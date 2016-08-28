MINNEAPOLIS—As recently as six years ago, Target Center was a local house of horrors in downtown Minneapolis.

But the tide started to turn in 2011, when Cheryl Reeve led a talented roster featuring Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore and Lindsay Whalen to the franchise's first WNBA championship, starting a stretch of three titles in five years. A fourth championship could come later this fall.

Flip Saunders was brought back to lead the Timberwolves front office in 2014, and all he did was acquire Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine, Shabazz Muhammad and Gorgui Dieng.

The Wolves enter this season with a promising, young roster, a proven coach in Tom Thibodeau and a legitimate shot to end an NBA playoff drought that dates to 2004.

The only issue is that Target Center is still ugly.

But it shouldn't be for much longer.

A new Target Center scoreboard, the first visual sign of progress amid a $97 million renovation project that is set to be completed in time for the start of the Wolves' 2017-18 season, was unveiled Friday morning and will be on display Sunday night when the Lynx take on Seattle.

Featuring 4,300 square feet of display space—four times the size of its predecessor—the new scoreboard is massive. It is so big there are scoreboards inside the scoreboard, which are easily seen by those sitting in the first few rows. So big that even if you're sitting in one of the top rows at Target Center — the seats that make you fear for you life and gasp for oxygen as you approach your chair — you still have a pretty good view of the action.

When you combine the big board — advertised as the "largest center hung arena scoreboard in the Upper Midwest" — with separate video boards in each of the arena's four corners, Target Center has seven times more digital board space than it did before.

It's big, and it's beautiful.

"You walk in here and it's 'Wow,'" Wolves general manager Scott Layden said. "This is a big-time addition."

It catches your eye the moment you walk into the arena. For a moment you forget that you're in a severely outdated facility, designed in the 1980s, and instead consider the possibilities for the future.

"The feeling folks are going to get when they see something of this size creating this much energy—the light shows, the digital shows, the player introductions, the way in which we can prompt things to happen late in the game when the score is close to pull the crowd back in," Wolves CEO Ethan Casson said, "it's a great tool."

The scoreboard alone makes Target Center feel 10 years younger, and this is only Phase One of the renovation. Also included in this phase are suite-level construction and acoustic improvements.

"It's a great first step," Casson said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg."

Exterior work will be done during the Wolves' season, and a bevy of interior improvements — such as restrooms, locker rooms, dressing rooms, the concourse, a new lobby, additional club spaces, and food and beverage upgrades — will happen in the third and final phase next summer, when the Lynx will play their home games at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

When that's all completed, Target Center should again be a facility worthy of housing its on-court product.

Combine the upgraded digs with the WNBA's premier franchise and one of the NBA's best young cores, and there's a chance Target Center could be a must-visit destination.

"I know the players are going to love the sort of energy that these things bring," Layden said. "I think that's the bottom line — it enhances the experience."