Business

All officers re-elected to National Farmers Organization of Minnesota

Carmen Fernholz of Madison will continue to serve as a trustee on the board. The state convention is tentatively set for Dec. 2, 2023 in Olivia.

February 10, 2023 08:46 AM

NEW MUNICH — All officers were re-elected at the Jan. 21 annual organizational meeting of the National Farmers Organization of Minnesota at the New Munich Marketing Center, according to a news release from the organization.

Carmen Fernholz of Madison will continue to serve as a trustee on the board, along with Mark Bauman of Delano and Bob Arndt of Echo.

The 2023 state convention was tentatively set for Dec. 2 at Max's Grill in Olivia.

Joe Neaton of Watertown was re-elected state president. He and his wife, LuAnn, operate 450 acres of corn, soybeans and alfalfa near Watertown and raise Holstein steers.

Neaton, along with Don Koep of Clitherall, were elected as national directors at the state convention in December 2022 in Olivia. Their terms as national directors will become official during the national convention in Bettendorf, Iowa, which takes place March 7-8, 2023.

Gregg Klinkner of Sleepy Eye was re-elected vice president. He and his wife operate 270 acres of corn and soybeans and raise Holstein steers. He is also the president for the second district.

James Minten of Perham was re-elected to his second year as secretary. He farms with his father, Mike, raising hay,grain, and dairy heifers on 200 acres.

Bruce Zeidler of Eagle Bend was re-elected state treasurer. He has just completed 26 years in that office. He and his wife, Cindy, have four children and operate a dairy and crop farm.

John Zschetzsche of Mountain Lake was re-appointed public relations director and editor of the Upper Midwest Newsletter.

Other state board members are Jen Minten, Perham, Seventh District President; and Steve Koering, Fort Ripley, Eighth District President.

