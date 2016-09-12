Minnewaska keeps rolling on

Erin Loterbauer returns a ball in her No. 1 singles match against Minnewaska's Joelle Thorfinnson on Monday in New London. Jake Schultz / Tribune

New London-Spicer's Shea Oman returns a serve from her Minnewaska opponent. Oman, along with Kylie Thompson, earned the sole Wildcat victory of the day in No. 1 doubles. Jake Schultz / Tribune

NEW LONDON—The New London-Spicer tennis team grabbed a single victory in Monday's 6-1 loss to Minnewaska in New London.

The Wildcats' No. 1 doubles team of Kylie Thompson and Shea Oman were the team's lone winners, beating Minnewaska's Anna Vold and Greta Reichmann. They held a 5-4 lead in the first set before ultimately losing it in the tiebreaker but battled back to win the second set 6-3. In the tiebreaker, Kylie Thompson slammed the door shut with a overhead smash to win the tiebreaker set.

"Kylie and Shea had their best match of the season," Wildcat head coach Beth Pederson said. "I couldn't be prouder of them. They haven't reached their full potential as a doubles team yet so I am excited to see the match where that happens."

Minnewaska was dominant in the rest of the matches. Danielle Thorfinnson defeated April Groff in straight sets at No. 2 singles and Myranda Thoen and Raelynn Wildman each won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 3 and 4 singles.

The Wildcats and Lakers both play again today with NLS visiting Annandale and Minnewaska making a trip to Montevideo.

Minnewaska 6, NLS 1

Singles

(1) Joelle Thorfinnson, M, def. Erin Loterbauer 6-4 6-3 (2) Danielle Thorfinnson, M, def. April Groff 6-0 6-0 (3) Myranda Thoen, M, def. Ruby Parsons 6-0 6-1 (4) Raelynn Wildman, M, def. Ava Hanson 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Kylie Thompson/Shea Oman, N, def. Anna Vold/Greta Reichmann 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 10-7 (2) Madelynn Reichmann/Aiden Riley, M, def. Michelle Johnson/Emma Spors 6-3 6-2 (3) Cammy Mithon.Hannah Orlowski, M, def. Annika Spors and Jenna Proehl 6-1 6-2