Vikings acquire QB Bradford in trade with Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings found their quarterback after losing Teddy Bridgewater for the 2016 season due to a severe left knee injury, acquiring Sam Bradford in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

The Eagles will receive the Vikings' first-round draft pick in 2017 as well as a conditional fourth-rounder in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings announced the deal forBradford is pending a physical.

The Vikings had Super Bowl aspirations this season until Bridgewater went down with a gruesome dislocated knee injury and torn ACL on Tuesday. Minnesota won the NFC North last season.

The Vikings inquired about Bradford after Bridgewater's injury, but the Eagles were said to be pleased with Bradford's progress this preseason, according to ESPN

With Bradford's exit, Chase Daniel is expected to start the regular season as the quarterback for the Eagles with rookie Carson Wentz as the backup. Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, missed the last three preseason games after breaking his ribs.

Bradford re-signed with the Eagles in March to a two-year, $35 million deal with $22 million fully guaranteed. The Eagles are responsible for Bradford's $11 million signing bonus, which was due on or before Sept. 1, and the rest of his contract -- $20 million in base salaries and $4 million March 2017 roster bonus -- would go to the Vikings, according to ESPN.

Bradford, the first-overall selection in the 2010 draft by the St. Louis Rams, has thrown for 14,790 career yards, 78 touchdowns, 52 interceptions and has a 81.0 passer rating in his 63 career games, all of which are starts.

Bradford, who was acquired by Philadelphia via trade during the 2015 offseason, set Eagles franchise records in completions (346) and completion percentage (65.0) and finished fourth in team history in passing yardage (3,725) in his lone season with the team. The former Heisman winner at Oklahoma and 2010 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year still holds the NFL rookie completion record (354).

Bradford reunites with Pat Shurmur, Minnesota's tight ends coach. Shurmur was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator in 2015 and Bradford's offensive coordinator in his rookie season with the Rams.

Bradford now will be playing for Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner in a system that is familiar to Bradford from when he was with the Rams under OC Brian Schottenheimer.

Journeyman quarterback Shaun Hill took over as the starter for the Vikings after Bridgewater was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Two years ago, Hill started the opener for the Rams after Bradford tore his ACL on Aug. 23 against Cleveland. Hill's first start was against the Vikings and he was injured in that game.

Bradford will be reunited with former Sooners teammate Adrian Peterson, who was told of the trade before Saturday's Oklahoma-Houston game.

"I'm pumped," Peterson told ESPN.