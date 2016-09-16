Search
    WCT Sports Show talks Willmar Warhawks hockey, Willmar boys soccer and Morris/CA volleyball

    By Tribune News Today at 2:03 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    In this episode, Clay and Jake talk Willmar Warhawks hockey, Willmar boys soccer and Morris/CA volleyball.

    Willmar Warhawks hockey opens their season this weekend.

    Willmar and Morris/CA are undefeated in their respective sports with the Cardinals almost halfway through their season.

    The Tigers are currently ranked No. 5 in Class AA.

    For all previous espisodes of WCT Sports Show, please click here.

     
    Explore related topics:sportsprepWCT Sports ShowCardinalsTigersWarHawkssoccervideoVolleyballClay CunninghamJake Schultz
