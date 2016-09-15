College Volleyball: Warriors down St. Cloud in five

ST. CLOUD—Ridgewater outscored St. Cloud Technical 15-8 in the decisive fifth set to secure a 3-2 win on Wednesday and stay unbeaten in MCAC volleyball play.

The Warriors dominated the final set to close out a tight match where the previous four sets were all decided by three points or less.

"We stayed the course and jumped out to a solid lead early in the fifth set and maintained our composure to get the win," Ridgewater head coach Joe Sussenguth said. "We kept our poise against an opponent whose style is completely different than ours so I'm very proud of our team in that aspect."

Baylie Kubesh had 33 assists, nine digs and four kills to lead the Warriors, who are now 5-0 in conference play and 8-2 overall.

Hailey Leiding had a team-best 11 kills while Jamie Goblirsch led Ridgewater with 38 digs.

The Warriors face Iowa Lakes and Bismarck State at Saturday's Ridgewater Invitational.

Ridgewater 3, St. Cloud Technical 2

Ridgewater (8-2)............................ 27 27 25 22 15

St. Cloud Technical (5-4).............................. 25 29 22 25 8

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Ashley Vealetzek 2, Baylie Kubesh 1, Hailey Leiding 1, Catelyn Haug 1... Set assists: Kubesh 33... Hitting (kills): Leiding 11, Ashley Froelich 8, Kiana Johnson 6, Kubesh 4, Haug 3... Blocking (aces): Leiding 2, Froelich 2, Haug 1... Digs (5 or more): Jamie Goblirsch 38, Lexie Skoglund 12, Kubesh 9, Sadie Pingel 9, Haug 8, Bealetzek 6

St. Cloud Technical

Stats not provided