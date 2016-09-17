Prep Football: Blackjacks thump Eagles

DAWSON— Eli Weber scored three touchdowns and Dawson-Boyd got another dominant defensive performance in a 45-7 blowout of Lac qui Parle Valley in football Friday.

A battle of unbeatens was far less competitive than many may have expected, as the Blackjacks held a strong Eagle rushing attack to just 3.5 yards a carry.They also surrendered just 16 passing yards and forced three turnovers.

Weber had 175 yards from scrimmage and scored on a 71-yard punt return, a 48-yard pass and a 28-yard run.

Dawson-Boyd's Bentley Boike had a game-high 94 yards rushing for Dawson-Boyd, which ran for 256 as a team.

Colton Struxness had the lone Eagles score on an 11-yard run in the second quarter.

Dawson-Boyd is at Minneota next week, while LQPV hosts Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Dawson-Boyd 45, LQPV 7

LQPV (2-1).................0 7 0 0 — 7

Dawson-Boyd (3-0)................. 7 14 13 11— 45

D— Bentley Boike 4 run (Joseph Furter kick)

D— Colton Husby 2 run (Furter kick)

D— Eli Weber 71 punt return (Furter kick)

L— Colton Struxness 11 run (Struxness kick)

D— Weber 48 pass from Alex Swenson (Furter kick)

D— Weber 28 run (Furter kick)

D— Furter 31 field goal

D— Name not provided 25 run (Conversion successful)

LQPV

First downs: N/A ... Rushing: 36-128 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-10-16-0 ... Fumbles lost: 3 ... Penalties: 4-10

Rushing: Peyton Mortenson 18-41, Evan Benson 2-32, Colton Struxness 9-31, Isaac Gerdes 1-10, Layton Wittnebel 2-6, Gerald Piotter 1-4, Carson Buer 1-1, Rest of team 2-3... Passing: Benson 3-10-16-0... Receiving: Ross Olson 1-10, Korbin Kells 1-3, Mortenson 1-3... Punting: Clayton Beck 6-37 ... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A

Dawson-Boyd

First downs: N/A... Rushing: 46-256 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-7-79-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 6-25

Rushing: Bentley Boike 17-94, Colton Husby 13-44, Eli Weber 4-39, Josh Anyasike 2-24, Cole Kosbab 1-4, Rest of team 9-51... Passing: Alex Swenson 4-7-79-0... Receiving: Weber 3-63, Boike 1-16... Punting: Team 1-40 ... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: Boike, Zach Powelson and Other 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Colton Husby 3-2, Boike 1-4... QB sacks: N/A

YME 12, ACGC 6

Austin Friese ran for a 10-yard touchdown in overtime and Yellow Medicine East's defense held ACGC on its OT possession as the Sting improved to 2-1 on Friday in its second overtime game in two weeks.

The Sting, which lost in OT to Benson last week, opened the scoring on Friese's 4-yard TD run in the third quarter.

ACGC tied the game in the fourth quarter when Jaren Kaddatz connected with Ryan Amdahl on a 25-yard TD throw.

Friese finished with 73 yards on 20 carries and the Falcons' Kaddatz ran for 66 yards and threw for 80. Adam Johnson led ACGC with 18 carries for 89 yards.

YME.................0 0 6 0 6 — 12

ACGC.................0 0 0 6 0 — 6

Y — Austin Friese 4 (run failed)

A — Ryan Amdahl 25 pass from Jaren Kaddatz (kick failed)

Y — Friese 10 run (kick failed)

Yellow Medicine East

First downs: 10 ... Rushing: 40-141 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-8-55-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 2-25

Rushing: Austin Friese 20-73, Bryce Schmidt 4-41, Cole Hatch 10-26 ... Passing: Tommy Lindstrom 4-8-55-0 ... Receiving: Colton Antonson 3-55, Jordan Odegard 1-0 ... Punting: Brandon Schmidt 5-180 (36.0) ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: NA ... Tackles (solo-assist): Garrett Nordang 7-4, Friese 1-13, Brandon Schmidt 5-3, Odegard 4-1, Nicholas Lindstrom 2-5 ... QB sacks: None

ACGC

First downs: 18 ... Rushing: 44-198 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 10-19-109-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 3-25

Rushing: Adam Johnson 18-89, Jaren Kaddatz 14-66, Jeremy Nelson 12-43 ... Passing: Kaddatz 9-18-80-0, Nelson 1-1-29-0 ... Receiving: Rylan Molinaro 6-70, Ryan Amdahl 1-25, Johnson 2-16, Nelson 1-(-2) ... Punting: Johnson 1-41, Kaddatz 1-36 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Adam Johnson 3-15, Dillon Gratz 1-8, Wyatt Renne 1-7, Elliot Gratz 0-7, Jeremy Nelson 3-1 ... QB sacks: Johnson 0.5, D. Gratz 0.5

BOLD 26, Minnewaska 0

Gavin Vosika caught a 50-yard touchdown pass, ran 60 yards for another score and Hayden Tersteeg and Austin Einerson also scored in BOLD's big West Central Conference win on Friday in Olivia.

