The Vikings will give the Eagles two first-round draft picks in 2017 and 2018.

The move pushes up former North Dakota State University quarterback Carson Wentz to the No. 2 quarterback for the Eagles.

The Vikings' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee, torn anterior cruciate ligament and other structural damage in a routine practice drill on Tuesday.

The Vikings' coaching staff includes Pat Shurmur, who coached Bradford in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

Bradford knows he was a lame duck quarterback with the Eagles. He knew he's almost certainly was going to be traded or released after this season so the Philadelphia Eagles can replace him with Carson Wentz.

For now, he's excited for the start of the season. Excited to be completely healthy and not worrying about a left knee that twice has had the ACL torn.

"I'm excited," Bradford said. "As I've said all preseason, I think we've had a really good camp and I think we've gotten better each week. You can see the progress when you turn on the tap."

Once he gained confidence in his knee last year, Bradford played very well. His 97.4 passer rating over the last nine weeks of the season was the eighth-best mark in the league. He set single-season franchise records for completions (346) and completion percentage (65 percent) despite a league-high 50 drops by his receivers.

"This year, (the knee) is a non-issue," Bradford said. "I feel 100 percent. It's something I don't think about. Going through the entire year last year and not having any issues with it gave me a lot of confidence in it."

