50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Adam Sayler joins TrueJourney financial advisers in Willmar

Adam Sayler brings 20 years of experience in the financial industry to his new position with TrueJourney financial advisers in Willmar.

Adam Sayler
Adam Sayler
Contributed / TrueJourney
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:25 PM

WILLMAR — Adam Sayler has joined TrueJourney as a financial adviser.

He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, according to a news release from TrueJourney.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

Sayler helps clients navigate personal finance by seeking to understand their needs and translate them into a comprehensive investment plan.

True Journey is an investment planning and investment management firm.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Michelle Haefner
Business
Bethesda CEO Michelle Haefner appointed to LeadingAge Minnesota board of directors
April 07, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing a boardroom
Business
Jill Ulferts joins Hagen Orthotics and Prosthetics in Willmar, providing mastectomy prosthesis services
April 07, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Photo of Mark Jensen.jpg
Business
Mark Jensen of Granite Falls inducted into Thrivent's Hall of Fame
April 07, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Cardinals logo
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Deshawna Hodges and Kezia May join the show
April 06, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
College
Luke Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers into Frozen Four title game
April 06, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
jea-1842-Twins-vs-Seattle-HO.jpg
Pro
What to expect at the Twins’ home opener on Friday
April 06, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Quinnipiac vs Michigan
College
Quinnipiac's grit enough to put away Michigan and set up Frozen Four title game with Gophers
April 07, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers