A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
An image of a program for the funeral of Refugio Rodgriguez.
Exclusive
The Vault
National expert weighs in on Montevideo death investigation as new image of body surfaces 
An image obtained by Forum News Service of Refugio Rodriguez’s body before police arrived shows Rodriguez slouched, on his knees, on a retaining wall in a park in Montevideo, Minnesota.
March 06, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
Things are off to a slow start at the federal level, and moving more quickly than is comfortable for the legislators at the state level.
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
DSC_0297.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House moves on $1.9 billion infrastructure bill; Senate GOP demands tax cuts
“We just want them to know that that bill is going to be dead on arrival because we believe that we need to see some tax cuts tied to that,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson told reporters Monday.
March 06, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

StormTracker Weather
StormTracker Weather

Weather
Lingering snow showers Monday morning
March 06, 2023 07:45 AM
Photo Galleries
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
More Local News
A public hearing will take place Sept. 6 for the rezoning of agricultural land to R5, which is high density residential. The location of the agricultural land to be considered for rezoning is east of Lakeland Drive Northeast between the Trentwood development and the mobile home park located on the corner of Lakeland Driver Northeast and Civic Center Drive.
Local
Lakeland Drive traffic study to be presented at the Monday, March 6, Willmar City Council meeting
A traffic study was conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project in northeast Willmar and shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.
Landowners and residents along the routes being considered for a 345-kilovolt transmission line to be built by Xcel Energy from a location in Lyon County to the Sherco power plant site near Becker had an opportunity to view detailed maps at an open house hosted by the company in Willlmar on March 1, 2023.
Local
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
car.crash.jpg
Local
Franklin, Minnesota, man injured in Renville County crash
Lac qui Parle Valley logo crop.jpg
Local
Lac qui Parle Valley teacher semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year award
Nichole Markworth, an elementary music teacher, is a semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced May 7 in St. Paul.
March 04, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Ice house community
Local
Fish house removal deadline is Monday in southern two-thirds of Minnesota
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminders anglers not to leave litter behind when they remove fish houses by the deadline at 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 6.
March 04, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
GCRT-S10-E2-Jay-and-Band.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Granite City Radio Theatre is on air in St. Cloud
The Granite City Radio Theatre radio variety show is halfway through its 11th season of bringing music, comedy and radio drama to the airwaves around St. Cloud.
March 04, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

OBITUARIES
6402561da98547152ade120d.jpg
Rahim B. Milani
March 03, 2023 02:46 PM
Gordon Rothwell
March 03, 2023 02:16 PM
64024081a98547152addf534.jpg
Jerome “Jerry” Hedman
March 03, 2023 12:56 PM
6401ed42b0625d0eea687005.jpg
John Walter Carlson
March 03, 2023 10:36 AM
64020f03a98547152add9f13.jpg
Clarence Kluver
March 03, 2023 09:46 AM
Lavonne “Bonnie” Ward
March 02, 2023 04:56 PM
Public Safety
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Records published March 6, 2022
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Records published March 4, 2022
Records published March 3, 2023
Records published March 2, 2023
Local Podcasts
WillmarMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-Cub.jpg
West Central Tribune Minute
Listen to the West Central Tribune Minute podcast channel about what’s happening in news and sports in Willmar and west central Minnesota.
November 02, 2021 09:48 AM
RinkLive21-LIBSYN.jpg
The Rink Live
A podcast for The Rink Live, a comprehensive hockey site filled with all the best Minnesota and North Dakota college and prep hockey news you want -- powered by beat reporters for Forum Communications Co.
November 02, 2021 09:48 AM
The_Vault-1400x1400.jpg
The Vault
Join host Trisha Taurinskas as we delve into the news vault for a fresh look at the cold cases, crime and intrigue in our upper Midwest communities. Brought to you by Forum Communications Company.
November 02, 2021 09:53 AM
NorthlandOutdoor_Scene-Podcast-LIBSYN.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Hunting, fishing and wildlife news from North Dakota and Minnesota.
February 25, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Bill Morehouse
Entertainment
FILE PHOTO: Tom Sizemore at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
National
Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, dies after brain aneurysm
March 05, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  By Christi Carras and Emily St. Martin / Los Angeles Times
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published March 1, 2023
March 02, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.PioneerPBS.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 1, 2023
March 02, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
Arts and Entertainment
SMAC calendar published March 1, 2023
March 02, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Community
IMG_5200.JPG
Business
Farm Fit Momma offers training, right on the farm
March 06, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Round hay bales in a field
Lifestyle
Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published March 4, 2023
March 04, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published March 4, 2023
March 04, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Opinion
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
FILE PHOTO: Scott Adams, the creator of the cartoon character "Dilbert".
Editorials
American Opinion: 'Dilbert' creator isn't a victim of cancel culture but of the free market
March 06, 2023 06:43 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Sports
SPORTS-VIKINGS-ERIC-KENDRICKS-EXCITED-ABOUT-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Vikings release LB Eric Kendricks to clear $9.5 million of cap room
Minnesota started the week more than $24 million over the salary cap
March 06, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Pro
Newly acquired Alexander-Walker gives Timberwolves a needed boost
Alexander-Walker is shooting 50% from 3-point range while recording four assists for every turnover committed.
March 05, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers falter at free throw line in 71-67 loss to Badgers
The Gophers have been one of the worst teams in the nation from the stripe this season and made 58% Sunday.
March 05, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
The Vault
Kenny Kramer Memorial
The Vault
The heartbreaking case of 3-year-old Kenny Kramer, his disappearance and murder
March 04, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
capone and native cropped.JPG
The Vault
In the 1920s, a lawman in North Dakota had a dark secret — He was Al Capone’s brother
March 02, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
An illustration shows photos of a headline, inside a bar, police evidence photo, and a old photo of Joel Lovelien with two women
Members Only
The Vault
Amid a night of costumed Halloween revelry, a man found beaten to death
March 01, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
A memorial dedicated to the life of Refugio Rodriguez now hangs on a tree along the walking path where his body was discovered in September of 2020.
Breaking News
The Vault
Montevideo police deemed Refugio Rodriguez death a suicide, not a murder. Now Minn. BCA will review the case
February 27, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas

