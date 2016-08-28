Vikings open new stadium with preseason win

Aug 28, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back C.J. Ham (30) carries the ball during the fourth quarter in a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 28, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end MyCole Pruitt (83) catches a pass against the San Diego Chargers in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 28, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball during the first quarter in a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Teddy Bridgewater gave the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium plenty to cheer about and then he turned into a cheerleader.

The Vikings quarterback returned after missing one game because of an apparent sore shoulder and led them Sunday to a 23-10 preseason win over San Diego before a sellout crowd of 66,133 in the first game at the sparkling, $1.1 billion new stadium.

Playing the first half, Bridgewater completed 12 of 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. Then in the second half, Bridgewater was seemingly the biggest fan in the house, rooting on his teammates while getting plenty of sideline air time in the nationally televised game.

"It was a great atmosphere and it's just great being back out there,'' Bridgewater said.

Bridgewater sat out the 18-11 preseason win at Seattle on Aug. 18 and didn't throw during two practices after that, with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declining to give a reason why. Zimmer did say he had no concern about his quarterback, and he hammered that home after Sunday's game.

"I told you there was nothing to worry about,'' Zimmer said. "Sometimes you just got to trust me.''

Bridgewater showed there was no cause for concern by throwing plenty of crisp passes and even having a 22-yard run. His last three tosses were completions in a two-minute drill to Charles Johnson for 19 yards, to Stefon Diggs for 22 and to Kyle Rudolph for 27 and a touchdown.

The pass to Rudolph over the middle gave the Vikings the lead for good at 12-10 with 1:18 left in the first half. It came after Rudolph had lost a fumble earlier in the second quarter at the San Diego 45, a play he said he battled two defenders unnecessarily in an attempt to get extra yards.

"It was just great execution right there and understanding the situation,'' Bridgewater said of the two-minute drill leading to Rudolph's score.

Bridgewater was replaced in the second half by Shaun Hill, who played one series before giving way to Joel Stave. Then he stood on the sidelines, cheering a number of big plays by the Vikings.

Bridgewater pointed downfield, showing a possession change when rookie cornerback Mackensie Alexander had a fourth-quarter interception. He cheered wildly when linebacker Terrance Plummer made a big hit on a punt return and when rookie safety Jayron Kearse had an interception return for 38 yards.

"Man, I was excited,'' Bridgewater said. "I'm excited when all those young guys are out there being able to compete.''

The Vikings gave fans plenty to be excited about in their debut at U.S. Bank Stadium. Sometimes things even turned out right when they looked to be going wrong.

Early in the third quarter, Hill threw a pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt, who fumbled after an 11-yard gain to the San Diego 3. But the ball rolled into the end zone and was recovered by wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson for a touchdown. The Vikings extended the lead to 20-10 on Hill's two-point conversion pass to Treadwell.

Other stars Sunday included running back Jerick McKinnon, who carried eight times for 56 yards, including a 35-yard jaunt, Diggs, who caught five balls for 71 yards and defensive end Justin Trattou, who had two sacks.

But the real star was the stadium.

"It's incredible,'' Rudolph said. "I can't wait to get out there (for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against Green Bay) and really open this place for real. Just the environment and atmosphere we for a preseason game was one, if not the best, that I've been in for any game.''

Kicker Blair Walsh, who booted field goals of 23, 33 and 23 yards, called the atmosphere "crazy'' for a preseason game. Bridgewater said the fans are right behind the players on the bench and he loved interacting with them.

Zimmer liked the atmosphere but said the Vikings are still learning about their new digs. He even had to ask where the timeouts remaining were displayed.

On the field, Zimmer lauded the play of Bridgewater, was pleased to see the Vikings run for 122 yards, and generally liked the play of the defense. Of course, he also saw things needing to be corrected.

The Vikings had trouble scoring touchdowns in the red zone, lost two fumbles and Bridgewater was sacked three times in the first half, although Zimmer attributed some of that to left tackle Matt Kalil being out. Zimmer didn't like seeing San Diego's Melvin Gordon score on a 39-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for a 7-6 Chargers lead, but he blamed himself for a calling a blitz on first down.

Overall, though, Zimmer was in good spirits. That was in stark contrast to his crummy mood after the Seattle game.

"Hope I don't get any question about (Bridgewater's) arm,'' he said in his opening remarks after the game.