BOLD's Jordan Sagedahl completed four passes for 100 yards and the scoring passes to Vosika and Einerson.

The Warriors held Minnewaska to 28 total yards in the second half. Tersteeg had a team-high 10 tackles and Luke Ryan was in on nine stops and he and Gio Adamski picked off Lakers passes.

The 3-0 Warriors play host to Benson at 7 p.m. Friday.

Minnewaska.................0 0 0 0 — 0

BOLD................. 7 7 0 12 — 26

B — Gavin Vosika 50 pass from Jordan Sagedahl (Jack Peppel kick)

B — Hayden Tersteeg 8 run (Peppel kick)

B — Vosika 60 run (kick failed)

B — Austin Einerson 13 pass from Sagedahl (kick failed)

Minnewaska

First downs: 7 ... Rushing: 32-67 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 8-14-84-2 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 10-87

Rushing: Ryan Christianson 10-32, Garrett Jensen 11-29, Colin Richards 9-9 ... Passing: Richards 8-14-84-2 ... Receiving: Jackson Johnsrud 2-42, Jack Blevins 2-31 ... Punting: Chris Claussen 5-144 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: None

BOLD

First downs: 9 ... Rushing: 37-195 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-10-100-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 4-23

Rushing: Gavin Vosika 5-85, Austin Einerson 11-52, Hayden Tersteeg 11-36, John Burman 4-7 ... Passing: Jordan Sagedahl 4-10-100-0 ... Receiving: Vosika 3-87, Einerson 1-13 ... Punting: Luke Ryan 2-67 ... Interceptions: Gio Adamski 1, Ryan 1 ... Fumble recoveries: NA ... Tackles (solo-assist): Tersteeg 6-4, Ryan 5-4, John Schulte 3-3, Jack Peppel 3-2 ... QB sacks: Ryan 1, Brendan Dunn 1

Litchfield 22, Delano 7

Josh Prahl accounted for three touchdowns and the Dragons improved to 3-0

Prahl had a game-high 110 yards on the ground while Logan Nelson added 90.

Litchfield's run defense was equally impressive, allowing just 34 yards on 25 carries.

The game was called with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, when Delano quarterback Mike Shoultz had to be taken off in an ambulance.

The Dragons face to 2-1 Dassel-Cokato on the road next Friday.

Delano (1-2)................7 0 0 0. — 7

Litchfield (3-0).................7 8 0 7 — 22

L— Brandt Pedersen 13 pass from Josh Prahl (Tom DePotter kick)

D— Nick Schreyer 1 run (Evan Tolkkinen kick)

L— Prahl 1 run (Brandon Nelson pass from Prahl)

L— Prahl 1 run (DePotter kick

Delano

First downs: 7... Rushing: 25-34 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 8-19-72-0 ... Fumbles lost: 3 ... Penalties: 4-23

Rushing: Mike Shoultz 10-33, Nick Schreyer 7-8... Passing: Shoultz 8-19-72-0... Receiving: Schreyer 3-25, Dylan Gilmer 2-20... Punting: Schreyer 4-32.3 ... Interceptions: Gabe Halonen 1... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A

Litchfield

First downs: 16... Rushing: 44-201 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 7-16-95-1 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 6-58

Rushing: Josh Prahl 27-110, Logan Nelson 16-90, Brandon Nelson 1-1... Passing: Prahl 7-16-95-1... Receiving: Dylan Madsen 4-40, B. Nelson 2-42, Brandt Pederson 1-13... Punting: Prahl 4-24.8... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: Steve Orzolek, Jon Madsen and Kal Jackman all with 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Josh Madsen 4-5, Jackman 1-6, Jack Osterberg 3-3, Carter Wattenhofer 1-5, Nolan Dietel 3-2, Jon Madsen 3-2... QB sacks: Jackman 1

Morris/CA 41, Benson 21

Benson hung tough with Morris/Chokio-Alberta in the first half but the Braves lost top defensive player Brett Sulier with an injury and the Tigers piled up 20 unanswered points after halftime in a West Central Conference game on Friday in Benson.

