Wildcats have no answer for Huskies run game

NLS' Luke Gilbertson, No. 3, dives on a loose ball following a first-quarter Albany fumble Friday. The play was one of the few highlights for the Wildcat defense, which surrendered (#) yards in a 42-26 loss. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

NEW LONDON— Alex Wolf rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and Albany ran all over New London-Spicer for a 42-26 football win Friday.

Coming off an emotional upset of Becker the week before, things turned sour immediately for the Wildcats, who fumbled the opening kickoff.

Starting at the NLS 26, the Huskies took advantage of the blunder, capping the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run by Derek Mellesmoen.

After falling behind 14-0, the Wildcat offense looked ready to enter a shootout, scoring on three-straight possessions.

Unfortunately, they scored just six points in the second half, and the defense never found its footing, allowing 342 yards on the ground.

The Huskies dominated possession, running 70 plays to NLS' 47.

Jackson Ness led the NLS offense, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns. His best play came at the end of the first quarter, when he put the Wildcats on the board with a 60-yard score.

Quarterback Brandon Adelman finished 8-of-20 for 154 yards. He threw a terrific 29-yard touchdown pass in tight coverage John Perkins in the second quarter. He was also intercepted once.

The 1-2 Wildcats look to rebound next week when they host 1-2 St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m.

Albany 42, NLS 26

Albany (2-1)................. 14 14 7 7 — 42

New London-Spicer (1-2).................7 13 0 6 — 26

A— Derek Mellesmoen 11 run (Devin Wenning run)

A— Wenning 11 run (kick failed)

N— Jackson Ness 60 run (Blake Shuck kick)

A— Alex Wolf 3 run (Wolf kick)

N— John Perkins 29 pass from Brandon Adelman (Shuck kick)

A— Johnny Goehring 61 pass from Ethan Hylia (Wolf kick)

N— Wyatt White 2 run (kick failed)

A— Wolf 1 run (Wolf kick)

N— Ness 1 run (kick failed)

A— Wenning 1 run (Wolf kick)

Albany

First downs: 19... Rushing: 65-342 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-5-93-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 8-50

Rushing: Alex Wolf 35-208, Devin Wenning 12-61, Derek Mellesmoen 8-31, Carter Huberty 4-38, Parker Rieland 1-11, Gabe Zierden 1-2, Ethan Hylia 4(-10)... Passing: Hylia 4-5-0... Receiving: Johnny Goehring 1-61, Mellesmoen 2-18, Rieland 1-14... Punting: Wolf 2-33.5 ... Interceptions: N/A... Fumble recoveries: N/A... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A

New London-Spicer

First downs: 10... Rushing: 27-127 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 8-20-154-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 2-15

Rushing: Jackson Ness 15-113, Josh Soine 6-27, Wyatt White 2-4, Kelly Bennetts 1-0 Blake Shuck 1 (-4), Brandon Adelman 2 (-13)... Passing: Adelman 8-20-154-1... Receiving: Evan Haugen 2-54, Bennetts 2-40, John Perkins 1-29, Shuck 1-12, Ben Dobmeier 1-11, Soine 1-8... Punting: Shuck 2-42.5 ... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: Luke Gilbertson 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Soine 10-3, Nash Thrush 9-2, Wyatt White 8-4, Nate Hanson 7-4... QB sacks: None