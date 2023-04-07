Adam Sayler joins TrueJourney financial advisers in Willmar

WILLMAR — Adam Sayler has joined TrueJourney as a financial adviser.

He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, according to a news release from TrueJourney.

Sayler helps clients navigate personal finance by seeking to understand their needs and translate them into a comprehensive investment plan.

True Journey is an investment planning and investment management firm.

