Volleyball: Annandale too much for Wildcats

ANNANDALE — New London-Spicer couldn't get anything going against Annandale and lost a Wright County Conference match in three sets on Thursday.

Annandale prevailed 25-22, 25-19 and 25-17.

The Wildcats kept it close but couldn't breakthrough on their way to another loss. Erin Tebben and Brennah Bergh each knocked down seven kills and had seven digs, and Anika Olson had seven kills and eight digs.

Annandale 3, NLS 0

NLS (3-6)............................ 22 19 17

Annandale (4-7).............................. 25 25 25

New London-Spicer

Serving (aces): Anika Olson 1, Hunter Paffrath 3, Erin Tebben 1, Kabrie Weber 2 ... Set assists: Brooke Beuning 27, Jordan King 1 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 7, Ashton Engelke 1, Brennah Bergh 7, Beuning 1, Tebben 7, Weber 5 ... Blocking (aces): Tebben 1, King 1, Weber 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Olson 8, Bergh 7, Beuning 7, Emily Novak 5, Tebben 7

Annandale

Stats not provided

GSL 3, Litchfield 1

Litchfield took the third set but couldn't sustain the momentum in a Wright County Conference match against Glencoe-Silver Lake on Thursday in Litchfield.

The Dragons' Macy Huhner had 14 kills and 10 digs, and Brynne Wahl had nine kills, 21 set assists, a pair of service aces and 23 digs.

GSL............................ 25 25 21 25

Litchfield.............................. 20 15 25 25

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Stats not provided

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Kyndra Beavers 2, Brynne Wahl 2, Macy Huhner 1, Kassie King 2 ... Set assists: Wahl 21, Ashley Sangren 12 ... Hitting (kills): Wahl 9, Madison Larson 1, Sangren 7, Huhner 14, Jasmin Estrada 2, Hallie Euerle 8, King 2 ... Blocking (aces): Estrada 1, King 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Beavers 8, Wahl 23, Sangren 15, Huhner 10, King 20

West Central

Morris/CA 3, Minnewaska 0

Morris/Chokio-Alberta, ranked No. 5 in Class AA, ran its season-opening win streak to six games with a sweep of Minnewaska on Thursday,

Brooke Gillespie led the Tigers with 13 kills and Jenna Howden had six. Karly Fehr had 28 set assists.

The Lakers' Abby VerSteeg had nine kills and Ellie Danielson had seven.

Minnewaska............................ 17 13 9

Morris/CA (6-0).............................. 25 25 25

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): None ... Set assists: Taylor Amundson 15 ... Hitting (kills): Abby VerSteeg 9, Amundson 1, Ellie Danielson 7, Carley Stewart 1 ... Blocking (aces): Danielson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): VerSteeg 16, Makenzia Zemke 5, Amundson 8, Carly Stewart 8, Bailey Stewart 22

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 2, Ashley Solvie 4, Koral Tolifson 3 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 28 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 13, Jenna Howden 6, Ashley Solvie 5, Jenna Larsen 5, Nicole Solvie 4 ... Blocking (aces): Brooke Gillespie 1, Howden 2, Larsen 4 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 5, Fehr 8, Riley Decker 12, Tolifson 6

Sauk Centre 3, BOLD 0

The Mainstreeters roughed up BOLD in a West Central Conference match on Thursday.

BOLD's Makenna Steffel had 11 kills, nine set assists and two blocks, and Makayla Snow had five kills, five blocks and 10 digs.

Sauk Centre............................ 25 25 25

BOLD.............................. 17 20 16

Sauk Centre

Stats not provided

BOLD

Serving (aces): Taylor Sagedahl 2, Emily Gass 1, Makenna Steffel 1 ... Set assists: Makayla Snow 13, Makenna Steffel 9 ... Hitting (kills): Steffel 11, Snow 5, Elsa Skeie 5, Sagedahl 4 ... Blocking (aces): Snow 5, Skeie 2, Steffel 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Sagedahl 20, Gass 15, Snow 10

Benson 3, ACGC 2

It took five sets but Benson edged out ACGC on Thursday night on the road.

Sophie Ascheman made her way into almost every statistical category that included 10 kills, three solo blocks and nine digs.

For the Falcons, who were dominant in their two set wins, Maree Lee had 24 set assists.

