Volleyball: MCA drops first set but still cruises

SAUK CENTRE — Morris/Chokio-Alberta dropped its first set of the season and would later drop a second in a match to be remembered against Sauk Centre that ended in the Tigers favor 3-2.

Sauk Centre, now 12-2, came out strong early, knocking the Tigers down 25-23 in the opening sets. The No. 5 Tigers roared back for a 25-21 win in the second set. The final three sets were traded between the Tigers and the Mainstreeters and all were decided by only two points.

"It was a good match," Tigers coach Kristi Fehr said. "It really was back and forth and just went in spurts. We played a great team."

Entering the game, Sauk Centre's only loss on the season was to No. 1 Maple Lake.

It was an important game in the West Central Conference standings, too, as it gave the Tigers sole possession of first place at 5-0 in the conference.

A big part of the win was setter Karly Fehr who posted 49 set assists. The defense was strong, too, as Brooke Gillespie earned 27 digs and Riley Decker had 32.

Kristi Fehr said it was an important game for her team that will be participating in the Class A/Class AA showcase at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville this weekend. They'll be facing some of the top teams in the state and the undefeated Tigers expect to win.

Before that, though, the Tigers will take on BOLD at home on Thursday.

Morris/CA 3, Sauk Centre 2

Morris/CA (7-0)............................ 23 25 24 25 16

Sauk Centre (12-2).............................. 25 21 26 23 14

Morris

Serving (aces): Ashley Solvie 2, Koral Tolifson 1, Cassidy Fehr 2 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 49 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 15, Karly Fehr 3, Jenna Howden 13, Ashley Solvie 13, Jenna Larsen 5, Nicole Solvie 6 ... Blocking (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Howden 1, Solvie 2, Larsen 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 27, Fehr 14, Howden 7, Ashley Solvie 6, Jenna Larsen 5, Riley Decker 32, Tolifson 9, Cassidy Fehr 16

Sauk Centre

Stats not provided

CMCS 3, KMS 0

Ellie Greenwaldt topped the 1,000 career assist mark and Central Minnesota Christian easily disposed of a reeling KMS.

Both teams entered tied atop the Camden North standings, but the Bluejays were in control of this one throughout.

Greenwaldt finished with 27 assists while Kalley Schwitters added 10 kills and 13 digs for CMCS, which remains in a first-place tie with MACCRAY in the division.

Mallory Rudningen had 18 assists and two aces for the Saints, who have dropped three straight.

CMCS............................ 25 25 25

KMS.............................. 21 8 20

CMCS

Serving (aces): Kalley Schwitters 1, Kenna Ulferts 1, Tori Orred 1, Hannah Nelson 1... Set assists: Ellie Greenwaldt 27, Kayla Ulferts 4... Hitting (kills): Schwitters 10, Kendra Brouwer 7, Orred 7, Kate Brown 6, Greenwaldt 2, Kay. Ulferts 1... Blocking (aces): Brown 3, Orred 1... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 14, Schwitters 13, Greenwaldt 8

KMS

Serving (aces): Lexi Lamecker 1, Tori Everson 1, Mallory Rudningen 2 ... Set assists: Rudningen 18 ... Hitting (kills): Alex Walsh 3, Lamecker 2, Lydia Wagner 1, Molly Jeppesen 3, Everson 10, Lexi Swanson 1, Rudningen 2 ... Blocking (aces): Wagner 1, Jeppesen 3, Everson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Katie Krieger 12, Lamecker 10, Jeppesen 6, Everson 11, Halie Nichols 5, Rudningen 9

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 3, Dawson-Boyd 0

Dawson-Boyd remains winless after a 3-0 loss to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Tuesday night.

The Blackjacks were closest in their third set, which they lost 25-18.

They'll get a chance on Thursday to break the winless streak at home against Central Minnesota Christian.

Dawson-Boyd (0-12)............................ 11 13 18

RTR (6-6).............................. 25 25 25

Dawson-Boyd

Serving (aces): Katie Willander 1, Lydia Aafedt 1 ... Set assists: Jalynn Popma 1, Lily Olson 1, Lydia Aafedt 11, Megan Myers 1 ... Hitting (kills): Avery Bartunek 4, Mary Bothun 4, Willander 3, Hannah Stelter 3, Aafedt 2 ... Blocking (aces): Bartunek 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Bothun 6, Willander 6, Myers 5

RTR

Stats not provided

Melrose 3, ACGC 0

ACGC kept its losing streak going with its sixth in a row, this one coming against Melrose in straight sets.

The Falcons couldn't manage anything offensively. Maree Lee was near the team lead in almost every statistical category, earning nine set assists, two kills and two blocks. No Falcon earned more than three kills on the night.

