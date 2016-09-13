Top ticket for Vikes/Packers going for $10K-plus

MINNEAPOLIS -- Not only is it expected to be the largest crowd ever for a Minnesota Vikings game Sunday night, a ticket to get in can be pretty large -- in the sense of price.

The highest price asked for a ticket Monday on StubHub.com was $10,116.94. The lowest was $225.

The listed capacity of U.S. Bank Stadium is 66,200 seats. That assures the Vikings of an all-time home attendance record, breaking the mark of 64,482 for a Nov. 2, 2003, game against the Packers at the Metrodome.

Meanwhile, Since arriving in Minnesota in 2014, Coach MikeZimmer’s teams have lost three of four games to Green Bay. At least the 20-13 win in last season’s finale wrapped up the NFC North for the Vikings and ended a streak of four straight division titles for the Packers.

Green Bay will be looking for revenge Sunday. Minnesota guard Brandon Fusco figures that only adds to the atmosphere surrounding a game that will be nationally televised by NBC.

For Zimmer he said it's enough of all this rivalry talk. He figures it’s time to start beating the Packers a lot more.

Green Bay has gone 10-2-1 this decade against Minnesota, including one playoff win. The Vikings did claim the last meeting, but that hardly is enough for Zimmer.

“I think it’s great for the fans,’’ he said. “We need to beat them a lot more often for it to be a rivalry.’’

Both teams are 1-0 after winning Sunday's games.