Benson............................ 25 16 9 25 15

ACGC.............................. 22 25 25 10 13

Benson

Serving (aces): Nicole Berens 1, Sophie Ascheman 1, Kaitlyn Knutson 3, Amanda Nissen 2 ... Set assists: Courtney McNeill 14, Knutson 21, Presley Gonnerman 1 ... Hitting (kills): Megan Amundson 11, Danielle Himley 1, Ascheman 10, Nissen 6, Gonnerman 4, Victoria Pagel 4 ... Blocking (aces): Amundson 1, Ascheman 3, Nissen 1, Pagel 5 ... Digs (5 or more): Berens 12, Amundson 11, Ascheman 9, McNeill 5, Nissen 10

ACGC

Serving (aces): Addison Bernstein 1, Alex Hovey 1, Brenna Anderson 1, Kendra Miller 2, Madison Denton 1 ... Set assists: Maree Lee 24 ... Hitting (kills): Bernstein 4, Brenna Anderson 2, Miller 3, Denton 4, Micayla Hobson 3, Rylie Wilner 8, Taryn Reinke 4 ... Blocking (aces): Bernstein 2, Anderson 3, Miller 1, Denton 4, Lee 1, Hobson 2, Wilner 2, Reinke 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Rayanna McRoberts 6, Wilner 5, Reinke 6

Montevideo 3, Melrose 1

Montevideo outlasted Melrose in the first set on Thursday at home and finished the job in four sets.

Melrose kept it close for the first three sets before being pummeled in the final set 25-12.

Sarah Sulflow led Montevideo with 30 set assists.

Melrose............................ 27 19 25 12

Montevideo.............................. 29 25 23 25

Melrose

Statistics not available

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Sydney Bednar 2, Breanna Welling 1, Jessica Tastad 1, Ashley McKee 1 ... Set assists: Abby Olson 1, Kamren Saue 12, Sarah Sulflow 30 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 12, Molly Reeves 3, Kami Ochsendorf 2, Jessica Tastad 17, Alex Wolner 1, McKee 4, Kaylee Glomstad 4 ... Blocking (aces): Olson 3, Reeves 2, Ochsendorf 4, Tastad 7, McKee 3, Glomstad 4 ... Digs (5 or more): Bednar 12, Olson 16, Saue 8, Welling 5, Sulflow 5

Camden

Minneota 3, Dawson-Boyd 0

Minneota came into Dawson-Boyd expecting a win and the Vikings weren't disappointed. The Blackjacks only managed double-digit points in the first set and couldn't get any momentum going after that.

Minneota (7-3)............................ 25 25 25

Dawson-Boyd (0-10).............................. 11 9 6

Minneota

Stats not provided

Dawson-Boyd

Serving (aces): Olivia Stratmoe 1 ... Set assists: Katie Willander 5, Lydia Aafedt 1, Megan Myers 2 ... Hitting (kills): Avery Bartunek 1, Mary Bothun 5, Stratmoe 2 ... Blocking (aces): none ... Digs (5 or more): Willander 7, Jalynn Popma 10, Lily Olson 5

TMB 3, YME 1

Yellow Medicine East took a set off the No. 2-ranked team in Class A before falling to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in four games on Thursday in Granite Falls.

Makayla Dyrdahl led the Sting with 10 kills and three blocks, and Madison Hinz had 23 set assists, five kills, a block and eight digs.

TMB............................ 25 25 23 25

YME.............................. 15 21 25 12

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

Stats not provided

Yellow Medicine East

Serving (aces): Meeghen Dahlager 1, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 3 ... Set assists: Madison Hinz 23 ... Hitting (kills): Hinz 5, Dahlager 3, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 3, Anna McCosh 2, Sam Anderson 2, Makayla Dyrdahl 10 ... Blocking (aces): Hinz 1, Dahlager 1, McCosh 2, Makayla Dyrdahl 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Ali Miller 5, Hinz 8, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 8, Makayla Dyrdahl 8

RCW 3, Lakeview 2

Renville County West's Britney Marr finished with 15 kills and 26 digs as the Jaguars defeated Lakeview in a Camden Conference match on Thursday in Renville.

Emma Rice had 11 kills, two blocks and six digs, and Avery Elfering had 31 set assists and 16 digs.

