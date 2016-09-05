Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Moritz Bohringer (81) walks to the morning session of training camp at Minnesota State University last month. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

A day after he was waived, the German wide receiver was among nine players named Sunday to the Vikings' practice squad. Bohringer, taken in the sixth round of last April's draft, has gotten plenty of publicity for being the first foreign player who didn't play college football to be drafted.

All of Minnesota's players on the practice squad had been waived Saturday, including two other draftees. Those other two signed were guard Willie Beavers (fourth round) and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (seventh).

Others named to the squad were tight end Kyle Carter, guard Isame Faciane, running back C.J. Ham, defensive tackle Toby Johnson, cornerback Tre Roberson and quarterback Joel Stave.

The practice squad limit is 10, so the Vikings have one spot open. They had held one for wide receiver Isaac Fruechte, who played at the University of Minnesota and was waived Saturday, but he opted instead to join Detroit's practice squad.

"It was just better odds,'' said Fruechte, who spent last season on the Vikings' practice squad. "The Lions have four receivers (on the 53-man roster) and the Vikings have six. .. I am grateful to the Vikings for giving me the opportunity to play in the NFL.''

Bohringer is facing similar tough odds to crack Minnesota's roster. He barely played in the preseason, not catching a single pass, but the Vikings continue to believe he has potential.

Defensive end Zach Moore, a third-year man from Concordia-St. Paul waived Saturday by Minnesota, joined Dallas' practice squad. Moore spent much of last season on the Vikings' practice squad but did get into one late-season game.

"It just seemed like a good fit,'' Moore said of the Cowboys. "I just wanted to stay in the realm of a 4-3 team and build off what I had been doing with the Vikings. It's a great opportunity.''

Also Sunday, tight end Brian Leonhardt, who played at Spring Lake High School and Bemidji State, signed with Detroit's practice squad, and tackle Austin Shepherd joined San Diego's squad. Both had been waived last Tuesday by the Vikings.

Packers grab Pressley

Returning a kickoff 106 yards for a touchdown and catching a pass 28 yards for a score last Thursday wasn't enough for Jhurell Pressley to win over the Vikings.

But the rival Packers were impressed.

Green Bay on Sunday claimed the running back off waivers from Minnesota after he had been let go Saturday. Pressley, an undrafted rookie from New Mexico, had scored the two touchdowns in a 27-25 win over Los Angeles in the preseason finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"It was very surprising,'' Pressley said. "I'm surprised I got a call from Green Bay. I think (Thursday's game) was a big part of that. I just showed what I do.''

Pressley said the Vikings told him Saturday they didn't plan to add him to the practice squad, so he returned to his home in New Castle, Del. He said the Vikings wanted a bigger back in C.J. Ham, who was named Sunday to the practice squad, but that they didn't rule out putting him on the squad later in the season.

"It was a numbers game,'' Pressley said. "I understand how the NFL is. I thanked them for the opportunity, and it's all good.''

Now, Pressley is on Green Bay's 53-man roster. He could suit up for the Packers on Sept. 18, when they face the Vikings in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"It's going to have a little crazy feeling, but I just got to get it done,'' Pressley said of being back so soon after his big game there Thursday.

Pressley, signed last May, said he was around Minnesota long enough to get a good feel for the Vikings-Packers rivalry. He called it "real crazy" that he now has joined the other side.

Pressley isn't going to throw away his Vikings gear, although he certainly won't be wearing it in Green Bay.

"I'm going to keep it,'' Pressley said. "I'm not going to forget where I started and where I had an opportunity to shine. I love Coach (Mike) Zimmer and what he's doing what his team is.''

After being claimed by the Packers, Pressley hustled to the airport Sunday afternoon to catch a flight to Green Bay. He said the Packers want him as a third-down back.