Roundup: Rockets advance in Class C state tournament

DASSEL—Kyle Knott and Tyler Steen hit big home runs, Alex Lothammer threw a complete game, a Raymond advanced in the Class C Amateur Baseball State Tournament with a 5-2 win over Lamberton Sunday.

After the Long Sox pulled ahead 2-1 with a two-run fourth inning, the Rockets went ahead for good when Knott blasted a two-run shot in the fifth.

Steen then added key insurance runs with a two-run homer of his own in the eighth.

The scoring was more than enough for Lothammer, who struck out nine with just one walk. Both of the runs he allowed were unearned.

The Rockets advanced to the Round of 16 and play the Sartell Huskies at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson.

Class C State Tournament

Raymond 5, Lamberton 2

Raymond 001 020 020-5 9 1

Lamberton 000 200 00x-2 6 2

Hitting—Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-4, Tyler Steen 3-4 hr r rbi-2, Kyle Knott 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Jordan Smith 2-4, Eric Hulterstrum 1-4... Lamberton: Cody Pack 1-4 2b, Tyler Reiner 1-4 2b

Pitching—Raymond: Alex Lothammer (W) 9-6-2-0-1-9... Lamberton: Johnny Pistulka (L) 7-8-5-4-0-6, Mitch Kelly 2-1-0-0-0-2

College Volleyball

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater volleyball team improved to 4-0 with a pair of victories on Saturday to wrap up the Ridgewater Classic.

The Warriors, ranked No. 5 in NJCAA Division III, defeated No. 3-ranked Central Lakes in four games, and they dispatched Lake Region in three.

"Overall, I'm pleased with how we competed in our opening weekend tournament," said Ridgewater head coach Joe Sussenguth. "I felt we made improvements as a team in each match and our competitive level increased."

Against Central Lakes, the Warriors dropped Game One 26-24, then rebounded to ease through Games Two and Three, 25-16 and 25-17. Central Lakes pressed the Warriors on the fourth game but Ridgewater prevailed in extra points, 27-25.

The Warriors took out Lake Region in solid fashion, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-15.

Against Central Lakes, the Warriors got top-shelf production from several players, with Catelyn Haug and Kiana Johnson both finishing with 11 kills. Hailey Leiding had nine kills and two blocks, and Baylie Kubesh had seven kills and 37 set assists. Johnson and Kubesh also both had two blocks.

Johnson and Ashley Froelich both had seven kills against Lake Region.

"We made marked defensive improvements at the net, which complimented our strong back row play," Sussenguth said. "With time, our offense will improve, but it's encouraging to see many players contribute on the attacking front. We missed more serves than we should, but our ability to score and put teams out of system with the serve is very viable."

The Warriors play next at Minnesota State in Fergus Falls at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ridgewater Classic

Ridgewater 3, Central Lakes 1

Central Lakes............................ 26 16 17 25

Ridgewater (4-0).............................. 24 25 25 27

Central Lakes

Statistics not provided

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Baylie Kubesh 3, Hailey Leiding 2, Catelyn Haug 3, Sadie Pingel 3, Lexie Skoglund 1 ... Set assists: Kubesh 37, Jamie Golirsch 3 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 7, Leiding 9, Haug 11, Ashley Froelich 6, Kiana Johnson 11, Ashley Vealetzek 2, Kallee Anderson 3 ... Blocking (aces): Johnson 2, Leiding 2, Kubesh 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Kubesh 8, Leiding 4, Goblirsch 14, Haug 7, Pingel 5, Skoglund 11

Ridgewater 3, Lake Region 0

Lake Region............................ 16 19 15

Ridgewater.............................. 25 25 25

Lake Region

Statistics not provided

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Kubesh 2, Goblirsch 3, Haug 2, Pingel 1, Froelich 2, Skoglund 3 ... Set assists: Kubesh 25 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 4, Leiding 2, Haug 3, Froelich 7, Natalie Feldhake 2, Johnson 7, Skoglund 1, Vealetzek 1 ... Blocking (aces): Feldhake 2, Leiding 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Kubesh 6, Goblirsch 9, Haug 6

College Football

VIRGINIA — The Ridgewater football team opened its season with a 16-0 victory over Mesabi Range on Saturday.

Ridgewater kicked a field goal in the opening quarter and added 13 more points in the second.

No other information about the game was provided.

