1 run (Smieja run)

R— Wentland 47 run (Smieja run)

R— Randale Fernelius 3 run (Louis Fulford kick)

R— Jackson Held 1 run (Sam Costanzo run)

BBE

First downs: 6 ... Rushing: 31-91 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 6-12-35-2 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 5-50

Rushing: Isaiah Gilbert 10-51, Thaniel Cebulla 5-19, Adam Jaeger 6-15, Tyler Bents 4-7, Tait Linder 2-2, Jackson Mitchell 1-0, Ryan Illies 3-(-3) ... Passing: Cebulla 3-4-25-1 , Illies 3-8-10-1 ... Receiving: Bents 3-15, Jaeger 3-10 ... Punting: Jacob Weller 5-125 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): Jaeger 6-5, Jonah Voss 3-8, Seth Roering 3-5, Illies 3-2, Trevor Kern 2-0, Gilbert 2-3, Thomas Kollman 1-4, Dylan Kampsen 1-0, Ethan Schwinghammer 1-3, Weller 1-1, Ben Schumann 1-1, Ben Boie 1-4, Tristan Nelson 1-3, Brady Nelson 0-1, Jaden Pastian 0-2, Robert Wold 0-1 ... QB sacks: none

Royalton

First downs: 15 ... Rushing: 37-248 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-6-115-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 6-50

Rushing: Cole Wentland 8-115, Riley Smieja 16-79, Randale Fernelius 2-22, David Wimer 3-17, Austin Zapzalka 3-8 ... Passing: Gavin Suska 5-6-115-2 ... Receiving: Michael Petron 2-64, Jason Kasella 1-20 ... Punting: Wimer 1-46, Caleb Smieja 1-28 ... Interceptions: Petron 1, Colton Murphy 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): Tanner Weaver 1, Jeremiah Nichols 1, Gabe Novak 1, Wimer 1, Louis Fulford 1 ... QB sacks: none

Brandon-Evansville 33, Hancock 8

A big day for Hancock's Andrew Shaw wasn't enough as the Owls lost to Brandon-Evansville on Friday night in Brandon.

Shaw and quarterback Kaleb Koehl showed some strong chemistry in the loss as Shaw finished the day with 11 catches for 130 yards. Koehl also had a decent day, completing 18 of 30 passes for 219 yards.

The major problem for the Owls was their inability to convert that yardage into touchdowns. The Chargers outgained Hancock 324-281 but they were much more efficient with their scoring plays, working for five touchdowns.

Hancock (0-2)................. 0 0 0 8 — 8

Brandon-Evansville (x-x)................. 13 6 0 14 — 33

B— name not available 11 run (Tanner Bitzan kick)

B— name not available 7 run (kick failed)

B— name not available 18 run (conversion failed)

B— name not available 5 run (conversion successful)

H— Kaleb Koehl 4 run (Andrew Shaw run)

B— name not available 2 run

Hancock

First downs: 15 ... Rushing: 18-62 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 18-30-219-2 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 6-47

Rushing: Zachary Copa 11-26, Kaleb Koehl 4-21, Josh Birr 1-(-4) ... Passing: Koehl 18-30-219-2 ... Receiving: Andrew Shaw 11-130, Chandler Gramm 5-59, Tyler Reese 2-30 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Gramm 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Gramma 9-6, Reese 5-11, Shaw 4-2, Koehl 4-1, Cody Greiner 2-5, Taylor Zeltwanger 2-5, Ryan Ascheman 1-4, Michael Milander 1-2, Birr 1-5, Copa 1-1, Alex Feuchtenberger 0-4, Warren Osterman 0-1 ... QB sacks: Reese 1

Brandon-Evansville

First downs: 20 ... Rushing: 54-255 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-9-69-0 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 4-28

Rushing: Taylor Bitzan 19-119, McKenon Plaster 29-118, Kevin Campbell 2-14, Jake Hintermeister 1-7... Passing: Campbell 3-7-41-0 ... Receiving: Plaster 3-40, Darrin Wibstad 1-16, Hintermeister 1-13 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: Jake Nohre 1, Campbell 1... Fumble recoveries: NA ... Tackles (solo-assist): Nohre 5-5, Hintermeister 4-1, Tyler Bitzan 3-6, James Strese 3-1, Tanner Bitzan 2-3 ... QB sacks: none