ACGC (3-9)............................ 14 12 12

Melrose.............................. 25 25 25

ACGC

Serving (aces): none ... Set assists: Brenna Anderson 1, Maree Lee 9, Micayla Hobson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Kendra Miller 2, Lee 2, Hobson 2, Rylie Wilner 3, Taryn Reinke 2 ... Blocking (aces): Anderson 2, Miller 3, Lee 2, Hobson 1, Reinke 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Wilner 7

Melrose

Stats not provided

Montevideo 3, Benson 0

Jessica Tastad finished with 10 total aces and the Thunder Hawks made short work of the Braves in Benson.

Tastad had six aces on serves and four more on blocks.

Sarah Sulflow (15) and Kamren Saue (10) both had double-digit kills, while Kaylee Glomstad and Ashley McKee also had four block aces, as Montevideo dominated at the net.

Courtney McNeill had nine assists and Nicole Berens had 10 digs for Benson.

Montevideo............................ 25 25 25

Benson.............................. 13 19 21

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Jessica Tastad 6, Ashley McKee 2, Kaylee Glomstad 1, Abby Olson 1... Set assists: Sarah Sulflow 15, Kamren Saue 10... Hitting (kills): Molly Reeves 8, Olson 6, McKee 6, Kami Ochsendorf 2, Tastad 2, Alex Wolner 1, Glomstad 1... Blocking (aces): McKee 4, Glomstad 4, Tastad 4... Digs (5 or more): Olivia Hagen 11, Olson 5, Breanna Welling 5

Benson

Serving (aces): Megan Amundson 1, Sophie Ascheman 2, Courtney McNeill 1 ... Set assists: Amundson 2, McNeill 9, Kaitlyn Knutson 4 ... Hitting (kills): Amundson 1, Danielle Himley 2, Ascheman 4, Amanda Nissen 3, Presley Gonnerman 2, Victoria Pagel 4 ... Blocking (aces): Ascheman 2, Nissen 1, Gonnerman 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nicole Berens 10, Amundson 7, Nissen 7

BOLD 3, Minnewaska 1

Makenna Steffel, Makayla Snow and Taylor Sagedahl were all over the court as BOLD rebounded from a first-set loss to down the Lakers on Tuesday.

Snow and Steffel both had 12 kills and Sagedahl had 10.

Snow had 18 set assists and Steffel had 15. Snow also had three ace serves, Sagedahl and two and 16 digs, and Steffel had 19 digs.

Minnewaska's Abby VerSteeg had 14 digs, Taylor Amundson had 33 set assists and Ellie Danielson had eight kills and three ace blocks.

BOLD............................ 18 28 25 25

Minnewaska.............................. 25 26 18 13

BOLD

Serving (aces): Emily Gass 3, Makayla Snow 3, Taylor Sagedahl 2, Morgan Schmitz 2 ... Set assists: Snow 18, Makenna Steffel 15 ... Hitting (kills): Sagedahl 10, Snow 12, Steffel 12 ... Blocking (aces): Elsa Skeie 2, Morgan Schmitz 1, Steffel 1, Morgan Fennern 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Sagedahl 16, Steffel 19, Gass 16

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Madisen Hall 1, Jenna LaFave 1, Carley Stewart 1, Emma Thorfinnson 1, Bailey Stewart 1 ... Set assists: Taylor Amundson 33 ... Hitting (kills): Abby Ver Steeg 14, Makenzia Zemke 1, Hall 1, Ellie Danielson 8, C. Stewart 13 ... Blocking (aces): Danielson 3, Thorfinnson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): VerSteeg 12, Hall 6, Amundson 8, Thorfinnson 12, B. Stewart 23

MACCRAY 3, YME 1

Sydney Schwitters used 40 set assists and 21 digs to propel MACCRAY to a 3-1 win over YME on Tuesday night in Clara City.

The Wolverines won all but the second set, cruising past the Sting in the fourth set 25-12.

Three different girls had double digit kills for MACCRAY and five hit double digits for digs.

The Sting have have struggled this season but Makayla Dyrdahl has been one of the bright spots and she was once again on Tuesday night. She led her team with 22 digs and 17 kills, both game-highs.