Ridgewater 16, Mesabi Range 0

Ridgewater (1-0).................3 13 0 0 — 16

Mesabi Range (0-1).................0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring plays not provided

Ridgewater

Statistics not provided

Mesabi Range

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 26-13 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-18-134-2 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 0-0

Rushing: LaQuan Thomas 3-10, Tyus Skaife-Harris 3-8 ... Passing: Ricardo Guzman 3-12-76-2 ... Receiving: Malik Grace 3-59 ... Punting: Ahmad Queider 3-89 ... Interceptions: Kyle Williams 4 ... Fumble recoveries: 0 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Kyle Williams 10-2 ... QB sacks: Williams, Thomas Dorsey 1, Trechane Shanklin 1

Prep Volleyball

HOWARD LAKE — The Paynesville volleyball team won four matches to claim the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament championship on Saturday.

The Bulldogs defeated HLWW twice, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-7, 28-30 and 15-6. They also downed Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 25-17, 25-8 and Eden Valley-Watkins 25-12, 25-9.

HLWW Invite

Team scores

Paynesville def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 25-21, 25-23

Paynesville def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 25-17, 25-8

Paynesville def. HLWW 25-7, 28-30, 15-6

Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins 25-12, 25-9

How Area Teams Fared

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Katelyn Dingmann 15 ... Set assists: statistics not available ... Hitting (kills): Skylar Bayer 16, Katelyn Dingmann 20 ... Blocking (aces): Sara Schaefer 7, Jacqueline Hoeft 3, Abby Schaefer 3 ... Digs: Olivia Riley 40, Richelle Buermann 51

Boys Soccer

WILLMAR — Sakawe Shadoor was at midseason form on Saturday, helping the Willmar boys soccer team open the 2016 season with a win.

Shadoor scored all three goals in the Cardinals' 3-0 win over Mound Westonka at the Kennedy School pitch.

Shadoor's first goal set the tone of the match, said Willmar head coach Jeff Winter.

Shadoor took the ball in up the wing from midfield, cut in and set a shot across the goal mouth in the 11th minute.

"It was a nice shot," Winter said. "I liked way we moved the ball and built on that first goal."

Gerson Maldonado-Garcia assisted on Shadoor's first goal.

Shadoor scored a second-half goal in the 51st minute on an assist from Abdi Hakim Abdi, and he notched the hat trick in the 75th minute on an assist from Fernando Zavala.

The Cardinals play host to Heritage Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kennedy.

Willmar 3, Mound Westonka 0

M-W................. 0 0 — 0

Willmar (1-0)................... 1 2 — 3

FIRST HALF — (1) Willmar - Sakawe Shadoor (Gerson Maldonado-Garcia) 11th minute

SECOND HALF — (2) Willmar - Shadoor (Abdi Hakim Abdi) 51st minute ... (3) Shadoor (Fernando Zavala) 75th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Mound Westonka 4 ... Willmar 16

GOALIE SAVES — Mound Westonka: Jonathan Neve 13 ... Willmar: Manny Obregon 4

DEFENSIVE SAVES — None

Friday's result

Girls Swimming

Willmar Invite

WILLMAR — The Willmar Cardinals opened the swimming and diving season with a fourth-place finish at their own invitational on Friday at the Willmar High School pool.

The Cardinals got a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay, and Anna Backes placed fifth in the 200 freestyle.

Moira Revier placed third in the 100 backstroke and the Cardinals also placed third in the 200 free relay.

Hannah Arnold also pulled in a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley and Revier was fourth in the 50 freestyle.

Backes earned another fifth-place finish in the 100 freestyle and Olivia Welsh placed fifth in 1-meter diving.

Team scores

(1) Melrose 535 (2) Sauk Centre 318 (3) St. Cloud Tech 312.5 (4) Willmar 284 (5) Bemidji 242 (6) Sauk Rapids 229 (7) Rocori 207 (8) Minnewaska/Morris 134.5 (9) Montevideo 63

(First place and Willmar in top 5)

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Sauk Rapids 1:58.87 (2) Willmar (Moira Revier, Hannah Arnold, Abby McCormick, Amanda Mathiasen) 1:59.37

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Kali Sayovitz, Tech, 1:55.74 (5) Anna Backes, Will, 2:08.57

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Anna Lucas, SR, 2:17.52 (5) Arnold, Will, 2:30.30

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Savana Bitz, Mel, 26.01 (4) Revier, Will, 26.83

DIVING — (1) Meredith Matchinsky, Tech, 242.95 (5) Olivia Welsh, Will, 168.30

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Lacey Entzi, MM, 1:05.22

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Bitz, Mel, 56.75 (5) Backes, Will, 57.56

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Sayovitz, Tech, 5:15.66

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Melrose 1:45.95 (3) Willmar (McCormack, Mathiasen, Backes, Arnold) 1:47.64

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Mikayla Von Wahlde, Mel, 1:02.04 (3) Revier, Will, 1:05.51

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Ellie Benoit, SR, 1:13.76

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Melrose 3:50.76