The Jaguars play host to Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lakeview............................ 24 25 25 21 14

RCW.............................. 26 22 16 25 15

Lakeview

Stats not provided

Renville County West

Serving (aces): Avery Elfering 2, Britney Marr 1, Brooke Engstrom 1, Reanna Flom 1, Emma Rice 2 ... Set assists: Elfering 31, Steph Zaske 1, Marr 1, Flom 2 ... Hitting (kills): Elfering 4, Zaske 1, Emily Filzen 6, Carli Krogman 6, Marr 15, Brooke Harder 1, Flom 1, Rice 11 ... Blocking (aces): Filzen 6, Krogman 1, Rice 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Elfering 16, Zaske 37, Krogman 7, Marr 26, Engstrom 7, Felicia Garcia 11, Rice 6

RTR 3, LQPV 0

The Eagles had a tough time with Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Thursday in a Camden Conference match at Lac qui Parle Valley High School.

Kelsea Lund made her way into almost every statistical category as she moved to the setter position for her first match of the season, replacing Karly Siedschlag who moved to right hitter. Haley Wollschlager is now the libero and was second on the team with eight digs.

RTR............................ 25 25 25

LQPV.............................. 10 10 19

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Stats not provided

Lac qui Parle Valley

Serving (aces): Kelsea Lund 1, Kylee Larsen 2, Karly Siedschlag 1, Haley Wollschalger 1 ... Set assists: Lund 16 ... Hitting (kills): Taniah Tosel 6, Kylee Larsen 4, Katlyn Gades 4, Lindsay Kranz 2, Siedschlag 2 ... Blocking (aces): Kranz 2, Siedschlag 1, Lund 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Wollschlager 8, Lund 9, Tosel 5, Siedschlag 6

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 3, Holdingford 2

The Bulldogs held off the Huskers in a marathon match on Thursday.

Three of the five sets were decided by two points and two went to extra points.

Katelyn Dingmann led the Bulldogs with 16 kills and Sarah Schaefer was right behind with 15.

Paynesville............................ 24 25 27 23 15

Holdingford.............................. 26 12 25 25 9

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Sydney Riley 2, Molly Stang 3, Skylar Bayer 2, Katelyn Dingmann 2 ... Set assists: Riley 22, Stang 24 ... Hitting (kills): Bayer 4, Olivia Riley 5, Sarah Schaefer 15, Jacqulin Hoeft 4, Katelyn Dingmann 16, Abby Schaefer 6, Richelle Buermann 1, Grace Lang 1 ... Blocking (aces): Bayer 1, Schaefer 3, Hoeft 6, Dingmann 1, Schaefer 5 ... Digs (5 or more): S. Riley 9, Stang 10, Bayer 5, O. Riley 23, Dingmann 7, Schaefer 5, Megan Beckius 15, Buermann 38

Holdingford

Stats not provided

BBE 3, Pierz 2

Morgan Gronli powered Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to a five-set win over Pierz on Thursday night in Belgrade.

Gronli led the team with 21 kills and 17 digs. She also had three of the team's 15 service aces.

Tessa Halvorson and Karsee Kampsen shared the setting duties as they totaled 53.

Pierz............................ 25 25 15 25 15

BBE (3-7).............................. 27 21 25 22 17

Pierz

Stats not provided

BBE

Serving (aces): Morgan Gronli 3, Tessa Halvorson 3, Ally Gruber 5, Hailey Braegelman 3, Karsee Kampsen 1 ... Set assists: Halvorson 26, Katherine Mastey 1, Karsee Kampsen 27, Nicole Wesbur 1 ... Hitting (kills): Gronli 21, Sarah Feely 8, Ally Gruber 16, Kendra Schmitz 1, Mastey 4, Jordy Steffensen 9 ... Blocking (aces): Gronli 1, Gruber 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Gronli 17, Halvorson 10, Feely 6, Gruber 10, Braegelman 15, Steffensen 5, Kampsen 7

Pheasant

Wheaton 3, Hancock 0

Hancock stayed close but couldn't mount a third-set rally against Wheaton on Thursday in Hancock.

Wheaton............................ 25 25 25

Hancock.............................. 19 23 14

Wheaton

Statistics not available

Hancock

Serving (aces): Sabrina Mattson 1 ... Set assists: Mattson 6 ... Hitting (kills): Tess Steiner 1, Kassandra Algarate 1, Sabrina Mattson 2, Ana Chivira 1 ... Blocking (aces): Algarate 1, Chivira 3, A. Mattson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 10, S. Mattson 10, Algarate 9, H. Mattson 5, A. Mattson 5