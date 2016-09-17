NFL Previews: Pack focuses on stopping Peterson

In any other year, opening a brand-new stadium against a bitter rival would easily be the overriding storyline for the Minnesota Vikings. However, the first game at the state-of-the-art facility known as U.S. Bank Stadium is being overshadowed by the question of whether recently acquired Sam Bradford or Shaun Hill will start at quarterback Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Bradford, acquired for first- and fourth-round draft picks after Teddy Bridgewater was injured at the end of the preseason, took the majority of snaps in practice Thursday and is expected to get the nod. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, however, told reporters he will not reveal the starter and might not disclose the decision to the team until Sunday. Packers coach Mike McCarthy is getting his team ready for both quarterbacks, although he made a point to mention that neither signal-caller is the key to Minnesota's offense. "The fact of the matter is it's going to start with giving the ball to (running back) Adrian Peterson," McCarthy said. "Every time we play the Vikings, that's the focal point of our defense."

TV: 7:30 p.m., NBC. LINE: Packers -2.5. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE PACKERS (1-0): There are no issues under center for Green Bay with two-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in last week's 27-23 victory at Jacksonville. While Rodgers has at least two touchdown passes in 11 of the past 13 meetings against the Vikings, he couldn't beat them at home in the regular-season finale that gave Minnesota the NFC North title last season. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who missed the entire 2015 season after tearing a knee ligament, had a relatively quite debut with six catches for 32 yards. The Packers held the Jaguars to 48 yards rushing but were burned for 320 yards through the air.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (1-0): Minnesota was rescued by its defense in its 25-16 win at Tennessee, with Hill throwing for 233 yards on 18-of-33 and Peterson managing only 31 yards rushing on 19 carries. A 77-yard interception return and 24-yard fumble return for touchdowns sparked a run of 25 unanswered points for the Vikings after they were held off the scoreboard in the first half, further fueling speculation that Bradford will get the start Sunday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the lone offensive performance of note in the game, hauling in seven catches for 103 yards, while Minnesota's defense recorded a pair of sacks after tying for seventh in the league last season with 43.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Peterson, who has a rushing touchdown in his last four games versus Green Bay, is three shy of 100 for his career.

2. Packers RB Eddie Lacy has rushed for 100 yards in five of the last six matchups with the Vikings.

3. Former No. 1 overall pick Bradford threw for a career-high 3,725 yards with Philadelphia last season.

PREDICTION: Packers 20, Vikings 19

Eagles at Bears

Carson Wentz showed he could handle the big stage in his much-ballyhooed NFL debut, but the lights will be even brighter when he leads the Philadelphia Eagles on the road to face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick overall pick out of North Dakota State, earned raved reviews nationally after guiding Philadelphia to a 29-10 win over Cleveland in its season opener.

Wentz was expected to open the season on the bench but was thrust into the starter's role following the abrupt trade of Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings and responded with 278 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns against the Browns. "It looks like Philadelphia's going to be very well rewarded for the risk they took on draft day, giving up a lot of stuff to get this guy," Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of Wentz. "The guy's very impressive." Chicago was not that impressive in its season opener, failing to score in the second half in a 23-14 loss at Houston. Playing at home is not necessarily an advantage for the Bears, who won only once at Soldier Field en route to a 5-11 record last season.

Chiefs at Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs placed disappointing bookends on the Houston Texans' season a year ago, and they hope to dish out another round when they travel to Houston on Sunday. The Chiefs handed the Texans a 27-20 home loss in Week 1 last year and ended their season with a 30-0 drubbing in the wild-card round.

These aren't the same Texans, though, particularly on offense, where Brock Osweiler has taken over under center, handing off to newcomer Lamar Miller, and rookie receiver Will Fuller looks to be a dangerous complement to star DeAndre Hopkins. "Yeah, they're a different team," Kansas City coach Andy Reid told reporters. "They looked sharp on Sunday. I mean, that's a good football team." While Houston was beating Chicago 23-14 to open the season, Kansas City dug itself a 21-point hold before rallying to beat San Diego 33-27 in overtime. The Chiefs have won 11 consecutive regular-season games dating to last season.

49ers at Panthers

The Carolina Panthers didn't lose a game until Week 16 last season, but they're already in the unfamiliar position of trying to bounce back from a defeat. The Panthers hope to shake off their season-opening loss at Denver when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Carolina won its first 15 games a year ago and reached the Super Bowl before falling to the Broncos, who rallied in the fourth quarter for a 21-20 win in the rematch to open the 2016 campaign. "We didn't do everything we needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win," Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "I know our guys have all taken it very personal." The 49ers turned in a dominant performance on Monday night, blanking Los Angeles 28-0, and are trying to start 2-0 for the first time since 2012. The Panthers have won four straight regular-season meetings, but San Francisco captured a playoff game in Charlotte in their most recent clash in 2013.