MACCRAY remains tied atop the Camden Conference-North standings with a 4-1 conference record. They'll take the court again on Thursday with a five-game win streak in hand against Lakeview. YME will take on an injury-riddled KMS at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

YME (1-11)............................ 17 25 17 12

MACCRAY (13-2).............................. 25 18 25 25

YME

Serving (aces): Madison Hinz 1, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 1 ... Set assists: Hinz 29, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 1, Makayla Dyrdahl 1 ... Hitting (kills): Hinz 2, Saraya Burgeson 1, Meeghen Dahlager 4, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 4, Anna McCosh 3, Sam Anderson 2, Makayla Dyrdahl 17 ... Blocking (aces): Hinz 1, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Ali Miller 5, Hinz 7, Meeghen Dahlager 17, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 13, Makayla Dyrdahl 22

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitters 1, Danni Burns 1, Ellie Hultgren 1, Meghan Listerud 7, Carly Orwick 1 ... Set assists: Schwitters 40 ... Hitting (kills): Schwitters 2, Ellie Thein 11, Danni Burns 7, Orwick 10, Olivia Ruiter 4, Piper Asche 11 ... Blocking (aces): Orwick 1, Asche 1, Ruiter 1, Schwitters 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Schwitters 21, Thein 18, Burns 11, Ellie Hultgren 11, Orwick 10, Listerud 15

New London-Spicer 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

New London-Spicer soundly defeated Eden Valley-Watkins 3-0 to get back to .500 on the season.

Brooke Beuning was the star of the night, grabbing 36 set assists and a whopping six aces.

Brennah Bergh was a beneficiary of Beuning's assists, knocking in a team-high 13 kills over the Eagles.

The Wildcats, who took second in the Minnewaska tournament this weekend, have won four of their last five. They'll return home for the first time in a month on Thursday for a match against Dassel-Cokato.

NLS (7-7)............................ 25 25 25

EVW (3-8).............................. 18 11 12

NLS

Serving (aces): Anika Olson 3, Brennah Bergh 1, Brooke Beuning 6, Erin Tebben 3, Hunter Paffrath 1 ... Set assists: Olson 1, Beuning 36, Tebben 1, Paige Olson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 7, Bergh 13, Beuning 2, Tebben 8, Jordan King 1, Kabrie Weber 7, Sam Johnson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Olson 1, Bergh 1, Beuning 1, Tebben 1, Weber 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Olson 7, Beuning 9, Paffrath 5, Weber 8

EVW

Stats not provided

RCW 3, LQPV 2

Renville County West won its second-straight five-set match, this time it came against Lac qui Parle Valley who was denied their second win of the season.

The Jaguars won their first set and the final two and did so with an incredible defensive performance from Steph Zaske and Brittney Marr. Zaske grabbed a whopping 45 digs which was almost matched by her teammate Marr who recorded 37.

Lac qui Parle Valley had their fair share of digs as well. Three Eagles recorded 20-plus digs.

RCW has a tough one next as they'll have to take on No. 10 Minneota on Thursday.

RCW (4-6)............................ 25 21 21 25 15

LQPV (1-8).............................. 17 25 25 18 12

RCW

Serving (aces): Avery Elfering 4, Steph Zaske 2, Carli Krogman 2, Brittney Marr 1, Brooke Enstrom 2 ... Set assists: Elfering 37, Brooke Harder 1 ... Hitting (kills): Zaske 2, Emily Filzen 2, Krogman 12, Marr 14, Harder 2, Reanna Flom 1, Emma Rice 9, Morgan Haen 1 ... Blocking (aces): Elfering 2, Filzen 1, Rice 5 ... Digs (5 or more): Elfering 17, Zaske 45, Krogman 8, Marr 37, Engstrom 9, Felicia Garcia 12, Rice 7

LQPV

Serving (aces): Kelsea Lund 2, Kylee Larsen 1, Taniah Tosel 3 ... Set assists: Lund 25, Siedschlag 4 ... Hitting (kills): Larsen 13, Tosel 11, Lindsay Kranz 4, Katlyn Gades 3, Siedschlag 2 ... Blocking (aces): Lund 2, Larsen 2, Krand 4, Tosel 2, Gades 6, Siedschlag 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Lund 21, Haley Wollschalger 23, Larsen 23, Tosel 14, Gades 8, MaKayla Wildung 11

Mayer Lutheran 3, BLHS 0

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart started slow but had a respectable finish in a 3-0 defeat to No. 4 Mayer Lutheran.

The Mustangs were beat 25-10 in the opening set but bounced back to score 19 and 20 in the final two sets but could never get the bump they needed.

The Mustangs will have their first home game in nearly a month on Thursday when they host Cedar Mountain/Comfrey.

BLHS (4-6)............................ 10 19 20

Mayer Lutheran (10-0).............................. 25 25 25

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

Serving (aces): Maddy Ehlers 1, Madelene Basilici 4 ... Set assists: Ehlers 7, Alaina Leske 1, Rachel Dean 1 ... Hitting (kills): Natalie Karl 1, Cassie Hettinger 2, Ehlers 4, Leske 3 ... Blocking (aces): none ... Digs (5 or more): NA

Mayer Lutheran

Stats not provided