MCA continues to power the ball on the ground, rolling up 451 rushing yards. Toby Sayles ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, Jacob Zosel ran for 207 yards and a score and Ryan Dietz carried for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Benson's Layton Connelly threw for 140 yards and TD passes to Ty Hedman and Max Peterson, and Sulier ran for a score before leaving the game.

Benson plays at BOLD at 7 p.m. Friday in Olivia.

Morris/CA (3-0).................7 14 14 6 — 41

Benson (1-2).................8 7 0 6 — 21

M — Toby Sayles 63 run (Eli Grove kick)

B — Ty Hedman 4 pass from Layton Connelly (Connelly run)

M — Ryan Dietz 1 run (Sayles run)

M — Sayles 2 run (run failed)

B — Brett Sulier 6 run (Connelly kick)

M — Dietz 2 run (Jacob Zosel run)

M — Zosel 31 run (kick blocked)

M — Sayles 11 run (kick blocked)

B — Max Peterson 35 pass from Connelly (pass failed)

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: 18 ... Rushing: 53-451 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 1-2-27-0 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 5-35

Rushing: Jacob Zosel 18-207, Toby Sayles 11-154, Ryan Dietz 15-77 ... Passing: Sayles 1-2-27-0 ... Receiving: Jared Rohloff 1-27 ... Punting: Joseph Kleinwolterink 1-44 ... Interceptions: Chase Metzger 1 ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: Dakota Luetke 1, Paul Hockert 1

Benson

First downs: 14 ... Rushing: 37-97 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 11-22-140-1 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 8-57

Rushing: Layton Connelly 13-46, Aaron Zosel 10-45, Brett Sulier 7-20, Hunter Gonnerman 2-7 ... Passing: Connelly 11-21-140-1, Gonnerman 0-1-0-0 ... Receiving: Max Peterson 6-104, Ty Hedman 3-22, Zach Burns 1-7, Justin Goossen 1-7 ... Punting: Connelly 3-34.0 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: A. Zosel 1, Shawn Aarhus 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Aarhus 3-7, Sulier 3-5, Jared Knutson 4-4, A. Zosel 1-6, Goossen 4-2, Peterson 2-4, Devin Vergin 2-4, Matt Connolly 2-4 ... QB sacks: None

KMS 8, Kimball 7

KMS' Caleb Collins ran for a touchdown and threw to Weston Gjerde for the two-point conversion as the Saints won a defensive struggle against Kimball on Friday in Kimball.

The Saints' defense allowed just 20 rushing yards, intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and Ryan Torkelson batted down four Cubs passes.

KMS goes for its second victory of the season playing host to West Central at 7 p.m. Friday in Murdock.

KMS.................0 0 8 0 — 8

Kimball.................0 7 0 0 — 7

Kimball — Darius Westrich 35 pass from Drew Gustafson (Michael Hoffmann kick)

KMS — Caleb Collins 1 run (Weston Gjerde pass from Collins)

KMS

First downs: 7 ... Rushing: 39-94 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-10-95-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 8-60

Rushing: Dylan Rudningen 10-48, Brandin Dahl 21-41, Caleb Collins 8-(-3) ... Passing: Collins 5-10-95-1 ... Receiving: Josh Peterson 1-68, Rudningen 2-13, Dahl 1-13, Israel Rodriguez 1-1 ... Punting: Collins 7-224 ... Interceptions: Brandon Rasmussen 1, Collins 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Wyatt Jones 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Rudningen 8-2, Jones 3-4, Dahl 4-1, Weston Gjerde 4-1, Ryan Torkelson 3-1 ... QB sacks: None

Kimball

First downs: 6 ... Rushing: 20-10 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 12-33-174-2 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 7-41

Rushing: Zach Garding 8-9 ... Passing: Drew Gustafson 12-33-174-2 ... Receiving: Mason Hennen 4-42, Darius Westrich 3-57 ... Punting: Garding 6-217 ... Interceptions: Nathan Bossen 1 ... Fumble recoveries: 1

Other Friday Scores

Sauk Centre 32, Montevideo 14

Brandon-Evansville 37, MACCRAY 18

Browerville 30, BBE 6

Box scores for these games will be in Monday's Tribune