Buccaneers at Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were counting on taking a big step forward this season and were not pleased about suffering a tight loss at home in Week 1. The Cardinals attempt to quickly erase the memory of that performance when they host the rising Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians was critical of several members of his team and specific units after a 23-21 loss to a depleted New England squad that was missing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. "You have to come for 60 minutes against whoever you play, or you're not going to come out victorious," veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald told reporters after the setback. "It's that simple. But it's Week 1. We have 15 regular-season games to go. We've got to stay with the process. It's a recipe that's proven for success." The Buccaneers had lower preseason expectations than the Cardinals but are adjusting the outlook up after a win over Atlanta and a dynamic performance from second-year quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 1. First-year coach Dirk Koetter, who served as offensive coordinator in Winston's 2015 rookie campaign, is allowing his young quarterback more freedom in the offense.

Colts at Broncos

The battle of Peyton Manning's former teams will take place on Sunday, when the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams feature quarterbacks that replaced Manning, though the Colts' Andrew Luck has had a little more time to escape the long shadow of the future Hall-of-Famer.

Luck never seemed to have trouble getting over the mental hurdle of replacing Manning and will need to just-as-smoothly overcome the idea of facing a Broncos' pass rush that hit him so hard in a Week 9 loss last season, it resulted in a lacerated kidney. Denver's pass rush was in the spotlight again after a 21-20 win over Carolina on opening night that left Cam Newton on the ground after several hard hits and caused the NFL to hand out fines to safety Darian Stewart and linebacker Brandon Marshall. "I'd say they play hard and like any good defense, any good offense," Luck told reporters of the Broncos. "Like any good football team, you want to toe that line of aggression. They are certainly a tough, physical defense. Sometimes you get hit in the head, a flag comes out or it doesn't come out. I don't worry too much about it." Luck was sacked twice by Detroit on Sunday but threw four touchdown passes in the 39-35 loss.

Cowboys at Redskins

Coach Jay Gruden is willing to double down on the Washington Redskins heading into Sunday's home opener against the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field despite seeing his team mail in a lackluster performance in its season opener. Gruden was left holding his chips at the table on Monday as his upgraded defense was downgraded by the high-octane offense of Pittsburgh in a 38-16 setback.

"We were 6-2 at home (in 2015). It's important because winning on the road isn't easy," Washington coach Jay Gruden said. "Obviously, winning at home isn't easy either, but it's an important game for a lot of reasons. It's a division game, it's the Cowboys and it's a home game—that's a trifecta right there for you." Dallas is looking to prevent an 0-2 start both overall and within the division after dropping a 20-19 decision versus the New York Giants on Sunday. "I didn't start where I wanted to start, but you've got to start somewhere," fourth overall pick Ezekiel Elliott said after mustering 51 yards on 20 carries. "All I can do is, I can't worry about how I played the last game, all I can do is focus on getting better every week and going out there and performing this weekend." Elliott and former Redskin Alfred Morris were limited to just 86 yards on 27 combined carries in the opener, but could get be in line to get untracked after DeAngelo Williams whipped Washington for 143 yards and two scores on Monday.

Bengals at Steelers

A disastrous defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers in January was the latest chapter in the Cincinnati Bengals' ever-growing book of postseason shortcomings. Eight months removed from their fourth-quarter meltdown, the Bengals have a chance to exact a measure of revenge on Sunday afternoon when they invade Heinz Field to visit their bitter AFC North rivals.

Jeremy Hill's fumble opened the door and safety Adam Jones and mercurial linebacker Vontaze Burfict committed egregious 15-yard penalties to provide the opportunity for the Steelers to slam it in the Bengals' face with a game-winning field goal in that wild-card contest. Burfict, who is serving a three-game suspension and will miss Sunday's tilt, ratcheted up the hatred in the series by pulling down Le'Veon Bell on a play that ended his season. Hill will play on Sunday and found the end zone for the eighth time in nine contests in Cincinnati's 23-22 season-opening victory over the New York Jets last week. With Bell serving a three-game ban, DeAngelo Williams earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors by rushing for 143 yards and two scores in Pittsburgh's 38-16 triumph over Washington on Monday.

Saints at Giants

The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants gave the scoreboard operator a workout and fantasy football owners a thrill with high-octane offense in their explosive matchup last season. Drew Brees and the visiting Saints look for more of the same on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium as they attempt to rebound from a season-opening loss.

Brees threw for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-49 track meet-style victory over the Giants on Nov. 1 and followed in those footsteps with 423 yards passing and four scores in a 35-34 setback to Oakland on Sunday. New Orleans amassed a league-best 507 yards of total offense, with Brandon Cooks reeling in two touchdown receptions versus the Raiders to match both his and Willie Snead's total in the last meeting with New York. Eli Manning threw for 350 yards and a career-best six touchdowns against the Saints, but his three scores last Sunday was enough to lift the Giants to a slim 20-19 triumph over Dallas. Odell Beckham was limited to just four catches for 73 yards in that contest, but corralled three touchdown passes versus the Saints last season to go along with eight receptions for 120 yards.

Jaguars at Chargers

The San Diego Chargers' opening-day fate and perhaps that of their season changed on one play when star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a torn ACL midway through the second quarter in last week's devastating loss at Kansas City. Sans their top wideout, the Chargers will look to rebound when it entertains the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in their home opener Sunday.

Allen had already snared six passes and the Chargers seemed ready to cruise to an upset at Kansas City when the veteran suffered a non-contact tear near midfield last week. San Diego subsequently blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost in overtime 33-27. The Jaguars fell short in their comeback bid against Green Bay in their opener, stalling at the Packers' 14-yard-line on their final drive in the 27-23 setback. Blake Bortles, however, picked up where he left off last season, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns in a promising season opener that Jacksonville fans hope will end in a playoff berth.

Ravens at Browns

Just a week into the season and the Cleveland Browns' best-laid plans have gone awry after losing quarterback Robert Griffin III to a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. The Browns will go back to Josh McCown under center for Sunday's home opener when they host the Baltimore Ravens and their stingy defense which allowed just seven points in its season-opening win over Buffalo.

Griffin suffered the injury late in last week's loss to Philadelphia and was placed on injured reserve. While initial reports estimated he could return in three to four weeks, they've since been altered to eight weeks and his entire season is in jeopardy, leaving the gig to McCown, who is 2-17 as a starter over the past two seasons. The Ravens limited the Bills to 160 yards of offense in their 13-7 victory and were led by cornerback Shareece Wright, who tallied 11 tackles and sacked Tyrod Taylor twice. After missing the latter part of 2015 with a knee injury, Joe Flacco passed for 258 yards in his return to the lineup, including a 66-yard TD pass to newcomer Mike Wallace that proved to be the game-winner.

Falcons at Raiders

After a bold decision led to a victory in their season opener, the Oakland Raiders look to start 2-0 for the first time in 14 years when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in their home opener. Oakland trailed by 11 points after three quarters in New Orleans last week before outscoring the Saints 22-10 in the fourth, capping the comeback with a two-point conversion pass from Derek Carr to Michael Crabtree with less than a minute remaining after the quarterback connected with Seth Roberts for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Raiders are hoping to open the season with back-to-back victories for the first time since 2002, which was the last time the team qualified for the postseason. Atlanta, which is coming off a season-opening 31-24 home loss to Tampa Bay, somehow will have to contain Carr and company after permitting Jameis Winston to complete 23-of-32 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons would prefer to avoid a shootout through the air, even though Matt Ryan threw for 334 yards and two scores last week. Favorite target Julio Jones, who made four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the opener, was limited in practice Thursday due to an ankle injury but is expected to play against Oakland.

Titans at Lions

Life after Calvin Johnson began well for the Detroit Lions, who look to build off a wild victory over Indianapolis when they face the Tennessee Titans in their home opener on Sunday. With Johnson enjoying his recent retirement by participating on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars", Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford utilized eight different receivers while going 31-of-39 for 340 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening 39-35 road triumph over the Colts.

The Lions' running game also produced admirably, with Ameer Abdullah (12 rushes, 63 yards) and Theo Reddick combining for 108 yards on 19 carries. Tennessee has the ability to snuff Detroit's rushing attack, however, as it limited Minnesota star Adrian Peterson to 31 yards on 19 carries in its season-opening 25-16 loss at home. The Titans' defense did a solid job, shutting out the Vikings in the first half and allowing four field goals in the second, but failed to record a sack or force a turnover. Tennessee has won its last four meetings with Detroit, including a 44-41 overtime victory at home on Sept. 23, 2012.

Seahawks at Rams

Returning to the city where splashy Hollywood premieres are a staple, the Los Angeles Rams have a tall task in front of them following a spectacular flop in their season debut. The Rams, who relocated from St. Louis in the offseason, will play their first home game in Los Angeles since 1994 when they host the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Los Angeles turned in an embarrassing offensive performance on Monday Night Football, managing 185 yards of total offense while getting blanked by the San Francisco 49ers 28-0. "That wasn't what we expected, certainly not what I expected for the first game back in L.A.," said Rams coach Jeff Fisher, who received a three-year contract extension on Thursday. "We have some work to do obviously." Seattle also had its struggles on the offensive side of the ball, but quarterback Russell Wilson drove the team 75 yards for the winning touchdown pass with 31 seconds to play in a win over Miami. The Seahawks finished three games ahead of the Rams a year ago, but lost both regular-season matchups—34-31 at St. Louis in overtime in Week 1 and 23-17 at home in Week 16.

Dolphins at Patriots

No Tom Brady? No problem. At least that was the case after one game for the New England Patriots and replacement quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will make the first home start of his career when the Miami Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday in a matchup of longtime AFC East Division rivals.

The Patriots are coming off an impressive road win at Arizona in their season opener despite the absence of Brady, who is serving a four-game suspension for his involvement in Deflategate. New England will not be resting on the laurels as it prepares to host the Dolphins, who cost the Patriots home-field advantage in the postseason with a 20-10 victory in the 2015 regular-season finale, a performance that coach Bill Belichick described as "sickening." Miami is coming off a sickening defeat of its own, surrendering the winning touchdown with 31 seconds to play in a 12-10 setback at Seattle, and looks to even its record by exploiting the inexperienced Garoppolo. "We have to make sure we go in there and get him rattled," Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said of the third-year quarterback."Get him moving around, get him off his spot and make him uncomfortable."