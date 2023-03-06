ADVERTISEMENT
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
Exclusive
An image obtained by Forum News Service of Refugio Rodriguez’s body before police arrived shows Rodriguez slouched, on his knees, on a retaining wall in a park in Montevideo, Minnesota.
Things are off to a slow start at the federal level, and moving more quickly than is comfortable for the legislators at the state level.
“We just want them to know that that bill is going to be dead on arrival because we believe that we need to see some tax cuts tied to that,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson told reporters Monday.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
A traffic study was conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project in northeast Willmar and shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.
Nichole Markworth, an elementary music teacher, is a semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced May 7 in St. Paul.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminders anglers not to leave litter behind when they remove fish houses by the deadline at 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 6.
The Granite City Radio Theatre radio variety show is halfway through its 11th season of bringing music, comedy and radio drama to the airwaves around St. Cloud.
This is at least the third incident of vandalism targeting abortion opponents in the Twin Cities since last summer, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Minnesota started the week more than $24 million over the salary cap
Alexander-Walker is shooting 50% from 3-point range while recording four assists for every turnover committed.
The Gophers have been one of the worst teams in the nation from the stripe this season and made 58% Sunday.
